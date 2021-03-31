BASEBALL
BLACKFOOT 4, POCATELLO 2
POCATELLO 8, BLACKFOOT 5
At Halliwell, Blackfoot scored late to win the first game and Pocatello used an offensive surge in the 11th hour to win game two.
In the opener, the Indians were up 2-0 until Blackfoot scored three unanswered runs in the fifth to take a lead. The go-ahead run was earned when the Broncos did a delayed, double steal and Stryker Wood stole home.
“It was just that one inning,” Pocatello coach Vinnie Benavidez said of the fifth. “We played awesome defense up to that point and then had a couple errors and they scored three runs. Other than that, we made a lot of plays.”
On the mound that game, Candon Dahle threw all seven innings for Blackfoot, allowing no earned runs while striking out a half dozen.
“Canyon threw extremely well,” Blackfoot coach Zach Reay said. “Eighty-nine pitches and a complete game. Had control of all of his pitches. Commanded the strike zone and did all for us.”
In the finale, Blackfoot looked to be surging to a sweep. The Broncos led 3-0 heading to the bottom of the sixth. The Poky’s bats got hot.
“Going into the bottom of the sixth inning and we had a little stern talking to,” Benavidez said, “and they came out in the bottom of the with and turned into a different team.”
Hunter Killian had a 2-RBI single. Zac Park and Maddux May followed it up with RBI-Singles of their own. All the sudden, Pocatello scored wight runs and cruised to the win.
“Blackfoot is a really, really good team,” Benavidez said. “That was a good win. The last few games, Emmett is ranked good and we beat them. Blackfoot is ranked third and we did good against them today.’
Blackfoot (5-3) hosts Pocatello on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Pocatello (4-7-2) plays at Blackfoot on Thursday at 4 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 4, POCATELLO 2
Blackfoot 000 030 1 — 4 9 1
Pocatello 000 200 0 — 2 4 3
Blackfoot — WP: Cannon Dahle. 2B: Candon Dahle, Stryker Wood.
Pocatello — LP: Hunter Killian. 2B: Kaden Knowles.
POCATELLO 8, BLACKFOOT 5
Blackfoot 000 111 2 — 5 10 2
Pocatello 000 008 X — 8 5 0
Blackfoot — LP: Ryan Steidley. 2B: Tyler Vance (2), Stryker Wood.
Pocatello — WP: Mason Marley. 3B: Brady Burch.
MARSH VALLEY 2, SOUTH FREMONT 1 (8)
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles needed one extra inning before knocking off South Fremont 2-1 to stay undefeated.
Marsh Valley scored a run in the second but put up five-straight zeros and let South Fremont tie the game. Both Payton Howe and Karter Howell had a pair of hits but the Eagles struggled scoring runners, leaving seven on base.
It didn’t matter much, though, with James Bodily on the mound.
The Eagles’ lengthy right-hander tossed all eight innings and gave up just one earned run and two hits. In other words, South Fremont could hardly touch Bodily. The Marsh Valley pitcher got 24 outs on Wednesday — 16 of them came via strikeout.
Marsh Valley (8-0) plays at Century on 4 p.m.
MARSH VALLEY 2, SOUTH FREMONT 1 (8)
South Fremont 000 001 00 — 1 2 2
Marsh Valley 010 000 01 — 2 8 2
South Fremont — LP: Peycen Yancey. 2B: Bridger Erickson, Kaimen Pebbles.
Marsh Valley — WP: James Bodily. 2B: Braxton Foster, James Bodily.
AMERICAN FALLS 12, SODA SPRINGS 5
At Soda Springs, American Falls used a seven-run sixth inning to ease into a 12-5 road victory.
Soda Springs scored four runs in the second inning to take a two-run lead. Behind pitcher Jon Kator, the Cardinals seemed poised for a victory. Then the Beavers scored three in the fifth and posted a seven-spot in the sixth. Game over.
Both teams left nine runners on base. Soda Springs had three-hit performances from Tugg Kapp, Brodie Lewis and Devin Pitcher. Meanwhile, A.F.’s Tanner Hartley recorded a quartet of hits and three RBI.
American Falls (3-3) plays a doubleheader in Buhl on Friday against Buhl and Bear Lake.
Soda Springs (0-3) plays at West Jefferson on Friday.
AMERICAN FALLS 12, SODA SPRINGS 5
American Falls 020 037 0 — 12 15 1
Soda Springs 040 000 1 — 5 14 0
American Falls — WP: Tanner Hartley. 2B: Tanner Hartley (2), Cody Mortenson, Josh Smith.
Soda Springs — LP: Jon Kator. 2B: Dominic Gentry, Devin Pitcher (2).
SOFTBALL
HIGHLAND 16, CENTURY 0 (5)
At Highland, Rams’ sophomore pitcher Marissa Mauger tossed a five-inning no-hitter as Highland rolled to a 16-0 win over Century.
Mauger, the Rams’ ace, threw five innings without allowing a run or a hit and, despite walking five batters, managed to fan eight batters.
“She had some frustrations and we’ve really been working hard on her mental part of the game so she can let go of those frustrations. I think she did pretty good today. I told her, ‘I’m not going to bail you out. You need to finish this. Pitch as hard as you can.’”
