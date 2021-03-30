BASEBALL
JEROME 14, CENTURY 11
CENTURY 7, JEROME 2 (5)
At Jerome, Century rebounded from a late-inning defeat and came away with a 1-2 road win in game two.
In the opener, Century was up 9-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth. The Diamondbacks were six outs from a smooth victory .. then Jerome hung nine runs and rolled to the victory.
“We got the ground balls we wanted but had a couple timely errors and some good hits from them that extended the inning,” Century coach Duane Rawlings said. “We stranded six runners in the first three innings that also hurt us. Just one bad inning — we have to figure out how to fix that.”
The bright spot of the first game, though, was a grand slam from Deakon Blackhawk, who launched a 3-1 pitch across the wind and out of the park.
Despite the tough finish, Century bounced back in the finale, riding a great pitching performance. On the mound for the Diamondbacks, senior Austin Ebarb pitched all five innings while giving up just four hits and one earned run. Despite a half-dozen walks, Ebarb’s performances were more than enough.
“He’s getting confidence, so that’s good to see,” Rawlings said of Ebarb. “This was his first game starting in a long time, and he did great. He was efficient, pitched strikes and didn’t get upset if he walked someone. I’m proud of Ebarb.”
Century (3-5-1) hosts a doubleheader Marsh Valley on Saturday.
Century 110 502 2 — 11 8 3
Jerome 102 029 X — 14 14 2
Century — LP: Ben Cook. HR: Deakon Blackhawk. 2B: Caden McCurdy.
CENTURY 7, JEROME 2 (5)
Century 003 40X X — 7 7 1
Jerome 010 01X X — 2 4 0
Century — WP: Austin Ebarb.
DECLO 21, SODA SPRINGS 6 (5)
At Declo, Soda Springs struggled on the road and fell 21-6 to Declo.
Soda Springs scored two runs in the first and three in the second, heading into the third inning tied 5-5 with Declo. The home team went on to score 16 runs in the next two innings to pull way ahead.
Tugg Kapp went 2-3 with a double and a pair of RBI. Brodie Lewis went 2-3 with a run and RBI.
Soda Springs (1-3) hosts American Falls at 4 p.m.
Soda Springs 230 10X X — 6 11 1
Declo 233 13XX X — 21 15 1
Soda Springs — LP: Tryston Crosby. 2B: Tugg Kapp, Jon Kator.
Declo — WP: Koby Zaharlas. 3B: Gabe Matthews. 2B: Keegan Ramsey, Gabe Matthews, Derek Mathhews.
SNAKE RIVER 11, SOUTH FREMONT 5
At Snake River, the Panthers overcame and early deficit en route to a 11-5 victory over South Fremont.
Snake River laced a whopping 16 hits and saw seven Panthers tally at least two hits. If there was any negative it was that Snake River left eight runners on base.
But it didn’t matter much. Not with Payton Brooks on the mound.
The Snake River pitcher tossed five innings and allowed just one earned runs and a trio of hits while striking out nine.
“He really pitched, not just threw,” Snake River coach Rich Dunn said of Brooks. “He hit spots, won tough counts, put us on his back until the bats finally came alive.
Snake River (2-2) plays at South Fremont on Tuesday.
South Fremont 310 000 1 — 5 3 4
Snake River 110 126 X — 11 16 4
South Fremont — LP: Forbush. 3B: Erickso.
Snake River — WP: Payton Brooks.
SOFTBALL
POCATELLO 9, BONNEVILLE 6
POCATELLO 15, BONNEVILLE 4 (5)
At Pocatello, the Indians got their first victories of the season with a doubleheader sweep of Skyline.
Miah Lusk pitched all seven innings of game no. 1, giving up eight hits, four earned runs and seven walks while fanning eight. Then in the finale, Sydney Wilde allowed five hits and no earned runs.
“Miah being a freshman in itself is impressive that she’s pitching on varsity,” Pocatello coach Josh Naylor said. “She’s worked really hard, along with Sydney and our other pitchers, to pitch in the strike zone and let our defense work. It has been an emphasis to just throw strikes.”
The Indians combined for 20 hits over the two games, highlighted by an inside-the-park home run from Taylor Bunderson and a 4-RBI performance from Jadyn Burt in the second game.
Pocatello actually trailed early in both games but rebounded with a quickly with a five-run third inning then, in game two, the Indians exploded for eight runs in the second inning.
“Offensively, we’ve been good the whole year,” Naylor said. “The problem has been run prevention. Today has been our two best pitching performances. When we put everything together, I think we’re going to be really good.”
Pocatello (2-4) plays Friday at Blackfoot.
Bonneville 312 000 0 — 6 8 5
Pocatello 115 020 X — 9 11 4
Bonneville — LP: Wiest. 2B: Baker.
Pocatello — WP: Miah Lusk. HR: Taylor Bunderson. 2B: McKinley Hill, Sydney Wilde.
POCATELLO 15, BONNEVILLE 4 (5)
Bonneville 010 12X X — 4 5 2
Pocatello 081 6XX X — 15 9 3
Bonneville — LP: Chapa. 3B: Artega. 2B: Wiest.
Pocatello — WP: Sydney Wilde. 2B: McKinley Hill.
BLACKFOOT 19, SKYLINE 2 (4)
At Skyline, Blackfoot’s bats were sizzling as the Broncos rolled to a 19-2 victory over Skyline.
Demry Wixom smacked a home run. Yoleni Navarrete laced a triple. And five players recorded doubles, including two from Tylar Daley who went 2-2 with a pair of RBI.
“We started hitting the ball well in St. George and hit the ball well tonight,” Blackfoot coach Tammy Sorenson said. “I knew Demry had the power to hit one out.”
On the mound, Staley pitched all four innings and gave up just two earned runs, three hits and four walks while striking out nine.
“She was moving the ball around and mixing the ball around,” Sorenson said. “To be honest, she’s pitched the ball better but Skyline was really behind her. She kept them off balance tonight.”
Blackfoot (4-4) hosts Skyline on Wednesday.
Blackfoot 632 8XX X — 19 15 1
Skyline 200 0XX X — 2 3 3
Blackfoot — WP: Sami Staley. HR: Demry Wixom. 3B: Yoleni Navarrete. 2B: Vic Agado, Tylar Daley (2), Taliiyah Martinez, Yoleni Navarrete, Sami Staley.
SNAKE RIVER 9, SOUTH FREMONT 2
At Snake River, the Panthers cruised to a 9-2 victory over South Fremont behind another stellar outing from pitcher Lyndsie Larsen.
Larsen carried a perfect game into the fifth inning and finished her outing allowing just five hits and two earned runs while striking out 10. And the two runs came from a monster two-run home run off the bat of South Fremont’s Brynlei Gould.
“Lyndsie had a great today today. She was throwing hard and they had a hard time keeping up with it,” Snake River coach Kay Martin said. “Plus, she hit the ball well today.”
As a team, Snake River recorded a dozen hits that included a pair of doubles from Larsen, Castle Howell and three hits and three RBI from Maecie White.
“We probably had our best outing of good ball this year,” Martin said. “Offensively, we were a lot more sound than we have been — and I was pleased with that.”
Snake River (3-2) plays South Fremont on Tuesday.
South Fremont 000 002 0 — 2 5 0
Snake River 141 030 X — 9 12 0
South Fremont — LP: Haylie Angel. HR: Brynlei Gould.
Snake River — WP: Lyndsie Larsen. 2B: Lyndsie Larsen (2), Caselle Howell (2), Jordynne Austin.
SUGAR-SALEM 15, AMERICAN FALLS 1 (4)
DECLO 13, SODA SPRINGS 9