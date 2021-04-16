SOFTBALL
POCATELLO 17, HILLCREST 14
HILLCREST 16, POCATELLO 12
At Hillcrest, Pocatello got into two high-scoring affairs and came away with a split.
Behind home runs from McKinley Hill and Cassity Jenkins, the Indians’ offense rolled in the opener en route to a 17-14 win over Hillcrest.
Pocatello had an early 6-0 lead in the second game, too, but Hillcrest stormed back and scored 13 runs in the final three innings. Still, the Indians got homers from Brooke Rushton and Sydney Wilde.
Pocatello is 5-7, 2-0 4A District 5.
POCATELLO 17, HILLCREST 14
Pocatello 004 832 0 — 17 21 4
Hillcrest 004 910 0 — 14 5 8
Pocatello — WP: Miah Lusk. HR: McKinley Hill, Cassity Jenkins. 2B: Jadyn Burt.
Hillcrest — LP: Bailey Egan. HR: Joselyn Lundblad. 2B: Mora Shiffler.
HILLCREST 16, POCATELLO 12
Pocatello 601 230 0 — 12 16 8
Hillcrest 021 634 x — 16 13 7
Pocatello — LP: Sydney Wilde. HR: Brooke Rushton, Sydney Wilde. 3B: McKinley Hill. 2B: Kirstine Kent, Sydney Wilde.
Hillcrest — WP: Kenzi Peterson. HR: Joselyn Lundblad (2). 2B: Sam Johnson.
WEST SIDE 13, AMERICAN FALLS 1 (5)
AMERICAN FALLS 10, NORTH FREMONT 9 (6)
At Malad, American Falls fell to West Side before its bats got hot and the Beavers knocked off North Fremont.
A.F. only managed three hits against West Side, then exploded for 19 in a 10-9 win over North Fremont.
Whitney Petersen went 3 for 4 with two doubles. Vivica Nappo notched two hits and a trio of RBIs, and Emma Fowler reached base four times and tallied three RBIs.
On the mound, Nappo allowed only five hits in her complete game, but 10 errors from the Beavers kept the game close.
American Falls (5-6) plays Mackay and Soda Springs at Malad on Saturday.
WEST SIDE 13, AMERICAN FALLS 1 (5)
American Falls 100 00 — 1 3 5
West Side 100 3x — 13 6 0
American Falls — LP: Lola Leslie. 2B: Lola Leslie.
West Side — WP: J. Jenson.
AMERICAN FALLS 10, NORTH FREMONT 9 (6)
American Falls 800 020 X — 10 19 10
North Fremont 310 23X X — 9 5 0
American Falls — WP: Vivica Nappo. 2B: Vivica Nappo, Regan Rose, Halli Lott, Emma Fowler, Whitney Petersen (2), Lola Leslie, Alyssa Hensley.
North Fremont — LP: Bohn. HR: H. Goedhart. 2B: H. Goedhart.
SNAKE RIVER 14, TETON 2 (5)
At Teton, Snake River cruised to a 14-2 victory behind a gem from its ace.
Panthers pitcher Lyndsie Larsen threw a no-hitter in the five-inning contest, walking only two while notching a strikeout on 13 of her 15 total outs.
“She did a stellar job,” Snake River coach Kay Martin said of Larsen. “I’m super proud of her.”
Snake River (6-3) plays at Malad on Wednesday.
BEAR LAKE 14, DECLO 2 (6)
BEAR LAKE 11, MACKAY-CHALLIS 1 (5)
At Malad, Bear Lake had no trouble grabbing a doubleheader sweep on Friday.
In the circle, Brooklynne Clausing threw a one-hitter against Declo in the opener before Hailey Humpherys tossed a three-hitter in game two against Mackay-Challis.
At the plate, Alexis Coombs and Shailey Preece both recorded long balls in the finale, while Kiwi Nelson went 6 for 7 on the day.
Bear Lake (9-2-1, 2-0 2A District 5) plays Wendell and Ririe on Saturday at Malad.
BEAR LAKE 14, DECLO 2 (6)
Bear Lake 513 041 X — 14 16 1
Declo 110 0X X — 2 1 2
Bear Lake — WP: Brooklynne Clausing. 2B: Alexis Coombs, Hailey Humpherys, Kiwi Nelson (2), Shailey Preece, Kelsea Skinner.
Declo — LP: Larson.
BEAR LAKE 11, MACKAY 1 (5)
Bear Lake 035 12X X — 11 14 1
Mackay 100 00X X — 1 3 1
Bear Lake — WP: Hailey Humpherys. 3B: Gracey Rigby, Kelsea Skinner. 2B: Alexis Coombs, Kiwi Nelson, Gracey Rigby, Hayley Wells.
Mackay — LP: Drussel.
MALAD 18, RIRIE 0 (4)
MALAD 16, DECLO 0 (3)
At Malad, the Dragons rolled to a doubleheader sweep of Ririe and Declo on Friday.
Senior pitcher Riley Dorius pitched both games, combining to give up just one hit in seven total innings while striking out 11.
At the plate, the Malad star notched five RBIs, two doubles and a triple. Meanwhile, Madison Green had five combined hits on the day, adding five RBIs.
Malad (10-0, 2-0 2A District 5) hosts Mackay and North Fremont on Saturday.
MALAD 18, RIRIE 0 (4)
Malad 059 4 — 18 12 3
Ririe 000 0 — 0 1 8
Malad — WP: Riley Dorius. 3B: Riley Dorius, Madison Green, Shaelie Ketchell. 2B: Riley Dorius, Kendall Hill.
