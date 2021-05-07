BASEBALL
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
PRESTON 6, CENTURY 3
At Preston, behind a great outing on the mound, the Indians beat Century 6-3 in the opening game of the 4A District 5 Tournament.
Preston lefty Chayse Oxborrow had his way with Century on Friday. In 6 1/3 innings, the sophomore allowed five hits and no earned runs while fanning 11 Diamondbacks.
Austin Ebarb and Gunner Trulson were solid on the mound for Century, getting into jams but combining to strand 11 Preston runners on the base paths.
But Oxborrow was too much, even helping his cause with a 3 for 3 day at the dish.
Preston (10-13) plays at Pocatello on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Century (5-18-1) plays at the loser of Pocatello/Preston on Monday.
PRESTON 6, CENTURY 3
Century 000 200 1 — 3 5 2
Preston 105 000 x — 6 8 3
Century — LP: Austin Ebarb.
Preston — WP: Chayse Oxborrow. 2B: Braden Hess.
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
SNAKE RIVER 10, AMERICAN FALLS 0 (5)
At Marsh Valley, the Panthers cruised to a 10 victory over American Falls in the first game of the 3A District 5 Tournament.
Panthers’ pitcher Easton Gardner pitched a five-inning two-hitter that included eight strikeouts.
Cole Gillins jacked a solo home run. Nate Goodwin and Cash Jensen each had a pair of doubles. And Payton Brooks drove in three runs with a double and triple.
American Falls (7-11-1) plays Snake River on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Marsh Valley HS.
Snake River (9-10) plays American Falls on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Marsh Valley HS.
SNAKE RIVER 10, AMERICAN FALLS 0 (5)
Snake River 000 00 — 0 2 2
American Falls 800 11 — 10 10 1
Snake River — WP: E. Gardner. HR: C. Gillins. 3B: Payton Brooks. 2B: Nate Goodwin (2), Payton Brooks, C. Jensen (2)
American Falls — LP: Henish. 2B: Harwood.
MARSH VALLEY 12, SNAKE RIVER 2 (5)
At Marsh Valley, playing the winner of the SR/AF game from earlier, the Eagles stayed undefeated with a 12-2 win over Snake River.
Payton Howe and Carter Howell each mashed a dinger, the pair combining for five RBIs on the day.
Howe was stellar on the mound, too, surrendering just three hits and a pair of earned runs while fanning seven.
Marsh Valley (24-0) hosts the winner of Snake River/American Falls on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
MARSH VALLEY 12, SNAKE RIVER 2 (5)
Snake River 100 10 — 2 3 4
Marsh Valley 300 9x — 12 11 1
Snake River — LP: Fitzgerald. HR: Payton Brooks.
Marsh Valley — WP: Payton Howe. HR: Payton Howe, Karter Howell. 2B: Andrew Anderson, James Bodily, Stanton Howell.
SOFTBALL
THUNDER RIDGE 3, HIGHLAND 2
At Thunder Ridge, Highland dropped its final regular-season game 3-2 and will now be the no. 2 seed in the district tournament.
Thunder Ridge walked it off on a double to right field, ending what was a solid outing from Highland pitcher Madi Van Sickle, who struck out eight and allowed just five hits.
Highland struggled at the plate, tallying just a quartet of hits including a double from Carlise Walker.
Highland (18-3) will be the No. 2 seed in the next week’s 5A District 5-6 Tournament.
THUNDER RIDGE 3, HIGHLAND 2
Highland 000 020 0 — 2 4 2
Thunder Ridge 000 200 1 — 3 5 2
Highland — WP: Madi Van Sickle. 2B: Carlise Walker.
Thunder Ridge — WP: Scoresby. 2B: John, Williams.
RIGBY 17, BLACKFOOT 7 (5)
At Rigby, Blackfoot’s eight errors doomed it in a 17-7 loss to the Trojans.
Pitcher Kymber Wieland gave up a dozen runs but only three of them were earned. At the plate, Vic Agado went 3 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs.
Blackfoot (17-6) heads to the 4A District 6 Tournament.
RIGBY 17, BLACKFOOT 7 (5)
Blackfoot 200 32 — 7 9 8
Rigby 234 35 — 17 12 5
Blackfoot — LP: Kymber Wieland. 2B: Yoleni Navarrete.
WEST SIDE 11, SODA SPRINGS 1 (5)
At West Side, the Pirates rolled to an 11-1 win over Soda Springs in the regular-season finale.
The Pirates smacked 14 singles and walked five times, constantly getting on base and driving each other in. Meanwhile, Soda Springs managed just four hits and struck out seven times as a team.
West Side (5-16) plays at Malad on Monday in the district tournament.
Soda Springs (6-13) plays at Bear Lake on Monday in the district tournament.
WEST SIDE 11, SODA SPRINGS 1 (5)
Soda Springs 100 00 — 1 4 6
West Side 400 07 — 11 14 1
Soda Springs — LP: Kinley Ozburn.
West Side — WP: J. Jensen.