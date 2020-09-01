ISJ sports logo

BOYS SOCCER

CENTURY 2, MADISON 2

At Century, the Diamondbacks scored first, but had to come back to salvage a draw after Madison took a 2-1 lead.

“It was a good physical game, so I think 2-2 was fair,” Century coach Jamshid Roomiany said. “Neither team really had lots of opportunities.”

Century (1-1-1) plays at Highland on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

CENTURY 1, MADISON 1

At Madison, Ansley Kerley's free kick in the second half gave Century a draw.

"The first half, about the midway point, we got out of shape and gave up a goal," Century coach Matt Shutes said. "We made a change at that point on our defense and it settled things down. Second half, we played a lot better. We won a lot of free kicks and scored on one of them with about seven minutes left."

Century (1-1-1) hosts Highland on Thursday.

PRESTON 7, MARSH VALLEY 0

At Preston, the Indians led just 1-0 at half before taking it to Marsh Valley.

“Bit of a rough week, so we were hoping for a good turnaround,” Preston coach Brandon Lyon said. “We had a rough first half, but the girls responded well in the second, moved well, combined well and created a lot of chances.”

Addison Moser had a hat trick to lead the Preston, and Abigail Lyon, Sydnee Marlow, Andie Bell and Isabel Gonzalez added the other goals for the Indians.

Preston (3-2) hosts Bonneville on Thursday.

HIGHLAND 2, RIGBY 0

At Rigby, freshman Robbee Lance gave the Rams a 1-0 lead before Saydree Bell added a late insurance goal.

Highland (2-1, 1-0) hosts Malad on Wednesday.