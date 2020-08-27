GIRLS SOCCER
HIGHLAND 4, POCATELLO 1
At Highland, the Rams and Indians went into halftime tied 1-1 before a second-half surge by the hosts.
Addi McCulloch scored off a corner to give Highland the lead early before Kjersten Bunderson equalized with a free kick for Pocatello.
“In the first half, we possessed the ball pretty well and we just couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net,” Highland coach Korbie Vaughan said. “Going into half 1-1 was not what we anticipated. We talked quite a bit about what we needed to fix. We continued to possess in the second half, but we were smarter on the attack and finished a whole lot better.”
Saydree Bell scored a second-half brace for the Rams and Abby Satterfield added the fourth goal.
Highland (1-1) plays at Rigby on Tuesday. Pocatello (1-1) hosts Bonneville on Saturday.
TWIN FALLS 3, CENTURY 1
At Century, the Diamondbacks’ defense let them down in a loss to Twin Falls.
“We struggled on defense,” Century coach Matt Shutes said. “We couldn’t clear the ball, we weren’t physical enough, and we gave them opportunities to score they should never have had. We couldn’t generate any offense and a lot of that stemmed from our inability to control the game and win the ball on defense.
Sari Shutes scored a first-half penalty kick to give Century a short-lived 1-0 lead.
The Diamondbacks (1-1) play at Madison on Tuesday.
MOUNTAIN CREST (UT) 4, PRESTON 1
At Mountain Crest, the hosts turned around a 1-0 deficit to beat Preston.
The Indians opened the scoring when Addison Moser headed in a Kylie Larsen free kick, but Mountain Crest stormed back for the victory.
Preston (2-2) hosts Marsh Valley on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
CENTURY 3, TWIN FALLS 0
At Twin Falls, Kam Murdock scored a brace as Century bounced back from a season-opening loss against Blackfoot.
“We adjusted, moved a bunch of people around, and it was a solid team,” Century coach Jamshid Roomiany said. “We scored three nice goals, and that was it. We’re trying to regroup and get better as the season goes.”
Mikey Montanez scored the other goal for Century (1-1), which hosts Madison on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
AMERICAN FALLS 3, ABERDEEN 0
At American Falls, the Beavers started well on their way to a three-set sweep, 25-9, 25-15, 25-21.
“The difference between the first set and the last set, we were more aggressive on our serve and they couldn’t handle it (in the first set),” American Falls coach Jami Adair said. “It’s going to be a good year with how much we’ve progressed, even from last year. They’re trying new things, which is great and will diversify our offense.”
Emma Barclay led American Falls with seven kills and Paige Adair added five.
American Falls (1-0) plays at the South Fremont tournament on Saturday. Aberdeen (0-1) hosts West Jefferson on Tuesday.
WATERSPRINGS 3, GRACE LUTHERAN 0
At Grace Lutheran, the visitors walked away with a straight-sets win, 25-7, 25-15, 25-9. No other information was available.