BOYS SOCCER
BLACKFOOT 5, SKYLINE 2
At Blackfoot, Frankie Garcia's hat trick was key for Blackfoot, which jumped out to a 4-0 lead.
Misa Reyna and Manny Bartolo scored the other goals for the Broncos.
"It was a really good win," Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. "Skyline are a good team. I was a little disappointed we gave up two goals, kind of made it a little more uncomfortable than it needed to be, but I'm just nitpicking there."
Blackfoot (7-1-0, 3-0-0) plays at Bonneville on Monday.
CENTURY 4, PRESTON 1
At Preston, two goals by Evan Yost helped bring Century back from a 1-0 deficit.
Kam Murdock scored the equalizer for Century before Yost added two goals from the penalty spot.
Will Stilling scored the fourth goal for Century, which saw out the game with 10 men for the last 20 minutes after a red card.
Century (5-1-1, 1-0-0) plays Tuesday at Pocatello.
TWIN FALLS 5, POCATELLO 1
At Pocatello, the score was tied 1-1 at halftime before Twin Falls ripped off four goals in the second half.
Blake Brown scored in the sixth minute to give Pocatello a 1-0 lead, but the Indians let their play slip in the second half.
"There were signs showing that we surrendered the keys to the castle in the second half," Pocatello coach George Asboe said. "We're seeing how our youth is responding, because there's a lot of young kids. We'll be able to compete with everybody if we can keep our heads."
Pocatello (4-3-1, 0-1-0) hosts Century on Tuesday.
MADISON 8, HIGHLAND 1
At Madison, Highland took a short-lived 1-0 lead but Madison struck back with eight unanswered goals.
Highland (0-6-0, 0-4-0) hosts Preston on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
PRESTON 2, CENTURY 1
At Century, Addison Moser scored both goals for Preston.
Ansley Kerley scored a free kick for Century, which couldn't turn possession into chances.
"We played a better game, probably had 75% possession," Century coach Matt Shutes said. "We've got to do better at generating opportunities to score. A lot of our goals this season have come on set pieces. We defended well, we had a few mistakes that Preston took advantage of. We just weren't able to take advantage of the possession we had."
Preston (6-4-0, 2-0-0) hosts Highland on Tuesday. Century (1-4-1, 0-1-0) hosts Pocatello on Tuesday.
HIGHLAND 2, MADISON 0
At Highland, Saydree Bell and Addi McCullough scored to lift the Rams.
Highland (8-1-0, 4-0-0) travels to Preston on Tuesday.
TWIN FALLS 5, POCATELLO 0
VOLLEYBALL
CENTURY 3, SHELLEY 2
At Century, the Diamondbacks pulled out a 17-15 win in the last set to take a five-set marathon.
AMERICAN FALLS 2, BLACKFOOT 0
BLACKFOOT 3, HILLCREST 1
HILLCREST 3, AMERICAN FALLS 1
At Hillcrest, both Blackfoot and American Falls split two matches, with American Falls beating Blackfoot 25-20, 25-16 and losing to Hillcrest 25-23, 22-25, 24-26, 19-25.
Blackfoot beat Hillcrest 25-13, 25-10, 26-28, 25-18.
Emma Barclay had 12 kills across the two matches to lead American Falls.
"We struggled with keeping our momentum and matching Hillcrest's aggressiveness," American Falls coach Jami Adair said. "We were too tentative and it hurt us tonight."
Elliott Wehrle had nine kills and four blocks for Blackfoot against Hillcrest, while Marli Pearson added seven aces and five kills.
American Falls (9-9) plays Saturday at Declo. Blackfoot (4-8, 1-2) hosts Idaho Falls on Tuesday.
SUGAR-SALEM 3, SNAKE RIVER 0
At Sugar-Salem, Snake River struggled from the start against one of the best teams in 3A, losing 7-25, 17-25, 11-25.
Rose Bouse had four kills to lead the Panthers.
"The girls never gave up and I saw improvement from the last go-round (against Sugar-Salem)," Snake River coach Shaunee Martin said.
Snake River (3-12-2) hosts South Fremont on Tuesday.
MALAD 3, SODA SPRINGS 0
At Malad, Soda Springs returned to the court for the first time in two weeks after a COVID-19 self-isolation period, losing 19-25, 9-25, 15-25.
"We were a little rusty," Soda Springs coach Shawnae Somsen said. "That's a real difficult situation, playing teams that have 10 or 12 more games under their belts. We just got down early in every set."
Soda Springs (1-1, 0-1) plays at West Side next Thursday. Malad hosts Bear Lake on Wednesday.
BEAR LAKE 3, ABERDEEN 0
At Bear Lake, the hosts weren't troubled in a straight-set win, 25-13, 25-10, 25-6.
Kalisha Parker had 12 kills for Bear Lake, and Hailey Humphreys had nine aces.
Bear Lake (4-5-1, 1-1) travels to Malad on Wednesday. Aberdeen (1-6, 0-1) plays at North Fremont on Wednesday.
ROCKLAND 3, CLARK COUNTY 0
At Rockland, the Bulldogs started strong on their way to a three-set win, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21.
"We did so much better," Rockland coach Shalissa Tomkinson said. "We had awesome passing all the way around as a team. It just looked better, it was good volleyball tonight."
Angie Lee had 23 assists for Rockland, while Taylor Wilson had 11 kills and Kiersley Boyer added nine.
Rockland (4-2, 2-2) plays at Watersprings on Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Seniors Shane Gard and Brevin Vaughan paced a Pocatello boys sweep, while West Side freshman Aubrie Barzee was the girls standout Thursday at the Pirate Challenge in Dayton.
Gard ran 16 minutes, 20.8 seconds and Vaughan was right behind at 16:28.48 as the Pocatello boys took the top five spots in their race, scoring the best-possible mark of 15 points.
Soda Springs, West Side, Bear Lake, Malad and American Falls rounded out the six-team field.
Grace sophomore Cole Wilkerson was the top non-Poky runner, finishing sixth in 17:12.33.
Barzee ran 19:58.20 to win the girls race by nearly a half-minute.
Pocatello sophomore Bailey Bird was second, running 20:26.17 to lead six Poky runners in the top 10 as the Indians took team wins in both races.
Soda Springs, West Side, Bear Lake, Malad and Grace rounded out the top six teams on the girls side.