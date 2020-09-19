GIRLS SOCCER
AMERICAN FALLS 3, TETON 1
A hat trick from Raquel Fehringer vaulted American Falls to a 3-1 win over Teton on Saturday.
"(Fehringer) was able to take possession to the ball and when she distributed, we'd go back out. She'd make a one-touch pass and her teammates would give it right back to her," American Falls coach Brett Reed said. "Our communication was fantastic. Our one-touch football was great. We're working on things that we adjusted from our loss at Sugar-Salem."
American Falls (7-2-1, 3-0-1) visits Marsh Valley on Monday.
MARSH VALLEY 9, SOUTH FREMONT 0
After watching film from a unique perspective, Marsh Valley's "grand plans" came to fruition at home in a 9-0 victory over South Fremont.
"We watched aerial film of us and (the players) were like, ‘We don’t use much of the field at all,’" coach Rachelle Gilbert said with a laugh. "They did better in the second half than the first. Hopefully they’re bringing other new habits so we’re not as predictable.”
Among the scorers for the Eagles were Zoie Armstrong and goalkeeper Sarah Sutton, who saw some action in the field Saturday.
Marsh Valley (7-2-1, 5-0-1) hosts American Falls on Monday.
SUGAR-SALEM 9, SNAKE RIVER 1
Snake River again struggled against Sugar-Salem on Saturday, but showed progress after previously being shut out against the Diggers.
The Panthers fell 9-1 with their lone goal coming from Gissille Trejo off an assist from Emyrie Adams.
"That was a big game," Snake River coach Becky Young said. "(Sugar-Salem) scored seven in the first half and we held them to two in the second. They are always a tough opponent.
"We're building a program, it takes time."
Snake River (4-6-1, 2-2-0) hosts Aberdeen on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
SUGAR-SALEM 14, SNAKE RIVER 0
In a game where Snake River coach Jose Carranza only had 11 men — well, 10 after one "split at halftime" — the Panthers fell 14-0 at Sugar-Salem.
"That was a huge factor. The other big factor is when (Sugar-Salem) subbed, they subbed six or seven guys at a time," Carranza said. "So they were playing with fresh legs.
"I have to admit, they got they got us. No excuses ... We have to put this game behind us and learn from it. At the end of the day, the score doesn't matter. They're pushing hard, and that's all that I ask for."
Snake River (0-6-0, 0-2-0) hosts Aberdeen on Monday.
AMERICAN FALLS 3, TETON 1
In their first game back following a two-week COVID-19 quarantine, the Beavers fell 3-1 to Teton.
Alex Bribiezca Cabrera netted the Beavers' lone goal.
American Falls (3-3-0, 1-0-0) will travel to Marsh Valley Monday at 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
AMERICAN FALLS 3, DECLO 1
After losing its first set, American Falls rallied to take down Declo in four sets, 16-25, 25-9, 25-18, 25-15.
Zoie Grigg tallied 31 assists. Emma Barclay led the Beavers with 14 kills, followed by nine from Paige Adair and seven from Mitana Robinson, who also served up 11 aces.
American Falls (10-9) hosts Rockland on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
ROCKLAND 3, CLARK COUNTY 0
After Watersprings forfeited its match because of a COVID-19 outbreak, Rockland traveled to Clark County and, just as it did Thursday, swept the match against the Bobcats, 25-15, 25-21, 25-21.
“We were communicating really well," Rockland coach Shalissa Tomkinson said. "We’ve been struggling with the cohesiveness on the court. (Against Clark County), it went more smoothly as a team effort.”
Speaking of the team effort, Tomkinson was giddy speaking of her team's 51 total digs, a tally led by libero Addie Wilson, who scooped up 18 balls, including a handful of one-handed, point-shifting saves. Setter Angie Lee also had a great game, racking up 19 assists.
Rockland (5-2, 3-2) will go to American Falls for a 5:30 p.m. match on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Highland's Jared Harden won the boys race at the three-team Mile High Classic with a time of 17 minutes, 44.5 seconds. Behind him, a quartet of Blackfoot runners -- Eli Gregory, Justin Whitehead, Matt Thomas and Payden Parmenter -- rounded out the top five, leading the Broncos to a win over Highland and Butte County.
On the women's side, Blackfoot topped the two-team race with top-seven finishes from Maddy Larsen, Emily Despain and Olga Andrade. Highland's Lauren Benson and Haylee Christensen placed third and fourth, respectively, edging a pack of 10 total runners who all finished within a minute of each other.