On a windy, rainy, cold day at Shelley, the Century girls shot 375 as a team to win the Shelley Invitational.
All four scorers for the Diamondbacks shot 102 or better, led by Sofia Lipiello’s 85 and Lauren Aasand’s 88.
Lipiello finished third among individuals, one shot behind individual medalist Challiss Potter of Hillcrest.
Highland finished third at 395, with Lilly Merrill (90) the low scorer for the Rams.
Pocatello finished eighth and Blackfoot ninth.
On the boys side, Highland’s Dawson Moon shot 78, good enough for a runner-up finish behind Shelley’s Nate Nelson, who shot 76.
The team competition was tight at the top, with Highland finishing third with a score of 339 behind Shelley (337) and Madison (338).
Century was sixth, with Kade Anderson shooting an 87 for the Diamondbacks. Pocatello finished ninth and Blackfoot 12th.