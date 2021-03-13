BASEBALL
CENTURY 10, BURLEY 9 BURLEY 16, CENTURY 6
At Century, the Diamondbacks won their first game of the season before falling to Burley in the second contest.
“It was obviously our first day out,” Century coach Duane Rawlings said. “Getting outside for the first time and seeing live pitching for the first time, it showed. Some young kids really stepped up and played well but we had some mental errors at the wrong times.”
Pitcher Caden McCurdy won the first game and though Deakon Blackhawk got the loss in game two, Rawlings wouldn’t really blame the pitching for the loss.
“The second game, we gave up 16 runs on six hits,” he said. “We had a lot of balls get away from us with hit batters. Then we would allow runners on base and an untimely error would bring them all home.
“I think we hit the ball pretty well. The top half of my lineup hit the ball really well. We got everybody in the games and I think I can find a positive from every player today.”
Century (1-1) plays at Highland on Wednesday.
CENTURY 10, BURLEY 9
Burley 001 053 0 — 9 7 5
Century 100 023 4 — 10 8 4
Burley — LP: Beck. 3B: Watterson. 2B: Beck.
Century — WP: Caden McCurdy. 2B: Deakon Blackhawk.
BURLEY 16, CENTURY 6
Burley 110 081 5 — 16 13 2
Century 200 310 0 — 6 12 5
Burley — WP: Cranny. 2B: Beck, Rivera.
Century — LP: Deakon Blackhawk. 3B: Caden McCurdy. 2B: Gunner Trulson, Elias Blackhawk.
CANYON RIDGE 9, POCATELLO 0 CANYON RIDGE 10, POCATELLO 9
At Canyon Ridge, the Indians were sept in a doubleheader against Canyon Ridge, losing 9-0 then 10-9.
“We didn’t play great the first game,” Poky coach Vinnie Benavidez said. “I saw a lot of good things in the second. We can’t let games like that slip away from us.”
After getting shutout in the first game, Pocatello actually took a 6-2 lead after just two innings in the finale. Slowly, the lead started to slip away. Canyon Ridge scored four runs in the fifth to edge out the Indians.
Pocatello (0-3) plays at Bear River (UT) on Friday.
CANYON RIDGE 9, POCATELLO 0
Pocatello 000 000 0 — 0 3 5
Canyon Ridge 113 130 X — 9 8 2
Pocatello — LP: Hunter Killian. 3B: Zac Parl
Canyon Ridge — WP: Price. 3B: Barthomew, Hudelson, Rosas. 2B: Moore.
CANYON RIDGE 10, POCATELLO 9
Pocatello 240 020 1 — 9 7 2
Canyon Ridge 202 240 X — 10 10 3
Pocatello — LP: Mason Marley. 2B: Martin Serrano.
Canyon Ridge — ND: Barthomew. 3B: Rosas. 2B: Garrett-Lagrone, Rosas.
BLACKFOOT 9, THUNDER RIDGE 8
At Blackfoot, the Broncos first game of the season brought about some excitement as Blackfoot nabbed a 9-8 win over Thunder Ridge.
“You always like to win and it’s always nice to start the year with a win like this, where we don’t roll over the opponent and have to be relentless,” Blackfoot coach Zach Reay said.
After getting down 6-1 after the first inning, Blackfoot rallied back for the victory. Out of the bullpen, sophomore Jaxon Grimmett notched the victory while his older brother — senior Jace Grimmett — earned the save.
“We got down early and then we scored in every inning after the first,” Reay said. “It was a combination of guys, everybody had their part in it. We had great pitching out of the bullpen and we picked up runners offensively when we needed to.”
Blackfoot (1-0) hosts Rigby on Thursday.
BLACKFOOT 9, THUNDER RIDGE 8
Thunder Ridge 150 200 0 — 8 6 4
Blackfoot 011 331 X — 9 9 1
Blackfoot — WP: Jaxon Grimmett. 2B: Tyler Vance, Benjamin Wilson, Stryker Wood.
AMERICAN FALLS 21, SODA SPRINGS 6 (5)
At American Falls, the Beavers had another offensive showcase in its 21-6 win over Soda Springs.
Just a day after beating West Jefferson 29-3 in five innings, the Beavers found a way to combine for 50 runs in 10 innings.
Josh Smith got the win for American Falls and also contributed with a home run.
Soda Springs (0-1) plays at North Fremont on Sat., March 27.
American Falls (2-1) plays at Declo on Monday.
AMERICAN FALLS 21, SODA SPRINGS 6 (5)
Soda Springs 220 02X X — 6 6 3
American Falls 653 7XX X — 21 12 4
Soda Springs — LP: Jon Kator. 3B Tugg Kapp. 2B: Tugg Kapp.
American Falls — WP: Josh Smith. HR: Josh Smith. 2B: Rafael Avalos, Josh Smith.
SOFTBALL
MALAD 14, MARSH VALLEY 4 (6)
At Malad, the Dragons used an eight-run fourth inning to get a 14-4 win over Marsh Valley.
“Funny thing is, the score doesn’t make it seem like it was a good game,” Eagles’ coach Kenzie Van Sickle said. “We were ahead of them going into the fourth inning but just had a pitching lapse. The biggest thing to take away from it is I have a really young team full of freshmen and sophomores. The more reps we’re getting, the better we’re getting.”
Riley Dorius got the win for the Eagles and also smacked a double, but it was Marsh Valley sophomore centerfielder Taya Whitworth who had the only home run of the afternoon.
“She’s very athletic. She’s very confident,” Van Sickle said of Whitworth. “That was her first home run ever.”
Malad (3-0) plays at Snake River on Thursday.
Marsh Valley (0-5) plays Sugar-Salem on Thursday.
MALAD 14, MARSH VALLEY 4 (6)
Marsh Valley 031 100 X — 4 5 5
Malad 201 803 X — 14 11 4
Marsh Valley — LP: Shelbie Scharfen. HR: Taya Whitworth
Malad — WP: Riley Dorius. 3B: Madi Green. 2B: Riley Dorius, Kodi Phillips, Hallie Horsley.
GREEN CANYON (UT) 16, WEST SIDE 1 (4)
At Green Canyon, West Side struggled and fell 16-1 in a game that last just four innings.
GREEN CANYON (UT) 16, WEST SIDE 1 (4)
West Side 000 1XX X — 1 2 8
Green Canyon 182 5XX X — 16 11 1
Green Canyon — WP: Cassidy Tingey. 3B: Abby Hansen. 2B Mackenzie Collins.