SOFTBALL
MALAD 17, WEST SIDE 2 (4)
At Malad, five home runs powered the Dragons to a 17-2 victory over West Side.
“I have power hitters,” Malad coach Christie Schow said. “I can’t even call bunts because I know who’s coming up. They’re important and it’s awesome.”
Even with Halle Horsley, who started the season with five homers in five games, not playing, the Dragons showed power.
Junior Madi Green launched one and seniors Kodi Phillips and Riley Dorius each hit a pair out.
“We work a lot in practice on proper for m and fundamentals but they just have power,” Schow said. “Even if Riley hits a line drive to a girl’s glove but the girl will drop it because it’s coming so hard.”
Dorius also shined on the mound. With an arsenal of pitchers and a great rapport with catcher Shaelie Ketchell, Dorius allowed no earned runs and just a pair of hits while striking out eight.
Malad (6-0) hosts Bear Lake on Wed. April 7.
West Side (0-1) plays Nampa Christian and Wendell on Fri. April 9 at Glenns Ferry HS.
West Side 011 0XX X — 2 2 4
Malad 527 3XX X — 17 14 4
West Side — LP: Jensen.
Malad — WP: Riley Dorius. HR: Madison Green, Kodi Phillips (2), Riley Dorius (2). 2B: Kodie Heyder, Kaitlyn Pickett.
BASEBALL
MALAD 10, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 0 (5)
At Malad, the Dragons strung together a half-dozen hits and walked seven times en route to a 10-0 win against Layton Christian.
“We pitched well and played good defense,” Malad coach Bo Clark said. “I was able to get a lot of younger players in the game today.”
Dragons’ starter Dillion Evans pitched all five innings, allowing three hits and five walks while fanning a quartet.
Malad (5-0) hosts Challis on Thursday for a doubleheader.
Layton Christian 000 00X X — 0 3 3
Malad 060 04X X — 10 6 0
Layton Christian — LP: Herring.
Malad — WP: Dillon Evans. 2B: Bridger Bastain.
GOLF
AMERICAN FALLS SPRING BREAK TOURNAMENT
At American Falls, the Beavers competed against Marsh Valley, Snake River and West Side on Wednesday.
A.F. senior Logan Mills won the boys individual title with a 72 and his Beaver teammate, Hali Hepworth, shot a 73 to win the girls’ classification.
It was Snake River, though, that won the team event, shooting a combined 326 for the boys and 312 for the girls. Noah Watt (76) and Mckenzie Campbell (71) led the way for the Panthers.
Other golfers who broke 90 on Wednesday included: Troy Dotson (81) Treyson Katseanse (83), Easton Bruderer (86), Kodi Evans (79), Avery Tew (80), Tayla Despain (82), Merced Carter (82) and Evan Gallegos (84).
ABERDEEN TOURNAMENT
At Aberdeen, the Tigers, Bear Lake, Grace and Soda Springs all competed on the course Wednesday.
Bear Lake came away with both team titles, posting a combined 367 for the boys and 447 in the girls classification.
For the boys, Bear Lake’s Nate Matthews posted the best score with an 83, followed by a 88 from his teammate JT Slirinski, an 89 from Soda Springs’ Braxton Gambles and a 96 from Grace’s Titan Anderson.
In the girls division, the Grizzles produced the individual champion as Amber Mansfield shot a 91. The only other girl to break triple-digits was Shayla Preston (98) from Bear Lake.