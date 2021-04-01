BASEBALL
BLACKFOOT 9, POCATELLO 7
At Blackfoot, after splitting a doubleheader on Wednesday, the Broncos came away with a 9-7 win over Pocatello in the rubber match.
In the finale on Wednesday, Pocatello put up an eight-run sixth inning to take the win. On Thursday, Blackfoot gave the Indians a taste of their own medicine. Trailing 7-2 heading to the bottom of the sixth, the Broncos rallied for seven runs in the sixth. Ball game.
“I told (Blackfoot) coach (Zach) Reay, ‘It definitely feels better to be on the other side of those innings,’” Pocatello coach Vinnie Benavidez said.
Blackfoot scored on a wild pitch, fielder’s choice, Jaxon Grimmett double, two hit by pitches, a Jace Grimmett single and a Stryker Wood sac fly.
“It was awesome,” Reay said. “We just worked station to station. We capitalized on their mistakes and got some timely hits.”
Some of the damage was self-induced from Pocatello. The inning featured three walks, two hit batters and an error. Yet, Blackfoot capitalized.
“The wheels kind of fell off and, man, you make mistakes against a good team and they’ll take advantage of them. We made some boneheaded base running decision and it seems like the game will bite you when you don’t do the little things right.”
Blackfoot (6-3) plays at Thunder Ridge on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Pocatello (4-8-2) plays a doubleheader at Minico on Tues., April 13..
BLACKFOOT 9, POCATELLO 7
Pocatello 003 112 0 — 7 11 4
Blackfoot 100 107 X — 9 6 5
Pocatello — LP: Atticus Clark.
Blackfoot — WP: Kyler Mills. 2B: Jaxon Grimmett, Ryan Steidley.
MARSH VALLEY 11, NORTH FREMONT 0 (5)
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles allowed just two hits as they rolled to an 11-0 win over North Fremont.
On the bump, Jason Jones threw three innings and Braxton Foster hurled the final two. The pair allowed just one hit each while striking out a combined 11 batters and walking zero.
Stanton Howell had a home run while Bracken Howell and Payton Howe both had two hits.
Marsh Valley (9-0) plays at Century on Monday at 4 p.m.
MARSH VALLEY 11, NORTH FREMONT 0 (5)
North Fremont 000 00X X — 0 2 1
Marsh Valley 234 2XX X — 11 10 1
North Fremont — LP: Lenz. 3B: Richardson.
Marsh Valley — WP: Jason Jones. HR: Stanton Howell. 2B: Michael Belnap, Andrew Anderson.
SOFTBALL
PRESTON 17, SKYLINE 6 (6)
SKYLINE 9, PRESTON 5
At Skyline, Preston split a Thursday doubleheader with Skyline, winning the first game 17-6 before falling 9-5 in the finale.
The Indians had a whopping 26 hits in the opener including home runs by Megan Johnson and Rorie Hansen and a pair of doubles from Johnson, Hansen and Vanessa Griffeth.
“Our first game was awesome, our bats were hot,” Preston coach Larry Morrison said. “We hit really well today. We are a very strong offensive team. We have a lot of power and can hit it out but also can get a lot of base hits.”
In the finale, Skyline took an early 7-3 lead and Preston couldn’t get complete the comeback.
“We fought the whole game and made it a game. I told the girls if we are getting better that’s the most important part of the game,” Morrison said. “We have a lot of talent on this team and I love the way we are starting to come together snd play.”
Preston (3-3) hosts Green Canyon (UT) on Friday at 4 p.m.
PRESTON 17, SKYLINE 6 (6)
Preston 414 053 X — 17 26 0
Skyline 501 000 X — 6 9 0
Preston — WP: Kendall Keller. HR: Megan Johnson, Rorie Hansen. 3B: Vanessa Griffeth. 2B: Jaycee Larson, Megan Johnson (2), Shandee Parker, Vanessa Griffeth (2), Rorie Hansen (2), Kendall Keller
Skyline — LP: Rachel Hafer. 3B: Rachel Hafer.
SKYLINE 9, PRESTON 5
Preston 210 100 1 — 5 12 0
Skyline 304 011 X — 9 12 0
Preston — LP: Charly Bair. 2B: Vanessa Griffeth (2), Shandee Parker (2)
Skyline — WP: Rylee Blanchard. 2B: Rylee Blanchard, Addie Sanders (3)