BASEBALL
MARSH VALLEY 10, CENTURY 1
MARSH VALLEY 3, CENTURY 2
At Halliwell Park, Marsh Valley stayed undefeated with a doubleheader sweep of Century.
The Diamondbacks got on board early in game one, then Eagles’ sophomore pitcher Stanton Howell went to work. Howell finished with a complete-game six-hitter, allowing just one earned run while fanning 15.
Meanwhile Stanton and carter Howell both had a trio of hits in the opener, combining for a half-dozen RBI.
The finale was a lot closer. It was tied heading into the final inning, where Stanton Howell tagged up from a Karter Howell sac fly that gave the Eagles the lead and victory.
Century senior pitcher Auston Ebarb and Marsh Valley’s Payton Howe both there great, each tossing six innings and giving up just a pair of earned runs.
Marsh Valley (11-0) hosts South Fremont on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Century (3-7-1) hosts Rigby on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
MARSH VALLEY 10, CENTURY 1
Marsh Valley 401 320 0 — 10 12 0
Century 100 000 0 — 1 6 2
Marsh Valley — WP: Stanton Howell. 3B: Karter Howell. 2B: Andrew Anderson, Stanton Howell, James Bodily, Payton Howe
Century — LP: Caden McCurdy. 2B: Deakon Blackhawk.
MARSH VALLEY 3, CENTURY 2
Marsh Valley 001 001 1 — 3 11 0
Century 000 101 0 — 2 7 0
Marsh Valley — WP: Payton Howe. 3B: Stanton Howell. 2B: Karter Howell, Jason Jones.
Century — LP: Elias Blackhawk. 2B: Blake Phelan.
BLACKFOOT 6, THUNDER RIDGE 4
At Thunder Ridge, Blackfoot scored in the first five innings en route to a 6-4 win over T.R.
Stryker Wood was the star of the Broncos’ offense, going 4-4 with a triple and three doubles. Behind him, Tyler Vance went 1-3 with a walk and a pair of RBI.
“It was a good wrap to our preseason — we finished 7-10 and start conference play next week,” Blackfoot coach Zach Reay said. “Offense, defense and pitching is all coming around. I think we’re hitting stride at the right pace.”
On the mound, starter Ryan Reynolds tossed three innings and allowed just a quartet of hits and one earned run. A three-man bullpen helped close things out from there.
“I thought our pitchers did really well today,” Reay said. “They came in and threw strikes. I don’t think there were too many walks either.”
Blackfoot (7-3) plays at Hillcrest on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 6, THUNDER RIDGE 4
Blackfoot 211 110 0 — 6 8 1
Thunder Ridge 100 120 0 — 4 7 1
Blackfoot — WP: Ryan Reynolds. 3B: Tyler Vance, Stryker Wood. 2B: Jaden Harris, Eli Hayes, Stryker Wood (3)
Thunder Ridge — LP: Hix. 2B: Tueller, Landon.
FILER 6, AMERICAN FALLS 4 (6)
KIMBERLY 9, AMERICAN FALLS 3 (5)
At Kimberly, American Falls didn’t have a great day on the mind and suffered a 6-4 loss to Firth and a 9-3 defeat to Kimberly.
Angel Lujano threw all five innings in the opener, allowing 10 hits while striking out five. In the finale, Jeremy Henesh gave up eight hits and eight earned runs in the loss.
Offensively, Josh Smith and Wilkinson both had a double and two walks on the day.
American Falls (3-4-1) plays at Rockland on Friday at 4 p.m.
FILER 6, AMERICAN FALLS 4 (6)
American Falls 110 110 X — 4 7 1
Filer 321 00X X — 6 10 0
American Falls — LP: Angel Lujano. 2B: Josh Smith.
Filer — WP: Eli Drake. 3B: Eli Drake. 2B: Chase Rose, Pierce.
KIMBERLY 9, AMERICAN FALLS 3 (5)
American Falls 110 01X X — 3 3 2
Kimberly 303 3XX X — 9 10 0
American Falls — LP: Jeremy Henesh. 2B: Ty Wilkinson.
Kimberly — WP: Christensen. 3B: Jackson Cummins (2). 2B: Logan McMurdie, Widmer, Abbott.
FIRTH 16, SODA SPRINGS 0 (5)
At Firth, Soda Springs struggled and fell 16-0 to Firth.
Cardinals’ starter Jon Kator threw one no-hit inning before Soda Springs’ bullpen started giving up earned runs.
Soda Springs two hits came from Camden Brown and Jayden Strum.
Soda Springs (2-4) plays at Declo and Glenns Ferry on Thursday.
FIRTH 16, SODA SPRINGS 0 (5)
Soda Springs 000 00X X — 0 2 1
Firth 037 6XX X — 16 12 0
Soda Springs — LP: Brodie Lewis.
Firth — WP: Cooper Leslie. 3B: Nathan Park, Burton Park. Gabe Nelson, Taedyn Jacobsen.
SOFTBALL
HIGHLAND 9, CENTENNIAL 4
HIGHLAND 15, CENTENNIAL 4
At Centennial, Highland had little trouble sweeping Saturday’s road doubleheader.
After tossing a no-hitter earlier this week, Highland sophomore pitcher Marissa Mauger was spectacular once again.
Mauger pitched all 14 innings on Saturday, allowing just 15 hits and two earned runs. If there was any negative it was that Mauger walked a dozen but she still managed to strike out 10 batters.
“We’ve been trying to build up her stamina as far as pitching,” Highland coach Tisha Coverdell said of Mauger. “It clicked today and she was pitching really great. You could just see her confidence go up with each game.”
The Rams’ backed up their stud ace, too with hot bats. Highland notched 13 hits in the first game and 18 in the finale. Madi Vansickle led the way with four hits and eight RBI on the day.
“It was a good day today,” Coverdell said. “We started a little slow today but the girls were hitting well and the defense was playing great.”
Highland (5-2) hosts a doubleheader against Thunder Ridge on Tuesday.
HIGHLAND 9, CENTENNIAL 4
Highland 004 200 3 — 9 13 4
Centennial 040 000 0 — 4 6 3
Highland — WP: Marissa Mauger. HR: Jenna Kearns. 2B: Billie Nate, Madi Vansickle, Carlise Walker, Tayga Young.
Centennial — LP: Grace Diffin. HR: Reyesmims.
HIGHLAND 15, CENTENNIAL 4
Highland 200 350 5 — 15 18 3
Centennial 100 101 1 — 4 9 6
Highland — WP: Marissa Mauger. 2B: Pacia Burrup, Emily Kendall, Marissa Mauger, Billie Nate, Madi Vansickle (2).
Centennial — LP: Grace Diffin. 2B: Annabelle Mattson.