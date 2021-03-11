BASEBALL
MALAD 7, SHELLEY 0
At Malad, the Dragons scored seven runs in the first three innings and cruised to a 7-0 shutout.
“I think everyone had jitters, like everyone does when you play this early in this season when it’s cold,” Malad coach Bo Clark said. “I think that’s why our offensive output shrunk after the third inning.Our pitching was also good today.”
Indeed, it was. Starter Tanner Olsen threw four innings while only allowing a pair of hits and Grady Combs tossed three innings of one-hit ball in relief.
That outing is coming off a combined no-hitter in Wednesday’s 13-2 win over American Falls. Because of the runs — products of errors and walks — Clark didn’t even realize the accomplishment right away.
“I didn’t realize it until I got home,” he said with a laugh. “I know Grady has been throwing and Tanner a little bit because. I have four seniors who are really good pitchers — and I haven’t even thrown them yet.”
Malad (2-0) plays at Snake River on Thursday.
Shelley 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Malad 412 000 0 — 7 7 1
Malad — WP: Tanner Olsen. Dylan Evans 2 RBI, Vincent Evans 2 RBI, Peyton Briggs 2 runs.
SOFTBALL
RIGBY 10, POCATELLO 7
RIGBY 13, POCATELLO 3 (4)
At Pocatello, the Indians were swept in their first games of the season, falling to Rigby 10-7 then 13-3 in a second game that was shortened to four innings because of the dark.
“We’re a really young team. We have five freshman on varsity and we’re starting three seniors,” Pocatello coach Josh Naylor said. “And like everyone else, we didn’t play last year. We’re trying to figure it all out.”
Pocatello’s bats were firing in game one as the Indians recorded 15 hits. Yet clutch hitting was a problem as the Indians only turned it into five runs.
“We have some things to work but the girls played really hard today,” Naylor said. “It’s a work in progress but I feel good about our foundation and what we will be here in a month or two.”
Pocatello (0-2) plays at Twin Falls on Fri. March 19.
Rigby 012 123 1 — 10 5 1
Pocatello 010 031 2 — 7 15 9
Rigby — WP: Emma Cluff. HR: Ruby Gneiting. 2B: Grace Sheppard.
Pocatello — LP: Brooke Rushton. 3B: Jadyn Burt. 2B: McKinley Hill, Lakecia Ramirez, Cassidy Jenkins.
Rigby 305 5XX X — 13 9 1
Pocatello 200 1XX X — 3 7 3
Rigby — WP: Emma Cluff. 3B: Camryn Williams. 2B: Shayla Cherry.
Pocatello — LP: Sydney Wilde. HR: Anna Campball. 3B: Taylor Bunderson.
HILLCREST 13, PRESTON 8
At Preston, the Indians could never overcome an early deficit to Hillcrest and fell 13-8.
“It wasn’t the outcome of course that we wanted but (it was great) to come back after taking a full year off with a totally different team,” Preston coach Larry Morrison said. “These girls showed a lot of heart they played really well together.”
For the Indians, Charly Pair went 4 for 4 with an RBI. Megan Johnson smacked a two-run home run in the sixth. And Rorie Hansen started the season 3 for 4 with an RBI.
“We just need to work on scoring runs when we had them on base. We left nine on and that didn’t help,” Morrison said. “We have a long season ahead and all we are going to do is work harder and get better.”
