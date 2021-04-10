TRACK & FIELD
RIGBY INVITATIONAL
After taking gold in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays, the Highland girls track and field team took first place at the conclusion of this weekends’s Rigby Invitational.
The Rams finished with 96.5 points while Preston and Pocatello tied for fourth with 48 points.
On the boys side, Rigby scored 101 points to earn the victory. Pocatello (4th), Century (6th), Highland (T-8th) and Preston (T-8th) all finished inside the top 10.
Local sprinters shined in the girls classification on Saturday. Highland’s Saydree Bell (13.03) placed second in the 100-meter dash. Her Rams’ teammates Tambree Bell (28.17) and Erica Holt (28.54) finished second and third in the 200m race.
Then, in the 400, Century senior Tenleigh Smith (1:00.87) took first by a hundredth of a second while Preston freshman Elly Jeppsen finished third and Pocatello’s Chose Fuller came in fourth.
After helping the Pocatello boys to a 4x800 relay win on Friday and a 4x400 win on Saturday, Sunny Gunn won the 800m race while Highland’s Jared Harden finished fourth.
Pocatello senior Shane Gard continued his dominant track season with a season-best 4:31.44 to take first in the mile. Highland’s Jacob Van Orden, Pocatello’s Brevin Vaughan and Century’s Xander Thompson finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.
Elsewhere, Highland senior Bristin Corrigan dominated the boys discus competition with a toss of over 143 feet to notch the victory, a throw more than 10 feet better than the second-place finisher.
In the jumps, Preston’s Nick Nielson leapt 20 feet, one inch to take second in the boys long jump. For the girls, Highland’s Keilani Baldwin and Preston’s Olivia Tracy set PRs in the triple jump, finishing second and fourth, respectively.
BASBEALL
MARSH VALLEY 5, PRESTON 3
MARSH VALLEY 12, PRESTON 10
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles pulled out two close games to earn the home sweep over Preston.
It was a pitching duel early in the first game. Chayse Oxborrow threw a one-hitter in his five innings. M.V.’s James Bodily struck out 13 and allowed three earned runs in his complete game.
Yet Preston’s bullpen couldn’t hold the lead and Marsh Valley scored five in the sixth to take the lead.
In the finale, the Indians again had a lead. They were up 7-5 before Marsh Valley posted seven runs in the final three innings.
Justin Inglet had a home run for Preston in the first game. Bodily went 4-4 with a half-dozen RBI in the game two. And the Eagles managed to walk 11 times on the day.
Marsh Valley (14-0) plays at Kimberly on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Preston (5-5) travels to Shelley on Friday at 4 p.m.
Preston 000 101 1 — 3 6 2
Marsh Valley 000 005 X — 5 4 0
Preston — LP: Ashton Madsen. HR: Justin Inglet.
Marsh Valley — WP: James Bodily. 2B: Daxton Woodmancy, Braxton Foster.
Preston 522 001 0 — 10 11 6
Marsh Valley 410 421 X — 12 11 2
Preston — LP: Zeth Groll. 2B: Davon Inglet (2), Justin Inglet, Chayse Oxborrow (2)
Marsh Valley — WP: Dylan Driessen. 3B: James Bodily. 2B: Payton Howe, Karter Howell, James Bodily.
At Snake River, the Panthers struggled and dropped both games to Kimberly.
Payton Brooks got the start on the mound for Snake River in game one, allowing four hits and a half-dozen earned runs while striking out four.
In the second game, Snake River was actually tied until Kimberly put up a dozen runs in the fourth to blow the game open.
Snake River (3-5) plays at South Fremont on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Kimberly 321 010 2 — 9 10 1
Snake River 000 100 0 — 1 1 1
Kimberly — WP: Chappell.
Snake River — LP: Payton Brooks.
Kimberly 200 (12)2X X — 16 15
Snake River 002 00X X — 2
Kimberly — WP: Jackson Cummins.
At Glenns Ferry, Malad had no trouble with the bats and cruised to wins over Glenns Ferry and Wendell.
The Dragons combined for 31 runs in the two games, ut the odd things is that Malad had 20 hits yet 24 walks, getting on base with no troubles.
Peyton Briggs fanned eight in the opener en route to the win. Tanner Olsen started game two and didn’t allow a hit in his 1.1 innings of work.
Malad (12-1) plays at Declo on Friday at 4 p.m.
Malad 150 128 X — 17 12 3
Glenns Ferry 201 000 X — 3 3 2
Malad — WP: Peyton Briggs. 2B: Bridger Bastain, Kyler Horsley (2).
Glenns Ferry — LP: Parker Martinez. 2B: Nick Hernandez.
Malad 1(10)2 1XX X — 14 8 1
Wendell 000 2XX X — 2 2 2
Malad — WP: Tanner Olsen. 3B: Grady Combs. 2B: Grady Combs, John Evans 2, Tanner Olsen.
Wendell — LP: Hiral.
At South Fremont, Bear Lake struggled to hit and was swept by South Fremont.
In the finale, senior Owen Teuscher struck out 13.
Yet, the Bears only managed a combined six hits on the day while walking only once.
Bear Lake (0-6-2) plays at Marsh Valley on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Bear Lake 130 010 0 — 5 5 2
South Fremont 010 104 X — 6 6 5
Bear Lake — LP: Owen Teuscher. 2B: Neal.
South Fremontc — WP: Bryson Forbush. 2B: Cooper Crapo (2), Kaimen Peebles, Peyson Yancey.
Bear Lake 130 010 0 — 5 5 2
South Fremont 010 104 X — 6 6 5
Bear Lake — LP: Owen Teuscher.
South Fremont — WP: Bridger Erickson. 2B: Cooper Hurt, Kaimen Peebles (2).
SOFTBALL
At Kimberly, Snake River turned four hist into eight runs to beat Kimberly.
Pitcher Lyndsie Larsen threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs and three hits while striking out a whopping 16 batters.
Carson Sant and Hailee Nash both had a pair of RBI for the Panthers.
Snake River (4-3) plays at American Falls on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Snake River 010 310 3 — 8 4 2
Kimberly 000 020 2 — 4 3 0
Snake River — WP: Lyndsie Larsen.
Kimberly — LP: Bishop. 2B: A. Miller, M. Cook.
At Glenns Ferry, Bear Lake tied Nampa Christian before rolling over Idaho City.
In the circle, Hailey Humpherys and Brooklynne Clausing won games one and two, respectively, amidst tough conditions.
“The takeaway of the first game was wind,” Bear Lake coach Jared Hiller said. “It was so windy. A lot of hits the first game were because of the wind.”
The wind, though, helped Bear Lake’s bats. The Bears combined to rack up 35 hits over the two games.
Bear Lake (5-2-1) hosts Malad on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Bear Lake 605 01X X — 12 16 0
Nampa Christian 352 11X X — 12 17 0
Bear Lake — WP: Hailey Humpherys. 3B: Hailey Humpherys. 2B: Hailey Humpherys, Kiwi Nelson, Gracey Rigby (2), Kelsea Skinner (2).
Idaho City 001 5XX X — 6 9 0
Bear Lake (11)55 XXX X — 21 19 0
Bear Lake — WP: Brooklynne Clausing. 3B: Kelsea Skinner. 2B: Alexis Coombs, Hannah DeClark, Gracey Rigby, Courtney Wells.