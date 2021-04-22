BASEBALL
HIGHLAND 12, THUNDER RIDGE 2 (5)
HIGHLAND 11, THUNDER RIDGE 10 (8)
At Highland, the Rams stayed undefeated in district play with a doubleheader sweep of Thunder Ridge.
Scott Baker dealt in game one for the Rams. The senior right-hander punched out 10 while giving up just two earned runs and a half-dozen hits in the victory.
In the finale, Highland was down a run and down to its last out in the seventh. Senior Kobe Holt roped a single into left that scored Carson Choules. In the eighth, junior Braedon Kelley lined an RBI-single into left to walk it off.
Highland (14-6, 8-1 5A District 5-6) hosts Skyline on Saturday.
Thunder Ridge 001 10 — 2 6 4
Highland 430 05 — 12 6 0
Thunder Ridge — LP: Kaysen Isom. 3B: Jackson Beck.
Highland — WP: Scott Baker. 3B: Austin Hansen. 2B: Karson Farnsworth.
Thunder Ridge 020 016 10 — 10 10 5
Highland 030 240 1 — 11 6 4
Thunder Ridge — LP: Will Grimmett. 2B: Conner Hall, Kolby Landon, Ethan Dunnells.
Highland — WP: Trem Tolman. 2B: Scott Baker.
MALAD 8, BEAR LAKE 0
At Malad, the Dragons rolled to an 8-0 win against conference-foe Bear Lake.
Trevor Teuscher threw well for the Bears, allowing just three earned runs, but a quartet of errors hurt Bear Lake. Plus, Grady Combs was great on the mound for Malad. He struck out 13 in a three-hit performance.
Combs went 3 for 3 at the plate, too, including smacking a double. Even better, Tanner Olsen finished 3 for 4 with a home run, double and three RBIs.
Malad (13-3, 3-0 2A District 5) hosts Bear Lake on Wednesday.
Bear Lake (1-8-2, 0-1 2A District 5) plays at West Jefferson on Saturday.
Bear Lake 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
Malad 204 002 x — 8 10 1
Bear Lake — LP: Trevor Teuscher.
Malad — WP: Grady Combs. HR: Tanner Olsen. 2B: Grady Combs, Tanner Olsen.
SOFTBALL
HIGHLAND 11, IDAHO FALLS 0 (6)
HIGHLAND 16, IDAHO FALLS 4 (5)
At Idaho Falls, Highland dominated on both sides of the ball to get a doubleheader sweep.
Rams pitchers Madi Vansickle and Marissa Mauger combined to strike out 12 and allow just five hits over the two games.
Vansickle helped her own cause in the opener, doubling, homering and driving in three.
Jenna Kearns was unstoppable at the plate in the second game with two singles, a double, a fifth-inning grand slam and five RBIs.
Highland (11-4, 6-2 5A District 5-6) plays Ridgeline (UT) on Saturday in Millville, Utah.
Highland 340 004 — 11 13 1
Idaho Falls 000 000 — 0 3 4
Highland — WP: Madi Vansickle. 2B: Taelor Boyer, Jenna Kearns, Vansickle. HR: Vansickle.
Idaho Falls — LP: Carr.
Highland 412 45 — 16 18 2
Idaho Falls 200 02 — 4 2 0
Highland — WP: Marissa Mauger. 2B: Jenna Kearns, Madi Vansickle 2. HR: Kearns, Carlise Walker.
Idaho Falls — LP: Wood.
POCATELLO 11, SKYLINE 4
POCATELLO 10, SKYLINE 0 (5)
At Skyline, Pocatello notched a road sweep with 11-4 and 10-0 wins over Skyline.
Miah Lusk and Sydney Wilde were fantastic on the mound for the Indians. In seven innings, Lusk struck out eight while giving up just five hits and a trio of earned runs. In the finale, Wilde hurled a two-hitter and fanned four.
Lakecia Ramirez went 4 for 5 on the day and picked up a double and three RBIs. And Brooke Rushton combined for a quartet of hits, including a triple.
Pocatello is 8-8, 3-1 4A District 5.
Skyline 002 000 2 — 4 5 2
Pocatello 141 401 x — 11 15 1
Skyline — LP: Rachel Hafer.
Pocatello — WP: Miah Lusk. 3B: Brooke Rushton. 2B: Sydney Wilde.
Skyline 032 41 — 10 9 2
Pocatello 000 00 — 0 2 4
Skyline — LP: Remi Brown.
Pocatello — WP: Sydney Wilde. 2B: Lakecia Ramirez.