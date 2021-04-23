BASEBALL
BLACKFOOT 5, IDAHO FALLS 4
At Blackfoot, Tyler Vance's sac fly in the bottom of the fifth drove in the go-ahead run for the Broncos.
Four Blackfoot pitchers combined to throw seven innings, with scoreless innings by Dax Whitney in the sixth and Jace Grimmett in the seventh making Vance's RBI stand up.
Jaden Harris doubled among his two hits for the Broncos.
Blackfoot (15-5) hosts Bonneville on Tuesday.
Idaho Falls 101 020 0 — 4 10 4
Blackfoot 100 130 x — 5 9 0
Idaho Falls — LP: Bradley Thompson. 2B: Eliot Jones.
Blackfoot — WP: Jaxon Grimmett. 2B: Jaden Harris. 3B: Stryker Wood.
TETON 10, AMERICAN FALLS 7
At American Falls, back-to-back four-run innings by Teton handed the Beavers the loss.
Jeremy Henesh and Tanner Hartley each drove in two for A.F., which led 6-1 after four innings before the Teton bats woke up.
The Beavers (5-7-1) host Declo on Monday.
Teton 001 044 1 — 10 17 0
American Falls 001 500 1 — 7 14 0
American Falls — LP: Paddy Harwood. 2B: Tanner Hartley, Jeremy Henesh.
SALMON 5, SODA SPRINGS 4
At Soda Springs, a quality outing by Cardinals' starter Jon Kator ended in defeat.
Kator struck out nine and gave up three hits in five innings, but the visitors tagged him for five runs, including three in the third.
Brian Smith replaced Kator and threw two hitless innings to give the Cardinals a chance to come back, but Soda stranded the potential tying run on base in the bottom of the seventh.
Tryston Crosby singled twice and drove in a run for the Cardinals.
Soda Springs (5-9) hosts Rockland on Tuesday.
Salmon 103 100 0 — 5 3 2
Soda Springs 011 002 0 — 4 5 1
Salmon — WP: Jake Hayden.
Soda Springs — LP: Jon Kator. 3B: Tugg Kapp.
SOFTBALL
CENTURY 12, PRESTON 2 (6)
PRESTON 10, CENTURY 6
At Century, the Diamondbacks and Indians spilt Friday’s doubleheader, with Century winning 12-2 in the opener and Preston taking game two, 10-6.
Aramy Glaser struck out 10 in her game one victory for Century. In the circle for Preston in the finale, Cahrly Pair struck out five while allowing a quartet of earned runs.
Preston slugger Megan Johnson smacked two home runs in her six-hit day. Century’s Libby Evans notched five hits in the doubleheader, highlighted by a triple and two doubles.
Century cruised to the first victory, but Preston’s bats jumped on the D-backs early in the second contest.
“Preston, their girls are big, strong girls and they can swing it. They hit three home runs,” Century coach Bruce Givens said. "When you’re down 3-1 in the count and you give the hitting team the advantage, you’re going to pay.
“In the last three innings, we stranded eight runners. The thing is, our third outs were line-drive shots, but they just went right to somebody.”
Both teams will play one more game against the other two 4A District 5 opponents before the conference tournament.
Century (9-3, 2-2 4A District 5) hosts a doubleheader against Blackfoot on Tuesday.
Preston (7-5, 1-3 4A District 5) plays a doubleheader at Twin Falls on Saturday.
Preston 010 100 — 2 8 5
Century 520 401 — 12 9 0
Preston — LP: Kendall Keller. HR: Megan Johnson. 2B: Khloe Hobson.
Century — WP: Army Glaser. 3B: Libby Evans, Elin Williams. 2B: Adli Glaser, Emma Williams.
PRESTON 10, CENTURY 6
Preston 440 101 0 — 10 12 1
Century 001 203 0 — 6 14 4
Preston — WP: Charly Bair. HR: Megan Johnson, Vanessa Griffeth. 3B: Megan Johnson. 2B: Shandee Parker, Rorie Hansen (2).
Century — LP: Elin Williams. 2B: Libby Evans 2, Adli Glaser 2, Emma Landon, Elin Williams.
POCATELLO 5, MACKAY 2
POCATELLO 17, MACKAY 0 (3)
At Pocatello, the Indians had no trouble sweeping Mackay on Friday.
Poky notched 24 hits in eight innings against Mackay, highlighted by Jaydn Burt’s great day. She went 5 for 6 on the afternoon, notching two triples, a double and three RBIs.
“Jadyn is a great player, important player for us,” Pocatello coach Josh Naylor said. “She can hit the ball for power, plus she knows how to get on base and do the little things — which is why we have her in that leadoff spot.”
In the circle, Sydney Wilde struck out eight and allowed just one earned run in her seven-inning gem. Miah Lusk only tossed three innings in the finale, but surrendered only one hit and fanned eight.
“Sydney was really good today. She threw nothing but strikes and pitched to contact real well,” Naylor said. “Sydney and Miah are two different pitchers. Miah is the power pitcher and Sydney is the pitch-to-contact type who lets her defense work behind her.”
Pocatello (10-8, 3-1 4A District 5) hosts Highland on Tuesday.
