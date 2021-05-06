SOFTBALL
PRESTON 9, CENTURY 8
At Preston, the Indians walked it off in their regular-season finale, edging Century, 9-8.
Preston managed seven runs in the final pair of innings, most of which came because of Century errors. Just like the walk-off hit, when a Century infielder dropped a pop up off the bat of Shandee Parker.
“Preston did a great job late in the game,” Century coach Bruce Givens We had our chances. We had our best hitter (Libby Evans) up with second and third in the seventh and she struck out for the second time this year.”
The good news for Century is that the game was rather inconsequential. Because all three teams in 4A District 5 ended the season with a 3-3 conference record and Century owns the tiebreakers, the Diamondbacks will still host the district tournament next week.
"Our team is so united and anyone on the team can hit at any given moment," Preston coach Larry Morrison said. "I feel like this week with two huge wins over two great conference teams puts us mentally in such a great spot going into the tournament we are really confident in ourselves."
The game, too, had standouts on both sides. For Century, Emma Williams and Emma Landon both went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Preston had a trio of hitters — Megan Johnson, Charly Pair and Kendall Keller — who notched a pair of hits.
Preston (11-9, 3-3 4A District 5) will play Pocatello on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Century HS in the district tournament.
Century (13-5, 3-3 4A District 5) will host the winner of Preston/Pocatello Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the district tournament.
Century 501 002 0 — 8 11 1
Preston 011 005 2 — 9 11 3
Century — LP: Army Glaser.
Preston — WP: Charly Bair. 2B: Vanessa Griffeth.
POCATELLO 12, SHELLEY 1
At Shelley, Pocatello finished off its regular season with a dominant 12-1 win over the Russets.
In the circle, Sydney Wilde and Brooke Rushton were marvelous, combined to allow just four hits and one earned run in their seven innings of action.
Wilde helped her own cause in the fourth, jacking a solo home run over the center field fence. The only other Indian extra-base hit was a double from Jadyn Burt.
Pocatello (11-11, 3-3 4A District 5) will play Preston on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Century HS in the district tournament.
Pocatello 400 021 5 — 12 15 3
Shelley 001 000 0 — 1 4 11
Pocatello — WP: Sydney Wilde. HR: Sydney Wilde. 2B: Jadyn Burt.
Shelley — LP: M. McDermott. 3B: Giles. 2B: Hillman.
BEAR LAKE 21, SODA SPRINGS 19
At Soda Springs, Bear Lake came out on top of an absolute slug fest.
Both teams combined for 40 runs and 45 hits, but Soda Springs’ seventh-inning rally wasn’t enough and the Bears took the regular-season finale. Good news is, both teams will face off in the first round of the district tournament next week.
But back to Thursday. Bear Lake’s Alexis Coombs had one of the best days any softball player in the area has mustered all season. She had an RBI-single, a 2-RBI single, a 3-RBI double then a grand slam in the seventh inning. In total, Coombs went 4 for 5 with 10 RBIs.
Bear Lake (18-4-1, 4-2 2A District 5) will play face Soda Springs in the 2A District 5 Tournament on Monday at 5 p.m. at Malad HS.
Soda Springs (6-13, 1-5 2A District 5) will play face Bear Lake in the 2A District 5 Tournament on Monday at 5 p.m. at Malad HS.
Bear Lake 004 760 4 — 21 24 2
Soda Springs 012 850 3 — 19 21 4
Bear Lake — WP: Hailey Humpherys. GS: Alexis Coombs. 2B: Alexis Coombs, Hannah DeClark.
Soda Springs — LP: Morgan Hill. HR: Zippy Somsen. 3B: A. Petersen. 2B: K. Ozburn, A. Erison, Z. Somsen, T. Billman, Y. Peliayo, A. Petersen.
BASEBALL
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
BLACKFOOT 9, BONNEVILLE 1
BONNEVILLE 9, BLACKFOOT 3
At Blackfoot, the Broncos won the opener of their three-game district tournament series but couldn’t close the deal in game two and will now have to play a do-or-die game on Friday.
In the first contest, Candon Dahle stuck out a half-dozen in a solid outing and while the Broncos managed just seven hits, four of them were doubles.
The finale was a different story. Blackfoot threw four pitchers and racked up just three runs on 10 hits. Both teams left a half-dozen runners on base but while Bonneville walked eight times, Blackfoot had just one free pass.
Blackfoot (19-6) will play at Bonneville in the 4A District 5 Tournament Friday at 4 p.m. The season is over fore the loser. The winner will play the Skyline/Hillcrest series champ in a three-game title series.
BLACKFOOT 9, BONNEVILLE 1
Bonneville 100 000 0 — 1 3 3
Blackfoot 203 022 x — 9 7 3
Bonneville — LP: Dayton Robinson.
Blackfoot — WP: Candon Dahle. 2B: Jaden Harris, Tyler Vance, Benjamin Wilson, Stryker Wood
BONNEVILLE 9, BLACKFOOT 3
Bonneville 020 160 0 — 9 5 1
Blackfoot 010 020 0 — 3 10 4
Bonneville — WP: Davon Luce. 3B: RJ Woods. 2B: Ty Martinson.
Blackfoot — LP: Jaxon Grimmett. 2B: Tyler Vance, Stryker Wood.