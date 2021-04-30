SOFTBALL
BEAR LAKE 11, SODA SPRINGS 0 (5)
At Bear Lake, the Bears surged to an 11-0 win over Soda Springs thanks to the Hailey Humpherys show.
The Bear Lake senior dominated in the circle, tossing a five-inning no-hitter that included one strikeout and just one walk. At the plate, Humpherys went 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs.
Bear Lake (14-3-1, 2-1 2A District 5) hosts Malad on Saturday.
Soda Springs (6-9, 1-1 2A District 5) hosts Malad on Wednesday.
BEAR LAKE 11, SODA SPRINGS 0 (5)
Soda Springs 000 00 — 0 0 0
Bear Lake 241 22 — 11 16 0
Soda Springs — LP: Ozbun.
Bear Lake — WP: Hailey Humpherys. HR: Hailey Humpherys. 2B: Hailey Humpherys 2, Hayley Wells.
MARSH VALLEY 12, AMERICAN FALLS 0 (5)
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles had no trouble on Friday, beating American Falls 12-0.
Marsh Valley pitcher Libbie Larsen was phenomenal, throwing a one-hit, five-inning shutout that included eight strikeouts.
Camri Campbell had a pair of triples and Taya Whitworth smacked two doubles.
Marsh Valley (9-5, 3-0 3A District 5) hosts Kimberly on Saturday.
American Falls (6-11, 0-4 3A District 5) hosts Declo on Monday.
MARSH VALLEY 12, AMERICAN FALLS 0 (5)
American Falls 000 00 — 0 1 1
Marsh Valley 903 0x — 12 12 0
American Falls — LP: Vivica Nappo.
Marsh Valley — WP: Libbie Larsen. 3B: Camri Campbell 2. 2B: Paige Greenwell, Libbie Larsen, Taya Whitworth 2.
BASEBALL
BONNEVILLE 6, CENTURY 5 (4)
At Bonneville, Century fell 6-5 in its penultimate regular-season game.
In a four-inning contest, Century managed five runs on just three hits, taking advantage of the trio of Bees errors.
In 3 2/3 innings on the mound, Diamondbacks pitcher Gunner Trulson allowed just one earned run and fanned five batters.
Century (5-16, 2-4 4A District 5) plays at Madison on Saturday at noon.
BONNEVILLE 6, CENTURY 5 (4)
Century 004 1 — 5 3 4
Bonneville 401 1 — 6 7 3
Century — LP: Gunner Trulson.
Bonneville — WP: Perez. 3B: Luce. 2B: Robinson 2, R. Bowman.
MARSH VALLEY 9, AMERICAN FALLS 1
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles rolled to a 9-1 win over conference foe American Falls.
Eagles pitcher Stanton Howell struck out eight in his six-inning performance.
Stanton Howell, Carter Howell, Andrew Anderson and Daxton Woodmancy each nabbed two hits on the day.
Marsh Valley (19-0, 3-0 3A District 5) hosts Kimberly on Saturday.
American Falls (5-10-1, 0-4 3A District 5) hosts Rockland on Tuesday.
MARSH VALLEY 9, AMERICAN FALLS 1
American Falls 000 001 0 — 1 7 2
Marsh Valley 010 017 x — 9 13 0
American Falls — LP: Josh Smith.
Marsh Valley — WP: Stanton Howell. 2B: Stanton Howell, Payton Howe, Bracken Howell, James Bodily.
SODA SPRINGS 9, BEAR LAKE 4
At Soda Springs, the Cardinals scored five runs late to beat Bear Lake 9-4.
Tugg Kapp led the Soda Springs’ offense with a pair of hits. Meanwhile, Dominic Gentry and Jon Kator both collected a hit and tallied two RBIs each.
Soda Springs (6-10, 1-4 2A District 5) hosts Malad on Wednesday.
Bear Lake is 2-11-2 and 0-3 in 2A District 5.
SODA SPRINGS 9, BEAR LAKE 4
Bear Lake 000 201 1 — 4 3 4
Soda Springs 031 005 x — 9 8 5
Bear Lake — LP: Trevor Teuscher.
Soda Springs — 2B: Camden Bowan, Tugg Kapp, Jon Kator.
TRACK & FIELD
TIGER-GRIZZ INVITE
Preston's Taite Priestley and Highland's Ruby Jordan were the only local individual winners on the first day of the Tiger-Grizz Invite in Idaho Falls.
With most of the finals on Friday coming in the field events, Priestley won the boys high jump, clearing a new PR of 6 feet, 10 inches.
Jordan threw 111 feet, four inches to win the girls discus.
A Highland team of Mazee Southward, Grace Kosmicki, Kimbrie Knudsen and Hannah Bailey won the girls 4x800.
The best race of the day came in the boys 3200, where Pocatello's Shane Gard lost by less than a second to Idaho Falls' Luke Athay, who ran 9:25.39 to Gard's 9:25.82. Those marks were both PRs, as was Johnathon Simmons' 9:27.05 in third for Salmon.
Nobody else finished within 20 seconds of the trio, which included two state champions in cross country (Gard, 4A and Simmons, 2A) plus Athay, who finished fourth in 5A in the fall.
Century's Bruin Fleischmann finished second in the shot put.
In prelims on the track, Pocatello's Matejah Mangum qualified first to the finals in the girls 200, and Century's Tenleigh Smith did the same in the 400.
CARDINAL INVITE
At Soda Springs, the hosts won both the boys and girls meets.
The order was the same for both meets through the fourth spot, with Aberdeen taking second, Marsh Valley third and Malad fourth.
Kelson Smith won the 800 and mile for Soda Springs. Colten Kern (100), Preston Maughan (300 hurdles) and Scott Hunsaker (pole vault) were the other individual winners for the Soda boys, and the Cardinals also took the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Malad's Jace Williams won the 200. Aberdeen had a trio of individual winners on the track with Marshall Elliott (400), Cole Pratt (3200) and Seth Hall (110 hurdles). The Tigers also won the 4x100 and sprint medley relays.
Hall joined Smith as a multiple-event winner by taking the high jump.
Malad's Cooper Jones won the shot put and Aberdeen's Cale Adamson the discus, with West Side's Andrew Olinger second in both. Felippe Cataluna won the long jump for American Falls, and Marsh Valley's Porter Sutton took the triple jump.
Marsh Valley's Maycee Lunt was the star on the girls side, winning the 100, 200 and long jump.
Malad's Rylee Jacobsen (1600, 3200) and North Gem's Elizabeth Michaelson (shot put, discus) joined Lunt in winning multiple events.
Sydney Carpenter in the triple jump was the only individual winner for Soda Springs, and the Cardinals also took the 4x200 relay.
Aberdeen's Emerita Carrillo won the 400, Malad's Brynlee Bastian the 800, Marsh Valley's Britt Morris the 110 hurdles and American Falls' Emma Barclay the 300 hurdles.
Aberdeen won the 4x100 and sprint medley relay, and Marsh Valley took the 4x400.
Individual winners in the field events included Aberdeen's Courtney Phillips (high jump) and West Side's Madalyn Barzee (pole vault).