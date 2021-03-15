BASEBALL
DECLO 10, AMERICAN FALLS 7
At Declo, American Falls fell on the road, 10-7, after scoring 50 runs in 10 innings over the weekend.
Both Paddy Harwood and Isaac Avalos logged three innings on the mound for the Beavers, allowing six and four earned runs, respectively.
American Falls had an early lead after posting a five-spot in the top of the first but gave up four runs in the third inning and never led again.
Offensively, Tanner Hartley went 3-4, Harwood knocked in a 2-RBI double and Avalos went 2-3 with a walk.
American Falls (2-2) hosts South Fremont on Tuesday.
DECLO 10, AMERICAN FALLS 7
American Falls 500 100 1 — 7 9 0
Declo 204 202 X — 10 15 0
American Falls — LP: Isaac Avalos. 2B: Isaac Avalos, Paddy Harwood, Josh Smith.