BASEBALL
HIGHLAND 11, RIGBY 0 (5)
HIGHLAND 8, RIGBY 6
At Rigby, Highland swept its doubleheader on Wednesday to stay undefeated in conference play. Before the game, with morale low on a brutally cold day, Highland coach Christian Colonel gathered his squad.
“I told my guys before the game, I said, ‘What would the seniors from 2020 do in this situation?’” Colonel asked. “‘They would play out here in a heartbeat because their season got cancelled.’ They responded to that.”
Highland senior ace Jaxon Christensen struck out 10 in a five-inning three hitter to start the day.
“He was crisp. He was good today,” Colonel said of Christensen. “He attacked the hitters pretty good and threw a good game.”
The second game included much more drama. Rigby didn’t score util the fifth inning but tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. In the top of the seventh, Colton Sneddon broke the tie with an RBI-double up the middle and the Rams tacked on two more insurance runs.
“The seventh inning was an absolute mess,” Colonel said. “We scored four runs in the seventh but it was getting dark so it reverts back to the previous inning if you don’t finish the inning. Our pitcher didn’t get any warmup pitches. He just went on the bump and started firing. We got the outs and finished before it was dark.”
Highland (11-5, 5-0 5A District 5-6) hosts Rigby on Thursday at 4 p.m.
HIGHLAND 11, RIGBY 0 (5)
Highland 315 20X X — 11 12 1
Rigby 000 00X X — 0 3 1
Highland — WP: Jaxon Christensen. 2B: Scott Baker, Jaxon Christensen, Colton Sneddon.
HIGHLAND 8, RIGBY 6
Highland 010 300 4 — 8 10 2
Rigby 000 013 2 — 6 8 0
Highland — WP: Easton Eddie. 3B: Easton Eddie. 2B: Jaxon Christensen, Colton Sneddon, Carson Farnsworth.
CENTURY 11, PRESTON 5
PRESTON 7, CENTURY 3 (5)
At Preston, Century won an 11-5 opener before the Indians came away with a 7-3 victory in game two.
Caden McCurdy pitched a brilliant six innings for Century in the first contest, striking out nine while not allowing an earned run. In the finale, Preston hurler Zeth Groll got the victory after allowing only a pair of earned runs.
“He was on,” Century coach Duane Rawlings said of McCurdy. “It took him an inning or two to get faith in his curveball and once he got that, he was on one. That’s what we expect from him — he’s our ace.”
At the plate, Preston’s Davon Inglet went 3-6 with a trio of RBI while Century leadoff hitter Jett Anderson went a combined 5-7 and scored four runs.
“He hit the ball well today,” Rawlings said of Anderson. “He’s a consistent hitter. When he settles down and just picks out pitches, he’s a great hitter. He’s a great leadoff bat.”
Preston (7-6, 2-1 4A District 5) plays a doubleheader at Shelley on Friday.
Century (4-11, 1-2 4A District 5) plays at Pocatello Tuesday at 4 p.m.
CENTURY 11, PRESTON 5
Century 200 410 4 — 11 8 4
Preston 300 010 1 — 5 8 4
Century — WP: Caden McCurdy. 2B: Caden McCurdy.
Preston — LP: Ashton Madsen. 3B: Justin Inglet. 2B: Justin Inglet, Davon Inglet.
PRESTON 7, CENTURY 3 (5)
Century 000 03X X — 3 7 4
Preston 421 0XX X — 7 4 3
Century — LP: Elias Blackhawk. 2B: Jett Anderson.
Preston — WP: Zach Groll. 2B: Davon Inglet.
SKYLINE 18, BLACKFOOT 16
At Blackfoot, the Broncos lost a high-scoring 18-16 game to Skyline.
With a combined 34 runs scored, Skyline scored the final two in the seventh inning to get the win. In wet and rainy conditions, both teams combined for a dozen errors and 10 walks.
