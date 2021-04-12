Snake River's Noah Watt shot 73 and Century's Lauren Aasand shot 80 to take the boys and girls titles, respectively, at the Century Quad golf tournament Monday.
At Juniper Hills Country Club, Watt's 73 was five shots ahead of runner-ups Jackson Porter and Owen Pearson, both of Preston.
Highland's Dawson Moon shot 79 to lead the Rams to a team title, with a total score of 341 beating out Preston's 347. Highland's top four golfers all shot 91 or better.
Kade Anderson led Century with an 81.
On the girls side, Aasand shot 80, Sofia Lipiello 82 and Emmy Richards 97 to give Century all three individual medalists.
Going up against just Highland, the Diamondbacks shot a team total of 359 to easily beat out the Rams. Lilly Merrill was Highland's low scorer with a round of 101.