BASEBALL
TWIN FALLS 3, HIGHLAND 2
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 15, HIGHLAND 0 (5)
In Boise, Highland suffered its first losses of the season, falling 3-2 to Twin Falls before a 15-0 defeat at the hands of Rocky Mountain.
In the first contest, the Rams led 2-0 heading into the seventh inning. At that point, senior starter Jaxon Christensen had thrown all six innings and allowed just one hits while punching out eight.
To close it out, Highland coach Christian Colonel turned to freshman Colton Durham, who quickly walked three batters. All three would eventually score as Twin Falls walked it off.
“Jaxon Christensen threw a gem. Six innings, One hit. He deserved a W but I put one of our freshman pitchers in a tough spot in the seventh inning,” Colonel said. “It was my fault as the head coach, I lost us that game. With that said, I’ll put him in again, and again. I believe in him.
“But It shouldn’t have even come to that, we blew so many opportunities with terrible base running decisions. Time to grow up, quickly”
The second contest had far less drama. Rocky Mountain pitcher Derek Schumacher threw a five-inning perfect game against the Rams.
“Can’t sugarcoat it, they absolutely kicked our butt,” Colonel said. “I hope it lights a fire with our guys”
Highland (4-2) plays a doubleheader in Boise against Rocky Mountain and Lewiston on Friday.
TWIN FALLS 3, HIGHLAND 2
Highland 100 000 1 — 2 4 1
Twin Falls 000 000 3 — 3 2 0
Highland — LP: Colton Durham.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 15, HIGHLAND 0 (5)
Rocky Mountain 050 46X X — 15 11 0
Highland 000 00X X — 0 0 0
Rocky Mountain — WP: Derek Schumacher. HR: Emilio Bengoechea. 3B: Jordan Rowley, Jacob Hughes, Peyton Hines. 2B: Emilio Bengoechea, Derek Schumacher.
Highland — LP: Colton Sneddon.
MARSH VALLEY 17, TETON 1 (5)
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles rolled again and defeated Teton 17-1 in a five-inning game.
Marsh Valley took advantage of a number of Teton mistakes, turning just eight hits into 17 runs. Teton walked five Eagles, hit four more and comitted a half-dozen errors.
Stanton Howell, Karter Howell and Payton Howe all had two hits and Howe produced the highlight with a home run.
On the mound, Stanton Howell was nearly unhittable. The sophomore therew all five innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out nine batters.
Marsh Valley (2-0) hosts Soda Springs on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
MARSH VALLEY 17, TETON 1 (5)
Teton 000 10X X — 1 1 6
Marsh Valley 920 6XX X — 17 8 2
Teton — LP: Reid Nelson.
Marsh Valley — WP: Stanton Howell. HR: Payton Howe. 2B: Karter Howell, Andrew Anderson, Stanton Howell (2).
SOFTBALL
BLACKFOOT 17, LOGAN 0 (3)
In Utah, Blackfoot wasted no time against Logan and produce a dominant 17-0 victory in three innings.
The Broncos scored 14 runs in the first inning and capped the game off with a two-spot in the second. Tyler Daley went 2-2 with a home run and 6 RBI. hit a home run and Madi Duke went 2-3 with a double and 3 RBI.
In the circle, Sami Staley pitched two innings to start the game and Hailey Burnett finished it off with an inning of relief. Both allowed just one hit and fanned one.
Blackfoot (3-4) hosts Snake River on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 17, LOGAN 0 (3)
Logan 000 XXX X — 0 2 0
Blackfoot (14)3X XXX X — 17 10 0
Logan — LP: Graves. 2B: M. Taconne.
Blackfoot — WP: Sami Staley. HR: Tyler Daley. 2B: Madi Duke.