“At least we didn’t have 14 strikeouts, like Mauger can do,” Century coach Bruce Givens added. “We didn’t hit the ball hard against her but I was pleased we didn’t have 14Ks. She can bring it. She throws hard. I don’t think my girls adjusted the way I would have liked them to.”
Offensively, Highland was nearly just as strong. Mauger helped her own cause with a home run . Taelor Boyer and Pacia Burrup both recorded a trio of hits. And Carlise Walker slapped two doubles and had two RBI.
“Our baserunners were very aggressive.,” Coverdell said. “We’ve been really working on that. I thought the girls adjusted well to the two Century pitchers we faced today.”
Highland (3-0) plays at Rocky Mountain for a doubleheader on Friday.
Century (1-1) hosts Hillcrest for a doubleheader on Friday.
HIGHLAND 16, CENTURY 0 (5)
Century 000 00X X — 0 0 4
Highland 630 7XX X — 16 16 1
Century — LP: Elon Williams.
Highland — WP: Marissa Mauger. HR: Marissa Mauger. 3B: Jenna Kearns, Billie Nate. 2B: Taelor Boyer (2), Jenna Kearns, Pacia Burrup, Carlise Walker (2).
BLACKFOOT 15, SKYLINE 0 (4)
At Blackfoot, the Broncos had no trouble against Skyline and earned a 15-0 victory in four innings.
Pitcher Kymber Wieland tossed a four-inning no-hitter, allowing three walks while striking out eight.
“She was throwing really well. She had everything going,” Blackfoot coach Tammy Sorenson said of Wieland. “She was blowing it by them but she could mix things up with drop ball. We celebrated and I gave her a game ball. A no-hitter is a no-hitter when you’re that age.”
Not needed a ton of run support, Blackfoot’s offense exploded anyway. The Broncos tallied 13 hits, including eight extra-base knocks. Vic Agado had a double, triple and two RBI. Demry Wixom had three hits, including two doubles. And Hailey Burnett went 2-2 with four RBI.
“We’re still just hitting. In the last two games, I think we may have had one, maybe two, strikeouts.”
Blackfoot (5-4) hosts a doubleheader against Pocatello on Friday.
BLACKFOOT 15, SKYLINE 0 (4)
Skyline 000 0XX X — 0 0 4
Blackfoot 523 5XX X — 15 13 0
Skyline — LP: Rachel Hafer.
Blackfoot — WP: Kymber Wieland. 3B: Vic Amado. 2B: Vic Agado, Hailey Burnett, Azia Martinez, Taliiyah Martinez, Marli Pearson, Demry Wixom (2).
AMERICAN FALLS 10, SODA SPRINGS 5
At American Falls, the Beavers scored early en route to a 10-5 win over Soda Springs.
“It was night and day compared to yesterday when we lost 20-1,” American Falls coach Eric Morris said. “Everybody showed up to play today. We still had some errors but, all in all, it was a great team effort.”
Despite being on the losing end, Soda Springs’ Alyssa Ericsson may have been the star of the game. She went 4-4 with a quartet of RBI, a pair of doubles and a home run.
For American Falls, freshman Hallie Lott added a home run of her own and pitcher Vivica Nappo struck out 10 while allowing four earned runs in her complete game outing.
“She’s an all-around player,” Morris said of Nappo.
Soda Springs (1-3) hosts West Side on Thursday at 4 p.m.
American Falls (1-2) hosts a doubleheader against North Fremont on Friday.
AMERICAN FALLS 10, SODA SPRINGS 5
Soda Springs 100 030 1 — 5 10 7
American Falls 142 300 X — 10 7 2
Soda Springs — LP: Jaycey Lieserring. HR: Alyssa Ericsson. 2B: Alyssa Ericsson (2).
American Falls — WP: Vivica Nappo. HR: Hallie Lott.
MARSH VALLEY 5, SOUTH FREMONT 3 (4)
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles rallied in the bottom of the fourth to come-from-behind and take a deciding 5-3 lead over South Fremont.
Marsh Valley (1-2) hosts South Fremont on Wednesday.
MARSH VALLEY 5, SOUTH FREMONT 3 (4)
South Fremont 201 0XX X — 3 6 1
Marsh Valley 020 3XX X — 5 8 1
GOLF
ABERDEEN TOURNAMENT
At Aberdeen, Marsh Valley boys and girls varsity took with with combined scores of 458 and 524, respectively.
Karson Koester led the Eagles’ boys team with a 95 and Mallory Davids carded a 99 to take first in the girls classification.
In the JV tournament, Highland and Century competed with the Rams winning both the boys and girls decisions.
On the boys side, playing nine holes, Chance Thorne (42), Jaxon Harding (44) and Owen Wilde (48) all broke 50. For the girls, Highland’s Jaycee Frasure carded a 47 followed by a 50 from Lilly Merrill.
AMERICAN FALLS TOURNAMENT
At American Falls, the Beavers boys took first while the Grace girls squad won their division.
American Falls boys was led by senior Logan Mills, who shot a tournament-best 74. Others to break 90 on Wednesday was Mills’ teammate, Drew Thompson (84) and Soda Springs’ Braxton Gambles (86).
On the girls side, Grace got nine-hole scores of 50, 52, 63, 63 to easily take the team title.