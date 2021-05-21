TRACK & FIELD
5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Highland sophomore Kiki Baldwin made her mark on the first day of the 5A track championships, winning the triple jump.
Baldwin's mark of 36 feet, 3 1/2 inches tied her with Boise freshman Autumn Shomaker, but Baldwin took the title based on number of jumps.
Jared Harden's third-place finish in the 3200 was the only other podium finish for the Rams on the first day of the championships.
4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
At Rocky Mountain, Pocatello's Shane Gard held off Gate City rival Xander Thompson of Century to win the boys 3200 on the first day of the 4A state track championships.
Gard ran nine minutes, 19.32 seconds, while Thompson finished in 9:24.52. The pair also finished 1-2 — in that order — at the 4A state cross country championships in the fall.
Preston's Taite Priestley cleared six feet, four inches to take the title in the boys high jump, beating Bishop Kelly's Cole Miller on jumps. Priestley competed this season with a torn meniscus in his knee.
The Preston boys took another podium with Benson Palmer taking second in the pole vault. The Indians sit in third place in the team standings with seven events completed.
Preston's Akazia Knapp took third in the girls discus.
A Pocatello team of Ethan Bidwell, Brody Burch, Krue Hales and Sunny Gunn finished second in the boys sprint medley relay.
Century's team of Ansley Kerley, Allison McKinlay, Allison Horsley and Tenleigh Smith finished third in the girls sprint medley relay.
In track prelims, Smith qualified first to the finals in the 400, with Preston's Elly Jeppsen right behind in second.
Pocatello freshman Matejah Mangum qualified first in the 200 and third in the 100.
Blackfoot's Dallan Morse is second in the boys 400 going into Saturday's final.
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Podiums were hard to come by — nonexistent, in fact — for local athletes on the first day of the 3A state championships at Middleton.
American Falls' Felippe Cataluna finished fourth in the boys long jump, as did American Falls' Jordyn Kearn in the girls discus, Snake River's Keegan McCraw in the boys 3200, and the American Falls girls in the sprint medley relay.
Track prelims were slightly better, with the highlight being Marsh Valley's Maycee Lunt qualifying first to the finals in the 100. Lunt leads a number of District 5 athletes who have a chance at a podium in Saturday's finals.
2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
West Side freshman Aubrie Barzee outleaned Bear Lake's Elise Kelsey to take the win in the 3200 on the first day of the 2A track championships Friday at Middleton.
The two, rivals from the cross country season, battled for the whole race before Barzee nipped Kelsey at the finish.
Her time of 11:39.46 was just a half-second better than Kelsey's 11:39.97.
Malad's Rylee Jacobsen finished third, 25 seconds behind the top two.
Soda Springs' Kelson Smith finished fourth in the boys 3200.
Soda Springs won the girls sprint medley relay by eight-hundredths of a second over Firth, with West Side fourth.
The Cardinals also finished second in the boys sprint medley relay, with West Side again fourth.
Aberdeen's Liliana Ortiz qualified first to the finals in the girls 100 hurdles. Soda Springs' Jinettie Garbett did the same in the girls 400, and was second in the prelims of the 200.
In the field event finals, Bear Lake's Christian Bush took the high jump title by clearing six feet, two inches. Aberdeen's Seth Hall finished third.
Bear Lake's Kalisha Parker nearly made it a clean sweep for the Bears in the high jump, finishing second.
West Side multi-sport star Bryler Shurtliff finished second in the long jump, and his teammate Hayden Robinson was third in the triple jump. The Pirates' Kynlee Beckstead finished third in the girls pole vault.
Aberdeen's Larissa Carillo finished third in the shot put.
1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
A Grace team of Dallon Draper, Jaden Pitcher, Trey Draper and Cole Wilkerson ran 3 minutes, 43.27 seconds to win the sprint medley relay in what was the highlight for local teams on Day 1 of the 1A state championships Friday at Middleton.
Dallon Draper and Pitcher ran 200s, Trey Draper followed with a 400 and Wilkerson closed with an 800 as the Grizzlies beat Logos by nearly five seconds.
Rockland finished third in the girls sprint medley relay, Wilkerson finished fourth in the boys 3200 and Rockland's Kamber Smith finished eighth in the girls 3200 in the only other finals contested on Friday.
In the field events, North Gem's Elizabeth Michael finished second in the discus.
In prelims on the track, highlights included Grace's Joshua Smith qualifying second in the 110 hurdles, and Trey Draper doing the same in the 400 and qualifying third in the 200.
BASEBALL
5A STATE TOURNAMENT
COEUR D'ALENE 5, HIGHLAND 1
At Caldwell, Highland’s season came to an end with a 5-1 loss to Coeur d’Alene in the second game of the 5A state tournament.