Ririe — LP: Nelson.
MALAD 16, DECLO 0 (3)
Declo 000 — 0 0 7
Malad 4(10)2 — 16 10 1
Declo — LP: Koyle.
Malad — WP: Riley Dorius. 3B: Madison Green. 2B: Riley Dorius, Kaitlyn Pickett.
BASEBALL
HILLCREST 4, POCATELLO 2
At Pocatello, one bad pitch cost Indians starter Hunter Killian.
"Killian did a good job. He left one pitch up and the kid hit a three-run home run," Pocatello coach Vinnie Benavidez said. "He pitched really, really well. We pitched well and played good defense, but we left 15 guys on base. You cannot do that and expect to win a game."
Brody Burch and Alex Winn drove in runs for Pocatello.
The Indians (5-10-2) host Century on Tuesday.
HILLCREST 4, POCATELLO 2
Hillcrest 000 130 0 — 4 7 3
Pocatello 001 100 0 — 2 5 0
Hillcrest — Freeman. 2B: Bartell. HR: Schultz.
Pocatello — LP: Hunter Killian.
PRESTON 8, SHELLEY 2
SHELLEY 9, PRESTON 2
At Shelley, Preston split a doubleheader with the hosts.
Tate Greene threw a complete game in the opener for Preston, striking out six. Ashton Madsen and Trevyn Hadley drove in two runs apiece as the Indians pulled away late with a four-run top of the seventh.
Preston's offense struggled to get started in the second game as well, and this time it cost the Indians, who were down 8-0 by the time they scored their first run in the top of the sixth.
Davon Inglet gave up eight runs (two earned) in 2 2/3 innings. Preston committed eight errors in the game, giving the Indians 13 miscues on the day.
Preston (8-7, 2-1 4A District 5) plays at Bear Lake on Tuesday.
PRESTON 8, SHELLEY 2
Preston 001 102 4 — 8 7 5
Shelley 000 110 0 — 2 5 2
Preston — WP: Tate Greene. 2B: Karson Chugg, Davon Inglet, Ashton Madsen.
Shelley: LP: Stockton Poulsen. 2B: John Kerner, Trevor Gemar.
SHELLEY 9, PRESTON 2
Preston 000 001 1 — 2 7 8
Shelley 206 001 x — 9 5 1
Preston — LP: Davon Inglet. 2B: Trevyn Hadley. 3B: Justin Inglet.
Shelley — WP: Austin Bateman.
SKYLINE 4, BLACKFOOT 3
At Blackfoot, the Broncos' comeback fell just short as they took the loss despite outhitting Skyline 12-8.
Tyler Vance's two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh brought Blackfoot back to within 4-3. The Broncos then loaded the bases with one out, but a forceout at home plate and a lineout to center field ended the game.
Vance, Jaden Harris, Stryker Wood and Carter Layton each had two hits for Blackfoot, and Jaxon Grimmett allowed just two runs in five innings of relief, striking out four.
Blackfoot (11-5) hosts Shelley on Tuesday.
SKYLINE 4, BLACKFOOT 3
Skyline 110 011 0 — 4 8 3
Blackfoot 001 000 2 — 3 12 2
Skyline — WP: Brayden Nickels.
Blackfoot — LP: Ryan Reynolds. 2B: Candon Dahle, Carter Layton, Stryker Wood. HR: Tyler Vance.
SNAKE RIVER 11, TETON 6
At Teton, Snake River rapped out 11 hits to get the win.
Payton Brooks led the assault from the leadoff spot, tripling and driving in five.
Snake River (4-7) plays at Soda Springs on Tuesday.
SNAKE RIVER 11, TETON 6
Snake River 041 040 2 — 11 12 5
Teton 021 111 0 — 6 6 3
Snake River — WP: Jensen. 2B: Watt, Wray, Gillins, Frans. 3B: Brooks.
Teton — LP: Nelson. 2B: Nelson.
SODA SPRINGS 2, CHALLIS-MACKAY 1
At Soda Springs, two first-inning runs stood up for the Cardinals thanks to a complete-game effort by Dominic Gentry backed by some stellar defense.
An error and a steal of home gave Soda Springs a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, and Gentry took it the rest of the way, striking out nine while allowing just six hits and two walks. The Cardinals backed their pitcher by committing just one error.
"You have to give their pitcher credit, he kept us off balance, but defensively, we showed up to play and we hung on to the lead," Soda Springs coach Joe Via said. "(Gentry) was locating his fastball and off-speed for strikes. We've come a long way defensively, we only had one error and that's where we need to be in the middle of the season."
Soda Springs (5-9) hosts North Fremont on Saturday.
SODA SPRINGS 2, CHALLIS-MACKAY 1
Challis-Mackay 000 100 0 — 1 6 3
Soda Springs 200 000 x — 2 4 0
Challis-Mackay — LP: Ollar. 3B: Philps.
Soda Springs: WP: Dominic Gentry.
DECLO 4, MALAD 3
At Declo, Malad let a narrow lead slip away in a close, well-played loss.
Tanner Olsen struck out 10 in six innings for Malad, but after three shutout innings, Declo touched him for a run in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 1-1.
With the score ties 3-3, the Hornets pushed across the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth and held Malad scoreless in the top of the seventh to win it.
Dillon Evans had three of the Dragons' seven hits on the day.
Malad (12-2) hosts Snake River on Wednesday.
DECLO 4, MALAD 3
Malad 100 011 0 — 3 7 0
Declo 000 121 x — 4 8 0
Malad — LP: Tanner Olsen.
Declo — WP: Matthews.