Mackay 000 002 0 — 2 5 2
Pocatello 110 003 x — 5 8 3
Mackay — LP: Ali Drussel. 2B: Ali Drussel.
Pocatello — WP: Sydney Wilde. 2B: Jadyn Burt.
POCATELLO 17, MACKAY 0 (3)
Mackay 000 — 0 1 3
Pocatello 5(12)x — 17 16 1
Mackay — LP: Shay Pancheri.
Pocatello — WP: Miah Lusk. 3B: Jadyn Burt, Cassity Jenkins, Kirstine Kent. 2B: Jadyn Burt.
MARSH VALLEY 4, SNAKE RIVER 3
At Marsh Valley, a three-run first inning propelled the Eagles to a 4-3 win over Snake River.
Libbie Larsen was superb for Marsh Valley. The Eagles’ pitcher threw a 10-strikeout complete game, giving up just a pair of hits and one earned run.
“She just stepped up for us,” Marsh Valley coach Kenzie Van Sickle said. “I started putting a little more pressure on her, pitching our freshman pitcher a little more. She pitched great today, so that was awesome to see.”
Ellie Anderson was the only player to record two hits on Friday, but M.V.’s Shelby Scharfen smacked a two-RBI double in the first inning. Snake River pitcher Lyndsie Larsen settled down after the first inning, striking out 14 on the day.
“What really got us going was Lyndsie walking a few batters in the first inning,” Van Sickle said. “Once she zones in, she was really tough.”
Marsh Valley (8-4, 2-0 3A District 5) plays at Sugar-Salem on Saturday.
Snake River (6-6, 0-1 3A District 5) travels to American Falls on Monday.
Snake River 100 011 0 — 3 2 4
Marsh Valley 301 000 x — 4 5 2
Snake River — LP: Lyndsie Larsen. 2B: Maecie White.
Marsh Valley — WP: Libbie Larsen. 2B: Shelby Scharfen.
BEAR LAKE 17, AMERICAN FALLS 3 (5)
At Bear Lake, the Bears cruised to a 17-3 win over American Falls.
Bear Lake’s Alexis Coombs had one of the best performances of the season. She finished a single shy of the cycle, going 3 for 4 with a half-dozen RBIs.
“She’s been hitting really well this year,” Bear Lake coach Jared Hiller said. “What we’ve really been working on with her is pitch selection. She has a lot of power and when she is selective, she has the power to put the ball in play — which is what she did today.”
Hailey Humpherys added another gem in the circle for the Bears. The senior tossed four innings and struck out seven while only allowing three earned runs.
“She’s got a great defense behind her,” Hiller said. “She’s learned to pitch through a tough spell and our defense is playing well behind her. With that, Hailey is pitching with more confidence.”
Bear Lake (12-3-1, 1-1 2A District 5) hosts Firth on Wednesday.
American Falls (6-9, 0-1 3A District 5) hosts Snake River on Monday.
American Falls 102 00 — 3 7 2
Bear Lake 039 5x — 17 17 1
American Falls — LP: Lola Leslie. 3B: Whitney Peterson. 2B: Halli Lott.
Bear Lake — WP: Hailey Humpherys. HR: Alexis Coombs. 3B: Alexis Coombs, Kelsea Skinner. 2B: Alexis Coombs, Hailey Humpherys, Kelsea Skinner, Hayley Wells.
MALAD 10, WEST SIDE 1
At West Side, Malad started slow, but a six-run seventh inning helped the Dragons grab a 10-1 win over the Pirates.
“It took a while to get there,” Malad coach Christie Schow said. “Finally in the seventh inning they got going.”
The offensive highlight for the Dragons was the ninth home run of the season for freshman first baseman Hallie Horsley, who finished 2 for 4.
“She’s just a natural athlete,” Schow said. “She’s a strong girl for a freshman.”
Malad didn’t need many runs on Friday, though, because star senior Riley Dorius was again on the mound. The righty struck out 13 in her complete game.
“I think she was frustrated we weren’t getting on base and she threw hard and threw well,” Schow said of Dorius. “She’s been throwing her changeup more and she’s caught many girls on it.”
Malad (15-0, 3-0 2A District 5) hosts Soda Springs on Thursday.
Malad 002 110 6 — 10 12 0
West Side 000 010 0 — 1 3 7
Malad — WP: Riley Dorius. HR: Hallie Horsley.
West Side — LP: J. Jensen. 2B: S. Sparrow.
TRACK & FIELD
SHELLEY INVITATIONAL
At Shelley, Pocatello's only wins came in the relays.
Shane Gard, Brody Burch, Brevin Vaughan and Krue Hales took the boys 4x400 in three minutes, 26.89 seconds.
Hailey Buffat, Dita Masak, Chloe Fullmer and Hailey Renzello teamed up to win a girls sprint medley relay, finishing in 1:55.88 with Buffat and Masak running 100s, Fullmer a 200 and Renzello finishing up with a 400.
Poky girls also took second in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
The Indians' best individual finishes were third places by Matthew Christensen in the boys triple jump and Ellie Johnson in the girls long jump.