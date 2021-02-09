GIRLS BASKETBALL
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
MADISON 46, HIGHLAND 38
At Madison, Highland picked up the offense in the second half, but it wasn't enough as the Rams were eliminated from their district tournament.
"We competed hard all game," Highland coach Gino Mariani said. "I'm super proud of this group for scratching out a winning season with the injuries we dealt with. The younger girls really gained valuable experience."
Saydree Bell led the Rams with nine points and Tambree Bell had eight.
Highland's season ends with a 12-11 record.
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
BLACKFOOT 59, HILLCREST 40
At Blackfoot, the Broncos ran through, around and over the Knights and seemed to score at will on the way to a convincing 59-40 win. With the victory, Blackfoot now plays Skyline on Wednesday. A Bronco win would set up an if-necessary game on Thursday for the district's automatic berth to the state tournament.
Eight Blackfoot players got into the scorebook, with four finishing in double figures. Kianna Wright had 16 points, Hadley Humpherys 13, Esperanza Vergara 13 and Prairie Caldwell 10.
The Broncos established their offense and defense and quickly opened up a 10-point advantage at 14-4, although the Knights would close with a pair of buckets.
Nothing came easy for Hillcrest, which tried to go inside only to find Humpherys and Wright waiting to either grab the ball, tip the ball away or rebound and start the fast break.
Blackfoot (17-6) led 43-25 entering the fourth quarter and Hillcrest never recovered.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 53, BURLEY 41
At Burley, Century took the lead with an 18-9 advantage in the second quarter and coasted from there.
"We did a good job, especially that second quarter," Century coach Ryan Frost said. "Did a good job on defense that led to some transition stuff for us. Everyone got to play, kind of a nice game to have this time of year."
Emmett Holt and Bruin Fleischmann led the Diamondbacks with 18 and 15 points, respectively.
Century (14-5) plays at Highland on Friday in its regular-season finale.
WEST SIDE 75, ABERDEEN 48
At Aberdeen, 10 players scored for West Side, led by 27 points from Bryler Shurtliff.
"We scored well. Need to get better defensively," West Side coach Tyler Brown said. "We got to play a lot of players and they all contributed."
Ryan Lemmon added 17 points for the Pirates.
West Side (15-2, 6-1 2A District 5) hosts Malad on Thursday. Aberdeen (5-12, 1-6) plays at Soda Springs on Thursday.
BEAR LAKE 48, SODA SPRINGS 37
At Soda Springs, Bear Lake shut down the hosts for a region win.
Owen Teuscher had 27 points for the Bears, who led 30-20 at halftime.
Wade Sims led Soda Springs with nine points.
Bear Lake (12-8, 7-1 2A District 5) finishes the regular season on a six-game winning streak. Soda Springs (10-9, 4-3) hosts Aberdeen on Thursday.
— The Bingham County Chronicle's Fred Davis contributed to this report.