BASEBALL
PRESTON 18, BEAR LAKE 0 (5)
At Preston, the Indians rolled to an 18-0 win over Bear Lake.
The Preston pitching trio of Chayse Oxborrow, Zeth Groll and Tate Greene combined to allow just three hits on the day.
Meanwhile, the Indians recorded 13 hits including doubles from Seth Burbank, Trevyn Hadley, Justin Inglet and Ashton Madsen.
Bear Lake 000 00 — 0 3 7
Preston 810 9x — 18 13 1
Bear Lake — LP: Ethan George.
Preston — WP: Chayse Oxborrow. 3B: Justin Inglet. 2B: Seth Burbank, Trevyn Hadley, Justin Inglet, Ashton Madsen.
SNAKE RIVER 14, SODA SPRINGS 4 (6)
At Soda Springs, 11 runs in the final three innings brought Snake River a resounding win.
The Panthers broke a 3-3 tie with three runs in the fourth inning and kept hitting from there.
Nate Goodwin homered and drove in three for Snake River, while Brodie Lewis tripled and had two RBIs for Soda Springs.
Snake River 300 344 — 14 16 0
Soda Springs 300 001 — 4 7 2
Snake River — WP: Connor Fitzgerald. HR: Nate Robinson. 2B: Kooper Keller, Jensen.
Soda Springs — LP: Brodie Lewis. 3B: Tugg Kapp, Brodie Lewis. 2B: Tugg Kapp.
SOFTBALL
POCATELLO 8, CENTURY 7
CENTURY 9, POCATELLO 8
At Pocatello, the Indians and Diamondbacks split Tuesday’s doubleheader with a pair of close games.
Pocatello edged out Century in the first game after scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth, a spot where Century’s error-filled day (It committed seven in each game) really hurt it.
“It was the worst defensive game we’ve played all season long,” Century coach Bruce Givens said.
The pitching was solid all day. Aramy Glaser and Elin Williams gave up only two earned runs for Century, while Pocatello's Miah Lusk and Sydney Wilde allowed just nine on the afternoon.
“They didn’t throw bad,” Givens said. “Anytime you have that many errors behind you, you were throwing good because they were on flubs.”
But the Diamondbacks had more clutch hitting in the second game and got the victory.
Century (8-2, 1-1 4A District 5) hosts a doubleheader against Preston on Friday.
Pocatello is 6-8, 3-1 4A District 5.
Century 200 203 0 — 7 10 6
Pocatello 200 303 x — 8 6 2
Century — LP: Aramy Glaser. 2B: Natalie Anderson.
Pocatello — WP: Miah Lusk. 2B: Taylor Bunderson, Brooke Rushton.
CENTURY 9, POCATELLO 8
Century 000 441 0 — 9 10 3
Pocatello 112 013 0 — 8 13 5
Century — WP: Elin Williams. 2B: Emma Williams, Elin Williams.
Pocatello — LP: Sydney Wilde.
BLACKFOOT 19, SHELLEY 2 (5)
At Shelley, Blackfoot tallied 13 hits and eight walks in a dominating 19-2 road win.
Malia Taufui smacked a home run while pitcher Lindsey Cooper struck out 11 in a five-inning, seven-hit outing.
SODA SPRINGS 14, SNAKE RIVER 11
At Soda Springs, the Cardinals got a big 14-11 win over Snake River.
Soda Springs pitcher Morgan Hill was fantastic, tossing a complete game, allowing six hits and fanning 10.
Snake River 330 302 0 — 11 6 4
Soda Springs 462 011 x — 14 10 5
Snake River — LP: Larsen. 2B: Leavill. HR: Larsen.
Soda Springs — WP: Morgan Hill. 2B: Alyssa Ericsson.
GOLF
MADISON INVITATIONAL
At Teton Lakes, Highland’s Dawson Moon lost a close battle with Shelley’s Nate Nelson.
Moon ended up with a 74, one shot behind Nelson’s winning score of 73.
Only six other golfers, including Snake River’s Noah Watt and Preston’s Jackson Porter (both shot 77), broke 80.
Highland ended up second to Shelley on the team leaderboard as well, with a total score of 331 to the Russets’ 324.
Century shot 358, Preston 360, Blackfoot 365, Snake River 377 and Pocatello 388.
On the girls side, Century’s Sofia Lipiello and Emmy Richards were the top local golfers with scores of 92, 13 shots behind winner Ellie Billings of Hillcrest. That carried the Diamondbacks to a fifth-place finish as a team.
Blackfoot’s Karli Despain and Pocatello’s Jess Orr both shot 94.
TENNIS
CENTURY 11, POCATELLO 1
At Pocatello, Century nearly swept the Indians.
Poky's Morgan Michaelson beat Century's Will Argall 7-5, 7-6 at No. 2 boys singles for the Indians' lone win.
For Century, Joseph Murray and Ethan Myler won singles matches on the boys side, as did Lauren Aasand, Amaia Gabiola and Ayden Akers for the Diamondbacks' girls.
Aidan Horrocks/Scott Holmstead and Shayden Jepsen/Henry Godfrey swept the boys doubles matches for Century. Allie Gunter/Jillian Keninger and Alina Jablonski/Sarah Hiller were the winning Century teams on the girls side.
Lastly, Tyler Willis/J.J. Anderson and Hayden Carlson/Helayna Swan won the mixed doubles matches for the Diamondbacks.