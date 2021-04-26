BASEBALL
SNAKE RIVER 8, AMERICAN FALLS 1
At American Falls, Snake River's Payton Brooks finished a single shy of the cycle, doubling, tripling, homering and driving in three.
And that might not have been the most impressive part of the day for Brooks, who also struck out seven in a complete game, allowing just two hits and two walks.
Nate Goodwin also swung a hot stick for the Panthers, doubling twice, homering and matching Brooks with three RBIs.
Joshua Smith and Jeremy Henesh had the two hits for American Falls.
Snake River (7-8, 1-1 3A District 5) and American Falls (4-11-1, 0-2) play again Wednesday at Snake River.
Snake River 204 001 1 — 8 10 2
American Falls 000 100 0 — 1 2 2
Snake River — WP: Payton Brooks. 2B: Nate Goodwin 2, Brooks. 3B: Brooks. HR: Goodwin, Brooks.
American Falls — LP: Joshua Smith.
SOFTBALL
SNAKE RIVER 18, AMERICAN FALLS 1 (5)
At American Falls, Caselle Howell drove in four for Snake River in a mercy-rule win.
Howell hit two triples, walked once and reached on an error, scoring four runs in addition to her four RBIs.
Lyndsie Larsen doubled twice, drove in two and struck out 11 in five innings for the Panthers.
Two of the three hits Larsen surrendered went for extra bases as Lola Leslie doubled and Symantha Stucki tripled for American Falls.
Snake River (8-6, 1-1 3A District 5) and American Falls (6-10, 0-2) play again Wednesday at Snake River.
Snake River 227 43 — 18 10 2
American Falls 000 10 — 1 3 8
Snake River — WP: Lyndsie Larsen. 2B: Larsen 2, Maecie White. 3B: Halle Leavitt, Caselle Howell 2.
American Falls — LP: Vivica Nappo. 2B: Lola Leslie. 3B: Symantha Stucki.