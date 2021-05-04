BASEBALL
MARSH VALLEY 14, SNAKE RIVER 3
At Snake River, Marsh Valley capped off an undefeated regular season with a 14-3 win over the Panthers.
Eight total pitchers appeared in Tuesday’s game with none going more than three innings. It was practically a bullpen day for both squads, one that ended with 23 combined hits.
Yet, it was the 3A juggernaut that had no trouble scoring runs.
En route to the Eagles’ 23rd win of the season, Bracken Howell led the way, going 3 for 5 with five RBIs. Andrew Anderson notched a trio of hits and James Bodily contributed, too, going 2 for 4 while driving in a pair of runs.
Marsh Valley (23-0, 4-0 3A District 5) is on to the 3A District 5 Tournament.
Snake River (8-9, 2-2 3A District 5) is on to the 3A District 5 Tournament.
Marsh Valley 004 006 4 — 14 15 1
Snake River 001 020 0 — 3 8 2
Marsh Valley — WP: Woodmancy. 3B: K. Howell, B. Howell.
Snake River — LP: Brooks. 2B: Brooks.
SOFTBALL
BLACKFOOT 16, HILLCREST 0 (5)
At Hillcrest, Blackfoot had no trouble on the road and rolled to a 16-0 victory.
Kymber Wieland was spectacular in the circle. She pitched a four-hit shutout while fanning nine Hillcrest batters.
Though just one of the Broncos’ 16 hits went for extra bases, Wieland, Marli Pearson and Demry Wixom each picked up a trio of hits. Yoleni Navarrete and Vic Agado combined for five RBIs.
Blackfoot (16-5, 7-0 4A District 6) hosts Hillcrest on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Blackfoot 353 23 — 16 16 1
Hillcrest 000 00 — 0 4 8
Blackfoot — WP: Kymber Wieland. 2B: Demry Wixom.
MARSH VALLEY 9, SNAKE RIVER 1
At Snake River, Libbie Larsen pitched a gem and helped Marsh Valley to a 9-1 win over the Panthers.
In a seven-inning complete game outing, Larsen struck out 13 while allowing just two hits and no earned runs.
At the plate, Ellee Anderson and Shelby Scharfen both went 2 for 4 while Taya Whitworth and Berkley Vincent combined for a quartet of the Eagles’ seven RBIs.
Marsh Valley (11-5, 4-0 3A District 5) is on to the 3A District 5 Tournament.
Snake River (8-7, 2-2 3A District 5) is on to the 3A District 5 Tournament.
Marsh Valley 010 002 6 — 9 7 1
Snake River 000 000 1 — 1 2 4
Marsh Valley — WP: Libbie Larsen. 3B: Shelby Scharfen.
Snake River — LP: Lyndsie Larsen.
BEAR LAKE 16, NORTH FREMONT 2 (5)
At North Fremont, Bear Lake had hot bats and cruised to a 16-2 win.
Kiwi Nelson and Hayley Wells each had four hits, with Wells picking up three doubles.
On the mound, senior Hailey Humpherys pitched a complete game, allowing 10 hits but only a pair of earned runs.
Bear Lake (16-4-1, 2-2 2A District 5) hosts West Side on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Bear Lake 034 27 — 16 19 1
North Fremont 100 10 — 2 10 1
Bear Lake — WP: Hailey Humpherys. 2B: Gracey Rigby, Hayley Wells 3, Shylee Woolstenhulme.