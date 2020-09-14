BOYS SOCCER
BLACKFOOT 5, SHELLEY 1
At Blackfoot, the hosts rolled.
Frankie Garcia and Manny Bartolo each scored twice for Blackfoot, which led 4-0 at halftime. Izzy Labra scored the other goal for the Broncos.
"A conference win is a win," Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. "I thought we were a little slow-paced, but we still got the job done. I saw a couple good things coming off the bench as well."
Blackfoot (6-1, 2-0) hosts Skyline on Thursday.
MARSH VALLEY 6, SNAKE RIVER 1
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles did some experimenting on their way to a win.
"We changed up some positioning and sort of forced a different style," Marsh Valley coach Devin Shurtliff said. "I was pretty happy with how well the team adapted and accommodated those things. It worked well."
Marsh Valley (3-3-1, 2-1-0) plays at Aberdeen on Wednesday. Snake River plays at Sugar-Salem on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
BLACKFOOT 2, SHELLEY 2
At Shelley, the Broncos came back to get a point.
"For some reason, we're giving up scores very early and then we come back," Blackfoot coach Manuel Garcia said. "We're taking steps and getting better and better."
Magay Garcia and Ember Torres scored for Blackfoot, which plays Skyline on Thursday at Skyline.
MARSH VALLEY 8, SNAKE RIVER 0
At Marsh Valley, Jaxyn Wheatley's hat trick led the hosts.
"I think the important thing is that the girls are trying to work on things to make themselves competitive in the district," Marsh Valley coach Rachelle Gilbert said. "They're working really hard and it's nice to see it pay off for them."
Cami Harris added two goals for Marsh Valley, and goalkeeper Sarah Sutton, playing her first year of varsity soccer, got the shutout.
Marsh Valley (5-2-1, 3-0-1) plays at Aberdeen on Wednesday. Snake River (4-4-1, 2-2-0) hosts South Fremont on Wednesday
SUGAR-SALEM 7, AMERICAN FALLS 1
At Sugar-Salem, McKenzie Long scored the only goal for American Falls.
"We definitely walked away with some stuff we need to improve on," American Falls coach Brett Reed said.
The Beavers' only two losses this season have now come against Sugar-Salem.
American Falls (4-2-1, 3-0-1) plays at Malad on Wednesday.
MALAD 4, ABERDEEN 0
At Aberdeen, Sedar Nesbit scored twice to lead Malad.
"Our team played well, and our defense was strong," Malad coach Shenell Clark said.
Charlie Briscoe, Brylee Clark and Nesbit scored in the first half for the Dragons before Nesbit added the final goal in the second half.
Malad hosts American Falls on Wednesday, while Aberdeen hosts Marsh Valley.