Rams’ pitcher Easton Eddie fanned five and allowed just one earned run, but a half-dozen walks and some untimely errors gave him the loss on Friday.
The Rams managed just a trio of hits as a team against Coeur d’Alene, two of which came from catcher Aaron Kearns.
Highland concluded its season with an 18-12 record.
COEUR D'ALENE 5, HIGHLAND 1
Highland 000 000 1 — 1 3 2
Coeur d’Alene 104 000 x — 5 5 1
Highland — LP: Easton Eddie.
Coeur d’Alene — LP: Troy Shepard. 2B: Andrew Kearns.
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
RIDGEVUE 7, POCATELLO 5
In Twin Falls, Pocatello’s year came to a close after the Indians couldn’t take advantage of six Ridgevue errors and fell 7-5.
Pocatello pitchers Landon Sullivan and Hunter Killian combined to walk nine batters while the Indians’ offense left 10 runners on base.
After starting Thursday’s game on the mound, sophomore Brody Burch went 3 for 4 with a walk. Jayce Vaughan had a pair of hits and RBIs. McCadden Evans drove in a run and smacked a double.
Pocatello finished the year with a record of 13-13-2.
RIDGEVUE 7, POCATELLO 5
Ridgevue 102 040 0 — 7 4 6
Pocatello 104 000 0 — 5 11 2
Pocatello — LP: Landon Sullivan. 3B: McCadden Evans. 2B: JD Gunderson.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
MARSH VALLEY 14, HOMEDALE 2 (5)
At Fruitland, Marsh Valley rebounded after its first loss of the season on Thursday to roll 14-2 over Homedale.
After hitting a home run on Thursday, Stanton Howell added two more jacks in the Eagles’ victory, going 3 for 3 with 5 RBIs on the day. Another stand out was Michael Belnap, who drove in four runs with a pair of singles.
On the mound, Payton Howe allowed just one earned run in his five-inning complete game, striking out five while allowing a half-dozen hits.
Marsh Valley (25-1) plays South Fremont for the 3A Consolation Championship Saturday at 10 a.m. at Fruitland HS.
MARSH VALLEY 14, HOMEDALE 2 (5)
Homedale 000 11 — 2 6 2
Marsh Valley 464 0x — 14 10 1
Homedale — LP: Dillon Fine.
Marsh Valley — WP: Payton Howe. HR: Stanton Howell 2. 2B: James Bodily, Dylan Driessen.
FRUITLAND 7, SNAKE RIVER 2
At Fruitland, Snake River failed to advance to the 3A state final, losing 7-2 to Fruitland.
Hoping ace Payton Brooks could pitch in the championship on Saturday, Snake River coach Rich Dunn opted to send Nate Goodwin to the mound.
Goodwin struck out five, walked three, allowed a half-dozen hits and gave up three earned runs in five innings of work.
Plus, Goodwin helped his cause with a 2-run long ball — but those were the Panthers' only two runs of the day.
Snake River (13-13) plays Kimberly in the third-place game at Fruitland HS on Saturday at 1 p.m.
FRUITLAND 7, SNAKE RIVER 2
Snake River 200 000 0 — 2 6 2
Fruitland 002 032 x — 7 7 2
Snake River — LP: Nate Goodwin. HR: Nate Goodwin.
Fruitland — WP: Z. Bidwell. 2B: D. McGraw, B. Fitzsimonds, Z. Bidwell.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
FIRTH 11, BEAR LAKE 1
SOFTBALL
5A STATE TOURNAMENT
EAGLE 9, HIGHLAND 3
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 15, HIGHLAND 11
At Mountain View, two high-scoring losses knocked Highland out of the state tournament.
Jenna Kearns hit three home runs across the two games for the Rams, including two in the nightcap as Highland nearly came back from an 11-0 deficit against Rocky Mountain.
Madi Vansickle matched Kearns with two homers in the finale, but it wasn't enough as Rocky Mountain built just enough cushion to survive.
Highland finished the season 21-7.
EAGLE 9, HIGHLAND 3
Eagle 011 060 1 — 9 11 2
Highland 010 101 0 — 3 7 2
Eagle — WP: Lizzy Tommasini. 2B: Hillary Victor, Molly Buckingham. HR: Olivia Kerr, Sydney Pecoraro 2, Tommasini, Buckingham.
Highland — LP: Madi Vansickle. HR: Jenna Kearns.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 15, HIGHLAND 11
Highland 000 044 3 — 11 11 4
Rocky Mountain 700 404 x — 15 12 3
Highland — LP: Marissa Mauger. 2B: Jenna Kearns. HR: Kearns 2, Madi Vansickle 2.
Rocky Mountain — WP: Megan Dobrev. 2B: Jasmine Davis. HR: Lolo Walker, Samantha Hatzenbeller, Rylie Gilbreath.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
MARSH VALLEY 15, BONNERS FERRY 0