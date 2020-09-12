BOYS SOCCER
POCATELLO 2, BONNEVILLE 0
At Pocatello, two second-half goals lifted the Indians in a slow performance.
Nathan Johnson broke a scoreless tie 14 minutes into the second half by getting a touch on a set piece for a goal, and Bridger Blanchard added another goal 10 minutes later for Pocatello.
"I think (Bonneville) maybe took only two or three shots the entire game, and our finishing was very poor," Pocatello coach George Asboe said. "Our offense was perhaps a bit tentative and we misfired a lot. It was just one of those games."
Pocatello (4-1-1) hosts Preston on Tuesday to start conference play.
RIGBY 9, HIGHLAND 1
At Highland, Tregan Younis scored the lone goal of the game for the Rams in a blowout loss.
Highland (0-4, 0-2) plays at Thunder Ridge on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
BONNEVILLE 5, POCATELLO 1
At Bonneville, Pocatello lost its last game going into conference play.
Lexi Bott scored on an assist from Raquelle Trogden for Poky's only goal of the game.
The Indians (4-4) play at Preston on Tuesday.
AMERICAN FALLS 7, SNAKE RIVER 1
At Snake River, American Falls got hat tricks from Raquel Fehringer and McKenzie Long.
Kaylee Hunt scored the other goal for A.F., and Beavers coach Brett Reed also pointed out the strong play of freshman Yulissa Rodriguez.
American Falls (5-1-1, 2-0-1) has a chance to avenge its only loss of the season at Sugar-Salem on Monday. Snake River (4-3-1, 2-1-0) travels to Marsh Valley on Monday.
SOUTH FREMONT 6, ABERDEEN 1
At South Fremont, Marnia Carrillo scored Aberdeen's only goal.
The Tigers (0-6) host Malad on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
LEADORE 3, ROCKLAND 0
ROCKLAND 3, SHO-BAN 0
Rockland split a pair of straight-set matches at Leadore, losing to the hosts 15-25, 13-25, 15-25 and beating Sho-Ban 25-10, 25-17, 25-6.
"I think we're still struggling mentally," Rockland coach Shalissa Tomkinson said. "I tried a new rotation and I think there's something that's still not working out, so we're going back to the old one. I think it didn't help having the long drive to get up there, to have to get off the bus after a two-and-a-half-hour drive and play a good game of volleyball."
Addie Wilson had 11 digs and Libby Swan had seven kills for Rockland in the Leadore match.
Rockland (3-2, 1-2) hosts Clark County on Thursday.