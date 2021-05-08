BASEBALL
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
POCATELLO 14, PRESTON 2 (5)
At Pocatello, Poky had no trouble hitting and advanced to the conference title game with a 14-2 win over Preston.
“I think they’re playing their best baseball right now,” Poky coach Vinnie Benavidez said. “We’re doing a lot of good things. They’re playing with a lot of confidence and doing all the stuff we weren’t doing early in the season.”
The Indians put on a hitting display highlighted by a 4 for 4 day from freshman catcher Martin Serrano, who smacked a double and triple while bringing in four runs.
Then on the mound, right-hander Brody Burch struck out five while allowing just two hits in his complete game.
“Brody threw OK. It was just kind of a gritty performance,” Benavidez said. “He didn’t have his best stuff but Brody had grit and the kids played well behind him.”
Pocatello (12-11-2) plays the winner of Century/Preston on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Preston (10-14) hosts Century on Monday at 4 p.m.
Preston 000 20 — 2 4 2
Pocatello 342 5x — 14 14 0
Preston — LP: Braden hess. 2B: J. Inglet, D. Winn.
Pocatello — WP: Brody Burch. 3B: Martin Serrano. 2B: Martin Serrano.
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
BONNEVILLE 10, BLACKFOOT 9
At Bonneville, one bad inning ended Blackfoot’s season in the district tournament.
Saturday’s game was winner-take-all after Blackfoot and Bonneville split the first two games of their series on Thursday.
The Broncos led 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth, when Bonneville put up six runs to take the lead. The Bees also scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.
Five Blackfoot pitchers combined to give up just four hits in the game, but Bonneville worked seven walks and made those hits count.
Offense was the opposite story for Blackfoot, as the Broncos banged out 15 hits but left 13 runners on base in seven innings.
Jace Grimmett tripled and drove in four for the Broncos.
Blackfoot finished its season with a 19-7 record.
Blackfoot 103 131 0 — 9 15 2
Bonneville 011 602 x — 10 4 5
Blackfoot — LP: Jace Grimmett. 3B: Grimmett.
Bonneville — WP: Cater Cheney. 2B: Jacob Perez.
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
SNAKE RIVER 9, AMERICAN FALLS 0 (5)
At Marsh Valley, Snake River eliminated American Falls from the 3A District 5 tournament.
The Panthers led 2-0 after three innings but exploded with seven runs in the fourth to turn the game into a blowout.
Cayson Fisher drove in three for Snake River.
American Falls finished its season with a 7-12-1 record.
American Falls 000 00 — 0 4 0
Snake River 101 70 — 9 13 0
American Falls — LP: Paddy Harwood. 2B: Tanner Hansen.
Snake River — WP: Payton Brooks. 2B: Ryker Watt, Nate Goodwin, Cash Jensen 2, Cayson Fisher.
MARSH VALLEY 4, SNAKE RIVER 2
At Marsh Valley, Snake River pushed the undefeated Eagles, who used a big third inning to clinch a state tournament berth.
Coming off a win over American Falls in the early game, Snake River took the lead with a run in the top of the first, but Marsh Valley pitchers Stanton Howell and James Bodily held the Panthers to just one run after that.
Bodily was particularly effective, striking out five and giving up two hits in three innings of scoreless relief.
Meanwhile, Marsh Valley scored four runs in the third inning, with the big hit a three-run triple by Payton Howe.
Nate Goodwin had four hits, including two doubles, for Snake River.
Marsh Valley (26-0) will head to the state tournament, which starts on May 20.
Snake River (10-12) plays a regional play-in game against an opponent to be determined on Thursday at Blackfoot HS.
Snake River 100 100 0 — 2 7 1
Marsh Valley 004 000 x — 4 5 2
Snake River — LP: Nate Goodwin. 2B: Goodwin 2, Kooper Keller.
Marsh Valley — WP: Stanton Howell. 2B: Stanton Howell. 3B: Payton Howe.
SOFTBALL
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
SNAKE RIVER 16, AMERICAN FALLS 15
At Marsh Valley, Snake River edged out Marsh Valley on a walk-off double from Addie Campbell.
Campbell, Lyndsie Larsen and Halle Leavitt combined for seven hits and a quartet of RBIs.
Until the end, American Falls responded to every punch from Snake River. Whitney Peterson had a triple and drove in a pair. Lola Leslie had two hits and scored three times. But it wasn’t enough on Saturday.
American Falls (6-13) plays at Marsh Valley on Monday at 1 p.m.
American Falls 064 040 1 — 15 11 6
Snake River 461 400 1 — 16 12 7
American Falls — LP: M. Robinson. HR: M. Robinson. 3B: R. Rose, W. Peterson. 2B: L. Leslie, M. Whitrah.
Snake River — WP: Lyndsie Larsen. 3B: Lyndsie Larsen, Halle Leavitt, Addie Campbell, Carly Phillips. 2B: Halle Leavitt, Addie Campbell, Hailee Nash.
SNAKE RIVER 5, MARSH VALLEY 3
At Marsh Valley, Snake River advanced to the conference championship game with an 5-3 upset win over the top-seeded Eagles.
The Panthers scored five runs in the first three innings and that was enough for pitcher Lyndsie Larsen. Snake River’s hard-throwing ace surrendered just three hits and one earned run while fanning nine.
Snake River (11-7) plays the winner of American Falls/Marsh Valley at MV on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
Marsh Valley (11-6) hosts American Falls Monday at 1 p.m.
Snake River 104 000 0 — 5 11 0
Marsh Valley 020 100 0 — 3 5 4
Snake River — WP: Lyndsie Larsen. 2B: Addie Campbell
Marsh Valley — LP: Libby Larsen. 2B: Libbie Larsen, Berkley Vincent.