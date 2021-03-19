SOFTBALL
PRESTON 9, BEAR LAKE 8
At Preston, the Indians had a sloppy start but fought back and took a 9-8 win over Bear Lake.
“We had some rough errors to start and they scored four runs in the first,” Preston assistant coach BJ Hemmert said. “We took our errors and it got into our heads for the next few innings.
“Then Vanessa Griffeth hit a home run in the third and everything flipped.”
Griffeth’s second home run of the season started to spark the Indians offense. Runs started coming across the plate and Preston eventually tied it.
With two outs in the seventh and Kendall Keller on third base, Dru Despain smacked a walk-off hit to win it for the Indians.
“We told the girls after the game like, ‘Do you see the energy and momentum you have right now. You need to have that at the beginning of the game,’” Hemmert said.
Preston (2-2) plays a doubleheader at Skyline on Thurs. Apr. 1.
Bear Lake (3-1) plays at Ririe on Friday at 12 p.m.
TWIN FALLS 12, POCATELLO 2 (5)
TWIN FALLS 14, POCATELLO 11 (5)
At Twin Falls, Pocatello struggled against a good offense and was swept in Friday’s doubleheader against Twin Falls.
The first contest, a 10-2 Twin Falls victory, came down to just a lack off offense from Poky (0-4). The Indians managed just a quartet of hits and nothing more than a single.
Something must have happened in between games because the Indians came out firing in the second game, highlighted by a pair of doubles from Lakecia Ramirez.
The Indians scored 10 runs in the top of the first then added a run in the second … then didn’t score again.
Twin Falls nearly had more walks (8) than hits (9). Eventually that won out. It scored eight runs in the third to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Pocatello 101 00X X — 2 4 3
Twin Falls 123 24X X — 12 9 2
Pocatello — LP: Miah Lusk.
Twin Falls — WP: Hannah Holcomb. 2B: Kylee Miller, Hannah Holcomb, Sydney McMurdie (2).
Pocatello (10)10 00X X — 11 13 2
Twin Falls 318 2XX X — 14 9 1
Pocatello — LP: Miah Lusk. 2B: McKinley Hill, Brooke Rushton, Lakecia Ramirez (2).
Twin Falls — WP: Sydney McMurdie. 2B: Brinley Iverson, Casie McKechnie.
BLACKFOOT 12, MILLARD (UT) 2 (6)
CANYON VIEW (UT) 12, BLACKFOOT 2 (5)
In Utah, Blackfoot split a doubleheader, beating Millard 12-2 before losing 12-2 at the hands of Canyon View.
Lindsey Cooper threw a gem for the Broncos in game one. She pitched all six innings, allowing just five hits and one earned run while striking out a quartet.
In the win, Madi Duke had a double, Yoleni Navarrete notched a pair and Marli Pearson hit a triple and double.
The second game was a different story. In five innings, Blackfoot managed just four hits and, aside from pushing across two runs in the first two innings, struggled to score.
Blackfoot (1-3) plays Canyon View at 6 p.m.
Millard 001 010 X — 2 5 5
Blackfoot 022 044 X — 12 15 3
Millard — LP: Hailey Flynn. 2B: Shaylee Burraston, Bryn Rasmussen.
Blackfoot — WP: Lindsey Cooper. 3B: Marli Pearson. 2B: Madi Duke, Marli Pearson, Yoleni Navarrete (2).
Canyon View 044 40X X — 12 12 0
Blackfoot 110 00X X — 2 4 2
Canyon View — WP: Lister. HR: Allen. 2: Millett, Clove, Robinson, Gleave, Anzalone.
Blackfoot — LP: Sami Staley. 2B: Vic Agado, Demry Wixom.
AMERICAN FALLS 24, WENDELL 11 (5)
At American Falls, the Beavers rolled to a 24-11 win over Wendell to get their first victory of the season.
“We’ve been progressing each game,” American Falls coach Eric Morris said. “Over our first three games, we’ve made improvements, which is what we’re excited to see. Hopefully when we hit district play, we’re ready ton roll.”
American Falls collected 21 hits on Friday. Vivica Nappo went 4-5 with 4 RBI. Regan Rose also went 4-5 but had a pari of doubles. And Symantha Stucki reached base five times and racked up a trio of RBI.
“It was a team effort today,” Morris said. “Everybody out there carried the load. We still had errors but they were able to work through it.”
