BASEBALL
POCATELLO 5, PRESTON 1
POCatELLO 3, PRESTON 2
At Pocatello, the Indians clinched the 4A District 5 regular-season title with a doubleheader sweep of Preston.
Behind seven strong innings from Hunter Killian and a pair of RBIs from Brody Burch, Pocatello rolled to a game-one win which clinched the championship.
That meant Poky coach Vinnie Benavidez could play his bench in the final game, a chance for some guys to get their first taste of playing time this season.
“My starters had so much energy rooting for their teammates,” he said. “In 20 years of coaching, that was one of the most fun games I’ve ever coached in. It made me proud of the guys who had a chance to play and the guys supporting and rooting them on.”
In the second game, Killian walked it off with an RBI double to left field, a cherry on top of the already amazing day for Poky.
Pocatello will now play its first game of the district tournament next Saturday, hosting the winner of next Friday’s Century at Preston contest.
Pocatello (10-11-2, 5-1 4A District 5) plays at Skyline on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Preston (9-12, 3-3 4A District 5) hosts Malad on Thursday.
POCATELLO 5, PRESTON 1
Preston 000 001 0 — 1 5 4
Pocatello 012 011 x — 5 8 1
Preston — LP: Chayse Oxborrow.
Pocatello — WP: Hunter Killian. 2B: Jayce Vaughan.
POCTAELLO 3, PRESTON 2
Preston 100 010 0 — 2 7 3
Pocatello 101 000 1 — 3 7 6
Preston — LP: Tate Green. 2B: Chayse Oxborrow.
Pocatello — WP: McCadden Evans. 2B: Hunter Killian, Zac Park.
MALAD 11, SODA SPRINGS 1 (5)
At Malad, the Dragons stayed undefeated in district play with an 11-1 win over Soda Springs.
Traven Ward smacked two doubles, Grady Combs had a pair of hits and two RBIs, and Peyton Briggs went 3 for 3 while driving in a run.
Malad (16-3, 5-0 2A District 5) plays at Preston on Saturday.
Soda Springs (3-14, 0-4 2A District 5) hosts Malad on Wednesday.
MALAD 11, SODA SPRINGS 1 (5)
Soda Springs 000 10 — 1 5 0
Malad 116 03 — 11 13 1
Soda Springs — LP: Jon Kator. 2B: Dominic Gentry.
Malad — WP: Tanner Olsen. 2B: Peyton Briggs, Grady Combs, John Evans, Tanner Olsen, Traven Ward (2).
SOFTBALL
HIGHLAND 7, RIGBY 3
At Highland, Marissa Mauger and Taelor Boyer each homered twice, combining to drive in all seven runs for the Rams.
Mauger smashed a three-run homer in the first and a two-run shot in the sixth, driving in five runs for Highland.
Hitting right behind Mauger, Boyer didn’t have many runners on base when she came up, but hit solo homers in the fourth and sixth.
Madi VanSickle struck out seven in a complete-game win.
Highland (16-4) hosts Madison on Wednesday.
BLACKFOOT 12, PRESTON 2 (5)
BLACKFOOT 15, PRESTON 5 (5)
At Blackfoot, the Broncos slugged their way to a doubleheader sweep.
Vic Agado doubled, homered and had four RBIs in the first game to back Kymber Wieland, who struck out 10 in a five-inning complete game.
Kendall Keller homered for Preston.
The Broncos picked up another mercy-rule win in the nightcap, scoring 13 runs over the fourth and fifth innings to end the game early.
Marli Pearson drove in four runs from the leadoff spot, Wieland had three RBIs despite just two plate appearances, and Malia Taufui homered for Blackfoot.
Charly Bair and Dru Despain each drove in two runs for Preston.
Blackfoot (15-5-2) plays at Hillcrest on Tuesday.
Preston (8-10) plays at Pocatello on Tuesday.
TRACK
WENDELL INVITATIONAL
West Side was the two-time winner at the Wendell Invite, taking the boys and girls meets with near-identical scores of 144 and 143.5, respectively.
On the track, Josh Reeder won the 400 and Easton Henderson the 300 hurdles for the West Side boys. Parker Moser, Reeder, Jaxon England and Bryler Shurtliff won the 4x400, and Henderson, Sam Tolman, Brentan Noreen and Reeder won the sprint medley relay.
The Pirates girls were just as impressive. Madalyn Barzee won the 400, Ashlyn Willis the 800 and Aubrie Barzee the mile. Letti Phillips and Chloe Keller finished 1-2 in the 100 hurdles. The two Barzee sisters, Willis and Phillips took the 4x400, and a team of Phillips, Marissa Clawson, Madalyn Barzee and Willis won the sprint medley relay.
Like the boys, West Side's girls didn't have an individual winner in the field events.