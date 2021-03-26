BASEBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 11, HIGHLAND 1 (5)
HIGHLAND 5, LEWISTON 4
At Rocky Mountain, Highland fell to 11-1 to one of the best teams in the state before rebounding and notching a 5-4 victory over Lewiston.
“Despite what the score looked like against Rocky Mountain, we played a much better game against them than we did last week. They’re the no. 1 team in the state for a reason,” Highland coach Christian Colonel said.
“It was good how the boys responded against Lewiston. There was a lot more hustle, a lot more competitive. They took a lot more pride in their at-bats.”
In the first game, the Rams managed just four hits and four walks in the loss. Against Lewiston, they only managed one more hit but pitcher Scott Baker struck out eight and allowed just one run in five innings of work.
“Scott Baker threw great against Lewiston. Even then, there were a couple mistakes that he got punished on,” Colonel said. “Our pitchers threw well and they’re gonna keep us in games.”
Highland (5-3) plays Saturday at Rocky Mountain at 1 p.m. and at Eagle at 4 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 11, HIGHLAND 1 (5)
Highland 010 00X X — 1 4 0
Rocky Mountain 271 01X X — 11 10 0
Highland — LP: Trem Tolman. 3B: Easton Eddie.
HIGHLAND 5, LEWISTON 4
Lewiston 010 010 2 — 4 9 2
Highland 000 041 X — 5 5 3
Highland — WP: Scott Baker. 2B: Austin Hansen, Aaron Kearns (2).
POCATELLO 9, EMMETT 1
At Caldwell, after trying a pair of games on Thursday, Pocatello secured a 9-1 win over Emmett.
Maddux May went 2-3. Jayce Vaughan notched a pair of hits and scored three runs. And Brody Burch went 3-3, scoring each time.
“They just hit the ball, stung it.,” Pocatello coach Vinnie Benavidez said. “They did a lot of good two-strike hitting.”
Pocatello scored a pair of runs in each of the first two innings and didn’t need anything more thanks to Landon Sullivan. The Indians’ pitcher tossed five innings and struck out a half-dozen while allowing just two hits and one run.
“Sullivan and (Mason) Marley did a great job on the mound,” Benavidez said. “We’ve been over here for three games and only given up three.”
”He did a good job mixing pitches,” Benavidez added about Sullivan. “He was throwing his slider, curveball and changeup all for strikes then threw his fastball and it looked faster.”
Pocatello (3-5-2) plays at Mountain View on Saturday.
POCATELLO 9, EMMETT 1
Emmett 100 000 0 — 1 2 3
Pocatello 220 203 X — 9 11 0
Pocatello — WP: Landon Sullivan. 3B: Brody Burch. 2B: Martin Serrano.
MIDDLETON 6, BLACKFOOT 5 (10)
At Vallivue HS, in a 10-inning marathon Middleton scored two runs in the ninth then notched a walk-off an inning later to edge out Blackfoot for a 6-5 win.
“I’m extremely proud of the boys. Guys stepped up. It was a team effort,” Blackfoot coach Zach Reay said. “Obviously we would have liked to win, but a lot was learned. An experience this early in the season is going to be nothing but positive.”
Middleton scored three runs in the first inning but Blackfoot rallied for runs in the third and sixth to send it into extras. The Broncos looked to be in control when Ryan Reynolds and Cater Layton hit RBI singles that put two runs on the board.
Yet, Middleton responded and won it an inning later on a walkoff double.
Despite the tough ending, Reay was pleased with his pitchers on Friday.
“They threw to contact and let our defense work,” he said. “A 10-inning game and 24 outs were recorded via the defense. Avian Martinez coming in and throwing four innings, he was outstanding. Kept them off balance and threw to contact.”
Blackfoot (3-2) plays at Vallivue on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
MIDDLETON 6, BLACKFOOT 5 (10)
Blackfoot 002 001 002 0 — 5 9 4
Middleton 300 000 002 1 — 6 9 1
Blackfoot — LP: Michael Edwards. 3B: Carter Layton. 2B: Cannon Dahle.
Middleton — WP: Jake Vickhammer. 3B: Hayden Gibbs. 2B: Mason Petrowske.
BISHOP KELLY 7, CENTURY 3
NAMPA 8, CENTURY 7 (6)
At Bishop Kelly, Century dropped its doubleheader, falling 7-3 to Bishop Kelly then 8-7 against Nampa.
“The first game with BK, our defense was awesome,” Century coach Duane Rawlings said. “We played great defense, hit the ball well but there’s just a few things we have to clean up — we had a couple base-running mistakes.”
The theme of the second game was missed opportunities. There were some positives but the Diamondbacks committed five errors, walked five batters, hit five more and, in six innings, stranded 13 runners.
“It was pretty much back and forth,” Rawlings said. “We left the bases loaded in the last two innings. We hit the ball and we’d get runners on but then we can’t bring them in. We have to string our heads together. We gave away a lot.”
Century (1-5) plays against Rigby on Saturday at Homedale HS at 10 a.m.
BISHOP KELLY 7, CENTURY 3
Century 003 000 0 — 3 6 1
Bishop Kelly 101 320 X — 7 6 0
Century — LP: Gunner Trulson. 2B: Jett Anderson.
Bishop Kelly — WP: Aiden McCarthy. 2B: AJ Jones, Mateo Blaine.
MARSH VALLEY 5, RIDGEVUE 3
At Skyview HS, Marsh Valley played its first close game of the season and edged out Ridgevue 5-3.
Stanton Howell was great on the mound, tossing six innings and allowing just four hits and two earned runs while striking out eight.
Offensively, the Eagles had its lowest hitting-output games of the season but they were efficient. Marsh Valley had just five hits and eight base runners and turned that into five runs.
Marsh Valley (6-0) plays Mountain Home at Nampa HS at 3 p.m.
MARSH VALLEY 5, RIDGEVUE 3
Ridgevue 002 000 1 — 3 4 2
Marsh Valley 302 000 X — 5 5 5
Ridgevue — LP: Price. 2B: E. Amundson.
Marsh Valley — WP: Stanton Howell.
MALAD 10, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 0 (5)
At Malad, behind a perfect game from pitcher Peyton Briggs, the Dragons cruised to a 10-0 win in five innings.
Briggs is normally a position player, but against an inexperienced Layton Christian team, he figured he’d save arms and give Briggs a chance on the mound.
“That was the first time he’s ever pitched in high school,” Malad coach Bo Clark said. “He has a crazy good curveball. He was throwing a lot of strikes and they couldn’t hit them. I think he threw a couple knuckleballs but I don’t think those had much on them.”
Teammates began joking with the senior after the second inning that he had a perfect game going. Clark decided to go with the rule of superstition and not even talk with him all game. It paid off.
Malad (8-0) hosts Preston on Wed., April 7.
MALAD 10, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 0 (5)
Layton Christian 000 00X X — 0 0 4
Malad 520 03X X — 10 8 0
Layton Christian — LP: ILari.
Malad — WP: Peyton Briggs. 2B: Chase Briggs, Vincent Evans, John Evans, Tanner Olsen (2)