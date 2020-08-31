MONDAY'S ROUNDUP
BOYS SOCCER
MARSH VALLEY 6, ABERDEEN 0
At Marsh Valley, the hosts spread around the scoring in their conference opener.
"Just a good team effort today," Marsh Valley coach Devin Shurtliff said. "We hadn't really played like a team yet, so it was good to see everybody working together so that we had success as a team."
The Eagles (1-2, 1-0) play at Preston on Tuesday. Aberdeen (0-4) hosts Snake River on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
MARSH VALLEY 15, ABERDEEN 0
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles put it on the shorthanded visitors.
"This was our first game because we've been low on numbers, and for only having 13 girls available, I thought we did pretty well," Aberdeen coach Paige Foster said. "We'll just have to continue to do better."
Aberdeen (0-1, 0-1) hosts Snake River on Wednesday. Marsh Valley (2-1, 1-0) plays at Preston on Tuesday.
AMERICAN FALLS 9, MALAD 1
At American Falls, the Beavers had little trouble in their conference opener.
"We attacked quickly," A.F. coach Brett Reed said. "We scored the first two goals within the first 10 minutes, then we started settling down and making our passes and transitions. Liz Garnica had a beautiful first-half goal, lined it up perfectly. It was her first goal, and she really stepped up."
Kaylee Hunt had four goals and McKenzie Long added two for American Falls (3-1, 1-0), which hosts Marsh Valley on Wednesday. Malad (0-2, 0-1) plays at Highland on Wednesday.
SATURDAY'S ROUNDUP
BOYS SOCCER
BLACKFOOT 5, RIGBY 3
At Blackfoot, Frankie Garcia scored a first-half brace and the Broncos weathered some quick Rigby responses in the second half.
Blackfoot led 2-1 at the break thanks to Garcia's goals, and Bryce Cornell scored in the 55th minute to make it 3-1 — only to have Rigby come back in the 56th minute to cut the lead back to one goal.
The same pattern played out 10 minutes later, with Misa Reyna scoring for Blackfoot in the 64th minute and Rigby answering in the 65th, but freshman Hugo Sanchez's late goal clinched the win for Blackfoot.
The Broncos (3-0) play Tuesday at Pocatello.
POCATELLO 8, BONNEVILLE 1
At Bonneville, the Indians scored within the first minute and dominated from there.
"We pretty much had control of the game," Pocatello coach George Asboe said. "We scored very early. We drew something up and it actually worked. We got a red card at the end of the first half, but we were able to manage."
Blake Brown scored twice in the first 13 minutes for Pocatello, and Bridger Blanchard added two more goals..
The other Indians goals came from Braden Magnuson, Kayden Williams, Beckham Dodge, and Tristan Hunt, who also added an assist.
Pocatello (2-0) plays at Canyon Ridge on Saturday.
AMERICAN FALLS 4, DECLO 2
At American Falls, the Beavers held off Declo to move back above .500 at 2-1.
Jose Jaime, Manuel Rosales, Fabricio Mata and Julio Lopez scored for American Falls.
"It was back and forth," A.F. assistant Caroline Wight said. "We were never down, but it never felt like a strong lead."
American Falls hosts Marsh Valley on Wednesday.
TETON 5, MARSH VALLEY 0
At Teton, the Eagles couldn't get their offense going in a shutout loss. No other information was available.
GIRLS SOCCER
AMERICAN FALLS 15, DECLO 0
At American Falls, the Beavers decimated Declo.
Kaylee Hunt scored six goals for the hosts and McKenzie Long added four tallies of her own.
RIGBY 5, BLACKFOOT 2
TETON 3, MARSH VALLEY 1
SNAKE RIVER 5, SOUTH FREMONT 1
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH FREMONT TOURNAMENT
At South Fremont, American Falls played well to take third overall out of 16 teams.
The Beavers went undefeated in pool play, beating Ririe 21-14, 21-16, Blackfoot 21-11, 21-16, and Aberdeen 21-14, 21-17.
Placed in a championship pool with the four first-place teams, American Falls lost to South Fremont, 16-21, 19-21, beat Firth, 21-15, 21-18, and lost to Filer, 18-21, 15-21.
"It was a fun tournament," American Falls coach Jami Adair said. "What made the difference was our serving. Every single server on our team served at least 85 percent. We served very aggressively and that made a huge difference. We passed very well, and so we were able to stay in system a lot more than we have in the past."
Emma Barclay had 41 kills across the six matches to lead A.F. (5-2), which plays at Aberdeen on Wednesday.
NORTH GEM 3, CLARK COUNTY 1