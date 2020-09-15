GIRLS SOCCER
PRESTON 2, POCATELLO 1
At Preston, Quincy Hyde assisted goals by Kylie Larsen and Sydnee Marlow to give Preston a close win in both teams' conference opener.
Freshman Elle Hokanson scored for Pocatello.
Preston (5-4-0, 1-0-0) plays Thursday at Century. Pocatello (4-5-0, 0-1-0) plays Thursday at Twin Falls.
HIGHLAND 4, THUNDER RIDGE 1
At Highland, four different players scored to give the Rams the win.
Saydree Bell, Abby Satterfield, Kayzee Vaughan and Addi McCullough all got on the scoresheet for Highland (7-1-0, 3-0-0), which hosts Madison on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
THUNDER RIDGE 3, HIGHLAND 1
At Thunder Ridge, an eventful second half didn't go Highland's way.
The score was 0-0 at halftime before Tad Tafelelmar opened the scoring for Highland in the second half.
Thunder Ridge answered with three straight goals for the win.
Highland (0-5, 0-3) plays Thursday at Madison.
VOLLEYBALL
HIGHLAND 3, IDAHO FALLS 0
At Idaho Falls, Highland swept three close sets, winning 25-22, 25-23, 25-22.
"We pulled off the win tonight, but we still aren't quite executing the ball the way we know how to," Highland coach Kelsey Rhoades said.
Mackenna Thayne led the Rams with six kills, while Saige Thomas had six blocks.
Highland (12-2, 2-1) plays at the Bonneville tournament this weekend.
SOUTH FREMONT 3, SNAKE RIVER 1
At South Fremont, Snake River went down 2-0 en route to a four-set loss, falling 21-25, 18-25, 25-18, 17-25.
Rose Bouse led Snake River with nine kills, while Koralee Woolstenhulme had seven and 10 blocks.
Snake River (3-10-2) plays at Sugar-Salem on Thursday.