BASEBALL
3A REGIONAL PLAY-IN GAME
SNAKE RIVER 10, SUGAR-SALEM 4
At Shelley, Snake River advanced to a state play-in game by jumping on Sugar-Salem early.
The Panthers led 8-1 after three innings as Ryker Watt, Nate Goodwin and Cayson Fisher each drove in two runs.
Goodwin struck out six in a complete game, giving up five hits.
Snake River now plays Filer on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Halliwell Park in Pocatello, with the winner going to the state tournament.
SNAKE RIVER 10, SUGAR-SALEM 4
Sugar-Salem 100 210 0 — 4 5 4
Snake River 134 002 x — 10 9 1
Sugar-Salem — LP: Olson.
Snake River — WP: Nate Goodwin. 2B: Goodwin, Payton Brooks 2, Cash Jensen.
SOFTBALL
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
The Lady Broncos of Blackfoot swept through the 4A District 6 softball tournament and claimed the district championship Thursday afternoon behind the arm of senior pitcher Kymber Wieland and the bat of Victoria Agado, who went 3 for 4 on the afternoon with four runs batted in.
Wieland threw a complete game using only 80 pitches on the day, allowing one run with four strikeouts and two walks.
The game was called in the sixth inning when Blackfoot reached a 10-run margin at 11-1.
Hailey Burnett and Demry Wixom also collected three hits on the afternoon and Demry added five runs batted in during the contest.
Wixom is an early signee to Treasure Valley Community College and signed her letter of intent in recent weeks to attend school there. The senior outfielder, who hits with power, had a home run in the contest as the Lady Broncos swept through the tournament with a 3-0 record, all wins recorded by pitcher Kymber Wieland.
3A REGIONAL PLAY-IN GAME
SNAKE RIVER 5, SUGAR-SALEM 2
At Shelley, Snake River scored three runs in the first to take control of its regional play-in game against Sugar-Salem.
Lyndsie Larsen took over from there, striking out 12 in a five-hit complete game.
Larsen also drove in two for the Panthers.
Snake River (11-9) is now one game away from the state tournament. The Panthers will play a to-be-determined opponent on Saturday at OK Ward Park in Pocatello at 1 p.m.
SNAKE RIVER 5, SUGAR-SALEM 2
Snake River 310 001 0 — 5 6 3
Sugar-Salem 100 010 0 — 2 5 5
Snake River — WP: Lyndsie Larsen.
Sugar-Salem — LP: Pocock. 2B: Bradshawk.
— The Bingham News Chronicle's Fred Davis contributed to this report.