THURSDAY’S SCORES
BOYS SOCCER
CENTURY 3, RIGBY 2
At Century, Brayden Stouse’s last-minute goal gave the Diamondbacks the win after Rigby came back from a 2-0 deficit.
Kam Murdock and Evan Yost scored for Century, but Rigby came back with two goals to tie it, including one late in the game that looked to have given the visitors the point.
But sophomore Century right back Taysen Hepworth carried the ball forward and completed a through ball to Stouse, who went one-on-one with the keeper and smacked in the winner.
“It was a really tough game,” Century coach Jamshid Roomiany said. “We played well, just the finishing element we still struggled with. I’m happy with the way we’re playing, hopefully we can improve on the scoring.”
Century (4-1-1) plays Thursday at Preston.
POCATELLO 3, MARSH VALLEY 1
At Pocatello, the Indians snapped a 1-1 tie late in the first half and went on to win.
Blake Brown opened the scoring for Pocatello within the first minute of the game, but Snake River equalized in the 23rd minute.
In the 27th minute, Ian Young assisted on Raidien Svancara’s go-ahead goal for Poky, before Brown added a penalty kick in the second half for the final margin.
“We’ve been trying to play more physical,” Pocatello coach George Asboe said. “We worked on that at practice yesterday and we may have seen some positive application of that today.”
Pocatello (3-1-1) hosts Bonneville on Saturday. Marsh Valley (1-5-1) hosts Snake River on Monday.
SKYLINE 3, PRESTON 2
At Preston, Kadin Reese's first-half equalizer wasn't enough for the Indians.
Reese's free kick late in the first half sent Preston into halftime tied at 1-1, but Skyline responded with two goals before a late own goal brought the Indians back within one.
Preston (4-3-1) plays at Pocatello on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
HIGHLAND 6, IDAHO FALLS 2
At Highland, Saydree Bell scored a hat trick to lift the hosts.
The Rams (7-1) host Thunder Ridge on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
MACKAY 3, ROCKLAND 0
At Rockland, the Bulldogs hung tough early before fading and losing to Mackay in three sets, 23-25, 20-25, 17-25.
“It was a mental game for us, and we lost,” Rockland coach Shalissa Tomkinson said. “I think there was some intimidation there, and we never really got over it, so we never really played our game. It was a good loss for us, Mackay is a good team.”
Addie Wilson had 17 digs for Rockland (2-1), which plays at Leadore on Saturday.
WEDNESDAY’S SCORES
BOYS SOCCER
BLACKFOOT 1, HILLCREST 0
At Hillcrest, Frankie Garcia’s goal stood up for Blackfoot.
Garcia scored early in the second half, heading in a corner from Dominic Sanchez.
Blackfoot (5-1) hosts Shelley on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
AMERICAN FALLS 11, ABERDEEN 1
At Aberdeen, the Beavers, recently voted No. 1 in 3A in the most recent coaches poll, justified their spot with a blowout.
“American Falls has always been a really good team,” Aberdeen coach Paige Foster said. “My girls played very well, my goalie (Alondra Carrasco) saved a lot of shots, but A.F. is really good.”
Mariana Carillo scored the lone goal for Aberdeen, which plays at South Fremont on Saturday. American Falls (4-1-1, 2-0-1) plays at Snake River on Saturday.