“It was terrible. It was a circus,” Blackfoot coach Zach Reay said of the conditions. “Any time you put up 16 runs it’s awesome. We hit the ball well, but tomorrows a big one. Whoever wins tomorrow will likely go to the district tournament raked No. 1.
On the positive for Blackfoot, Tyler Vance and Stryker Wood blasted home runs, finishing the day with a combined five hits and nine RBI.
Blackfoot (11-4, 5-0 4A District 6) hosts Madison on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
SKYLINE 18, BLACKFOOT 16
Skyline 344 103 3 — 18 18 4
Blackfoot 350 431 0 — 16 17 8
Skyline — WP: Brayden Nickels. HR: Chandler Robinson. 2B: Logan Taggart, Trey Olson (2), Brayden Nickels.
Blackfoot — LP: Jace Grimmett. HR: Tyler Vance, Stryker Wood.2B: Jaxon Grimmett.
BLACKFOOT 13, SKYLINE 0 (5)
Blackfoot 221 80X X — 13 11 2
Skyline 000 00X X — 0 1 3
Blackfoot — WP: Candon Dahle. 3B: Stryker Wood. 2B: Jace Grimmett, Tyler Vance, Stryker Wood.
Skyline — LP: Landon Merzlock.
SOFTBALL
CENTURY 13, BURLEY 0 (6)
CENTURY 19, BURLEY 8 (6)
At Burley, Century’s bats were hot and the Diamondbacks swept the Bobcats on Wednesday.
In the first game, Century needed almost no run support after a gem from Aramy Glaser, who struck out nine in a six inning three-hitter.
“She had another Aramy game,” Diamondbacks’ coach Bruce Givens said of Glaser. “She doesn’t walk people. If she walks someone, they did a good job. She gets her nine or 10 games. She just had her game.”
In the second game, sisters Elin and Emma Williams combined for seven hits, five of which were doubles. Furthermore, Glaser and her sister, Adli, both had a double and triple.
“Their pitchers were a little bit slower than we’ve been seeing,” Givens said of Burley. “The top pf my order struggled to let the ball come in and once they got used to it, they just crushed the ball.”
Century (7-1) plays a doubleheader at Pocatello on Tuesday.
CENTURY 13, BURLEY 0 (6)
Century 221 404 X — 13 8 2
Burley 000 000 X — 0 3 7
Century — WP: Aramy Glaser. 2B: Libby Evans.
Burley — LP: Talea Choffin.
CENTURY 19, BURLEY 8 (6)
Century 435 124 X — 19 13 5
Burley 202 220 X — 8 7 2
Century — WP: Elin Williams. 3B: Adli Glaser, Aramy Glaser. 2B: Adli Glaser, Aramy Glaser, Emma Williams (3), Elin Williams (2).
Burley — LP: Kaymbri Beck. 3B: Talea Choffin, Jaylee Harris. 2B: Kaymbri Beck.
BLACKFOOT 17, BONNEVILLE 7 (5)
At Blackfoot, the Broncos rolled over Bonneville for a 17-7 victory.
Amongst Blackfoot’s 12 hits, half of them were doubles, including two each from Vic Agado and Kymber Wieland.
“It was rainy and cold and the ball wasn’t traveling real far but the kids put some into the gaps,” Blackfoot coach Tammy Sorenson said.
Wieland was in the circle on Wednesday, too. She pitched all five innings, allowing just five hits and three earned runs while striking out nine.
“She did a pretty good job, considering how slick it was and how tough it was to hold onto the ball,” Sorenson said. “It’s hard to get control of your spins and pitches when your hands are freezing cold.”
Blackfoot (8-4, 3-0 4A District 6) plays at Bonneville on Thursday at 4 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 17, BONNEVILLE 7 (5)
Bonneville 203 20X X — 7 5 4
Blackfoot 704 15X X — 17 12 1
Bonneville — LP: Wiest. 2B: Wiest.
Blackfoot — WP: Kymber Wieland. 3B: Tylar Daley. 2B: Vic Agado (2), Lindsey Cooper, Marli Pearson, Malia Taufui, Kymber Wieland (2).