BASEBALL
PRESTON 16, BEAR LAKE 2 (5)
PRESTON 18, BEAR LAKE 1 (5)
At Preston, the Indians rolled to a sweep over Bear Lake, defeating the Bears 16-2 in the first game and 18-1 in the finale.
“They had a few good pitchers today but we were able to hit,” Preston coach Kenny Inglet said. “We worked hard on that after our loss to Highland, working on hitting high velocity and siting back on the off speed.”
The stars of the day at the plate were Tate Greene and Chayse Oxborrow. Greene went 4-4 in the first game, notching a double, triple and 2 RBI. In game no. 2, Oxborrow also went 4-4 and managed to bring home a quartet of runs.
On the mound, Zeth Groll and Greene respectively started and ended the day with a win as the Indians got five pitchers on the mound.
“We tried to keep everyone’s pitch count really low today.,” Inglet said. Zeth started really, really well — he’s a solid pitcher. Tate is really good — we got him to slow everything down and stay composed.”
Yet with the season still in its infancy, Inglet needs to see improvement.
“I’m not really content with any of it,” he said. “Then fielding, pitching and hitting is getting better but there’s still room for improvement.”
Preston (4-2) plays at Logan (UT) on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Bear Lake 010 10X X — 2 8 0
Preston 543 4XX X — 16 15 0
Bear Lake — LP: Owen Teuscher. 2B Ridge Walkintine.
Preston — WP: Zeth Groll. 3B: Tate Greene, Chayse Oxborrow. 2B: Karson Chugg, Tate Greene, Justin Inglet, Madsen, Chayse Oxborrow.
Bear Lake 100 00X X — 1 6 0
Preston 908 11X X — 18 19 1
Bear Lake — LP: Ridge Walkintine.
Preston — WP: Tate Greene. 2B: Trevyn Hadley, Tate Greene.
TWIN FALLS 5, POCATELLO 4
At Twin Falls, the bats of Pocatello went cold and the Indians fell 5-4 on the road.
Pocatello nabbed just two hits all day, one being a double from junior Hunter Killian, but managed three walks.
“We struggled hitting today. Credit to them and some of the blame goes on us,” Pocatello coach Vinnie Benavidez said. “I’ve seen a lot of good stuff. Our pitchers didn’t have their ‘A’ game but they battled.”
One of those was Brody Burch, who threw three shutout innings before Twin Falls strung together some hits in the fourth and fifth innings.
“Brody did a good job and kept us in the game,” Benavidez said. “He made some mistakes that hurt him but this early season is about working though it.”
Pocatello (2-5) plays Skyview and Centennial at Skyview HS on Thursday.
Pocatello 000 200 2 — 4 2 1
Twin Falls 000 122 X — 5 5 1
Pocatello — LP: Brody Burch. 2B: Hunter Killian
MARSH VALLEY 25, SODA SPRINGS 2 (4)
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles had no trouble grabbing their third win of the season.
Marsh Valley pitchers Braxton Foster, Jason Jones, Dylan Driessen and Payton Howe to only allowed one hit in their combined four innings of work.
For the Eagles’ offense, Michael Belnap and Andrew Anderson provided the highlights, both jacking a home run in the big win.
Marsh Valley (3-0) plays again on Thursday at Columbia HS. Eagles will play Parma at 2 p.m. and Columbia at 4:30 p.m.
Soda Springs (0-2) plays at North Fremont on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Soda Springs 002 0 — 2 1 8
Marsh Valley 14 11 0 X — 25 18 1
Marsh Valley — WP: Braxton Foster. HR: Michael Belnap, Andrew Anderson. 3B: Andrew Anderson.
SOFTBALL
SNAKE RIVER 13, TETON 5
At Snake River, despite his team’s 13-5 win over Teton, Panthers’ coach Kay Martin was not pleased with his team’s offensive performance.
“We hit the ball like crap. We scored six runs in the first inning then we left like I can’t even tell you how many runners on base,” Martin said. “We played horrible offense today, I was so disappointed. We should have won that games in three innings by 20 runs.”
With the wind blowing out, Martin figured if his players could get the ball airborne it may just fly over the fence. It didn’t take long before he was proved right.
The first batter of the game, Caselle Howell, smacked a long ball.
“That, offensively, was the worst thing that could have happened,” Martin said, alluding to players swinging for the fences. “We were horrible after that. I don’t think anyone in the bottom half of my lineup even touched the ball.”
The bright spot for Martin was the performance of his pitcher, Lyndsie Larsen. The senior threw all seven innings, allowing four hits, five earned runs and six walks while striking out 17 batters.
“The thing with Lyndsie is she throws the ball 60-miles an hour and just blows it by batters,” Martin said. “Everybody relies on her to get people out. It’s a good thing and a bad thing.”
Snake River (2-1) hosts Soda Springs on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Teton 002 030 0 — 5 4 4
Snake River 600 133 X — 13 6 2
Teton — LP: Matkin. 2B: Dalley, Johnson.
Snake River — WP: Lyndsie Larsen. HR: Caselle Howell.