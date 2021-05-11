BASEBALL
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
POCATELLO 4, PRESTON 3
At Halliwell Park, Pocatello clinched the district title and a spot in the state tournament with a 4-3 win over Preston on Tuesday.
Junior Hunter Killian was spectacular on the mound for Poky. The right-hander tossed a complete game, striking out a trio while allowing five hits and no earned runs.
Killian added an RBI-double in the first inning to help his cause, an offensive performance only topped by Kaden Knowles, who went 3 for 4 and drove in a run.
For Pocatello to reach this point is a bit of a surprise. The Indians only had one senior and coach Vinnie Benavidez was forced to lean on a number of underclassman, including sophomore right-hander Brody Burch. Coming off a missed season, it took a while for Poky to gel, but the Indians have been dangerous since conference play started.
Now, they'll head east in search of some more hardware.
Pocatello (13-11-2) heads to the state tournament and will play at 10 a.m. at CSI.
POCATELLO 4, PRESTON 3
Preston 000 020 1 – 3 5 4
Pocatello 201 100 x – 4 8 4
Preston – LP: Ashton Madsen. HR: Ashton Madsen. 2B: Tate Greene.
Pocatello – WP: Hunter Killian. 2B: Hunter Killian.
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
BEAR LAKE 1, SODA SPRINGS 0 (8)
MALAD 10, BEAR LAKE 0 (6)
At Malad, Bear Lake walked off Soda Springs to stay alive before losing the district title to Malad.
Owen Teuscher threw an eight-inning complete game, struck out 15, and had a crucial double in the bottom of the eighth. Tyler Beresford scored the winning run as the Bears broke a scoreless tie to win.
Jon Kator took the loss despite throwing 7 1/3 innings of shutout ball for Soda Springs.
In the second game, Dillon Evans threw a six-inning shutout, striking out nine as Malad rolled to the district title.
Peyton Briggs drove in four for the Dragons.
Malad plays next in the state tournament.
Bear Lake plays North Fremont on Saturday at Blackfoot in a state play-in game.
SOFTBALL
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
HIGHLAND 12, RIGBY 3
At Thunder Ridge, Jenna Kearns had three hits and drove in four runs as Highland rolled.
Madi Van Sickle threw a complete game and scored three runs from the leadoff spot for the Rams.
Highland (19-5) plays at Thunder Ridge on Thursday in the winner’s bracket.
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
POCATELLO 10, PRESTON 9
At Century, Pocatello scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off Preston.
Preston scored three runs in the top of the inning to take the lead, but Jadyn Burt’s two-run double tied the game before she came around to score the winning run on an error.
Megan Johnson drove in two runs for Preston, while Anna Campbell and Lakecia Ramirez each had three hits for Pocatello.
The two will play again Thursday at Century in a loser-out game.
CENTURY 11, POCATELLO 1 (5)
At Century, Emma Williams’ grand slam keyed Century’s rout as the Diamondbacks finished the first day of the district tournament undefeated.
“That’s the best we’ve played all season,” Century coach Bruce Givens said. “We just put it together. We played good defense. We hit the ball. And Aramy (Glaser) pitched well and got the strikeouts she needed.”
Glaser gave up two hits and one run in five innings, striking out six.
Century will play the winner of Thursday’s Preston-Pocatello game on Thursday.
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
BLACKFOOT 21, SHELLEY 0 (5)
At Blackfoot, three Broncos each drove in four runs as they started the district tournament off with a bang.
Kymber Wieland, Malia Taufui and Carlee Smith drove in four runs apiece for Blackfoot, with Smith’s coming in her only plate appearance of the game as she hit a grand slam.
Blackfoot hosts a to-be-determined opponent on Wednesday.
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
MARSH VALLEY 9, SNAKE RIVER 2
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles put the game away early with seven runs in the second to win the district title.
Camri Campbell and Shelby Scharfen homered for Marsh Valley and Libbie Larsen struck out 10 in a complete game.
Marsh Valley now heads to the state tournament as the district champion.
Snake River plays Sugar-Salem on Thursday in a regional play-in game.
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
MALAD 13, BEAR LAKE 3 (5)
At Malad, the Dragons blew out Bear Lake to take control of the district tournament.
Riley Dorius and Shaelie Ketchell each homered and drove in three runs for Malad.
The two teams play each other Wednesday at Malad, with Bear Lake needing to win twice to beat the Dragons to the district title.
SODA SPRINGS 4, WEST SIDE 1
At Soda Springs, Morgan Hill threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts to keep Soda Springs alive.
Alyssa Ericsson had two hits and drove in a run for the Cardinals.
BEAR LAKE 20, SODA SPRINGS 10 (5)
Bear Lake bounced back from the earlier loss to Malad to eliminate Soda Springs.
Hailey Humpherys had four hits, drove in five runs and threw a complete game for Bear Lake.
Bear Lake plays Malad on Wednesday at Malad, with Bear Lake needing to win twice to beat the Dragons to the district title.