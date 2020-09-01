BOYS SOCCER
CENTURY 2, MADISON 2
At Century, the Diamondbacks scored first, but had to come back to salvage a draw after Madison took a 2-1 lead.
“It was a good physical game, so I think 2-2 was fair,” Century coach Jamshid Roomiany said. “Neither team really had lots of opportunities.”
Century (1-1-1) plays at Highland on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
CENTURY 1, MADISON 1
At Madison, Ansley Kerley's free kick in the second half gave Century a draw.
"The first half, about the midway point, we got out of shape and gave up a goal," Century coach Matt Shutes said. "We made a change at that point on our defense and it settled things down. Second half, we played a lot better. We won a lot of free kicks and scored on one of them with about seven minutes left."
Century (1-1-1) hosts Highland on Thursday.
PRESTON 7, MARSH VALLEY 0
At Preston, the Indians led just 1-0 at half before taking it to Marsh Valley.
“Bit of a rough week, so we were hoping for a good turnaround,” Preston coach Brandon Lyon said. “We had a rough first half, but the girls responded well in the second, moved well, combined well and created a lot of chances.”
Addison Moser had a hat trick to lead the Preston, and Abigail Lyon, Sydnee Marlow, Andie Bell and Isabel Gonzalez added the other goals for the Indians.
Preston (3-2) hosts Bonneville on Thursday.
HIGHLAND 2, RIGBY 0
At Rigby, freshman Robbee Lance gave the Rams a 1-0 lead before Saydree Bell added a late insurance goal.
Highland (2-1, 1-0) hosts Malad on Wednesday.