Wendell only had eight hits on the day, but the damage looks much worse because American Falls committed eight errors. In reality, pitchers Lola Leslie and Nappo only allowed three earned runs.
“Those two, they really compliment each other,” Morris said. “They’re going to do good things for us this year. They both have a different style, so it tends to mix things up. It’s just about timing it right before opponents starting hitting it.”
American Falls (1-3) hosts Sugar-Salem on Tues. Mar. 30.
Wendell 014 42X X — 11 8 0
American Falls 911 49X X — 24 21 8
Wendell — LP: Tipton.
American Falls — WP: Lola Leslie. 3B Vivica Nappo. 2B: Regan Rose (2), Symantha Stucki (2), Alyssa Hensley.
MALAD 24, SHELLEY 2 (4)
At Shelley, Malad had no trouble against the Russets and rolled to a 24-2 victory.
The Dragons scored in every inning, highlighted by a nine-run second inning and a 10-run output in the fourth. SeniorRiley Dorius led the way on the mound, allowing just five hits and two earned runs in four innings of work. She also helped her cause with a home run.
“That girl spends so much time getting better,” Malad coach Christie Schow said. “As a pitcher, it’s a combination of my catcher being smart calling pitches and she throws it where it needs to be thrown.”
The Malad offense, too, was a force. Madison Green went 3-4 with two doubles and 5 RBI. That was only bested by Hallie Horsley, who went 3-4 with a pair of home runs.
Horsley, Malad’s freshman first baseman, now has five home runs in five games to begin her high-school career.
“I can’t tell you how happy I am to have her the next four years,” Schow said. “She’s a super strong girl and super powerful. Any sport she plays, she’s a force to be reckoned with.”
Malad (5-0) hosts West Side on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Malad 293 10XX X — 24 17 2
Shelley 100 1XX X — 2 5 7
Malad — WP: Riley Dorius. HR: Riley Dorius, Hallie Horsley (2). 2B: Madison Green (2), Adley Kimberling, Kodi Phillips.
Shelley — LP: McDermott. 2B: Ottley, McDermott.
BASEBALL
BLACKFOOT 11, RIGBY 5
At Blackfoot, the Broncos used a big fifth inning to comeback and get a 11-5 win over 5A Rigby.
The Broncos had solid outings on the mound from starter Cannon Dahle and relievers Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Stridley and Jace Grimmet but it was the seventh-run fifth inning that Blackfoot used to erase a one-run deficit and get the victory.
Jaden Harris and Tyler Vance both went 3-4 and scored a pair of runs. Jace Grimmet belted a triple. And Michael Edwards got on base all three of his at-bats.
Blackfoot (2-0) hosts Kuna on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Rigby 002 021 0 – 5 6 2
Blackfoot 200 270 X – 11 16 2
Rigby – LP: Jack Boudrero. 3B: Aaron Archibald, Payton Klinger. 2B: Trey Sattholf.
Blackfoot – WP: Ryan Steidley. 3B: Jace Grimmett. 2B: Jaden Harris (2), Eli Hayes, Tyler Vance.
BEAR RIVER (UT) 16, POCATELLO 5 (6)
At Bear River, Pocatello committed a half-dozen errors and fell 16-5 to Bear River.
The Indians tied the game in the top of the second, but Bear River scored every inning, including six runs in the third.
10 different Pocatello players accounted for the Indians 10 hits but it was only Mason Marley and Kaden Knowles who smashed an extra-base hit, both collecting doubles.
Pocatello (2-4) hosts Twin Falls on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Pocatello 020 021 X — 5 10 6
Bear River 216 133 X — 16 16 2
Pocatello — LP: Hunter Killian. 2B: Mason Marley, Kaden Knowles.
Bear River — WP: Harrow. 2B: H. Harrow, A. Harrow, Marble, Callister (2).
MALAD 4, SHELLEY 3
At Shelley, despite a few uncharacteristic errors, Malad pulled out a 4-3 road win.
“I think the positives are that we’re staying positive,” Malad coach Bo Clark said. “I like that we finally had a close game after three big wins to start the year. It was nice to be challenged.”
In his first start this season, Dragons’ starter pitched the first four innings. Kyler Horsley came in out of the bullpen and finished off the next three innings.
“They were just pounding the zone, trusting their stuff,” Clark said. “We kept them off balance with breaking balls. John did a good job of striking guys out then Kyler came in pitched really well to contact.”
Malad (4-0) hosts Layton Christian on Wednesday.