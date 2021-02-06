BOYS BASKETBALL:
CENTURY 60, SKYLINE 48
At Century, the Diamondbacks got an impressive 4A win on senior night, beating Skyline 60-48.
“It’s cool. This is actually my fourth year here so this is my first full class,” Century coach Ryan Frost said. “It’s crazy seeing a kid grow up from a freshman to a senior.
“We had a bad taste in our night (after our loss to Preston). It was nice to play a game the next day and get that bad taste out of your mouth.”
Century got up early but a 15-point second period cut the Diamondbacks’ deficit to just one heading into halftime.
Most of the seniors scored, including Eli Williams (17 points), Titan Fleischmann (10), Isaac Panttaja (9), Deakon Blackhawk (6), Emmett Holt (5) and Parker Tolman (3).
Century (13-5, 2-2 4A District 5) plays at Burley on Tuesday.
Skyline 12 15 5 16 — 48
Century 17 11 14 18 — 60
Skyline — Marlow 14, Shippen 11, Merplock 7, Sadiq 6, Thomas 4, Hansen 2, Maas 2, Farnsworth 2.
Century — Williams 17, T. Fleischmann 10, B. Fleischmann 10, I. Panttaja 9, Blackhawk 6, Holt 5, Tolman 3.
MALAD 69, DECLO 57
At Declo, the Dragons controlled the game from the start, getting a 69-57 win over Declo.
“It was a great team effort this afternoon,” Malad coach Tony Gibbs said. “We shot 50 percent from 3 and 56 from 2.”
Malad was up 40-22 at halftime, rolling to its seventh win of the season. Dragon’s stud guard Tom Simpson scored a game-high 28 points.
Malad (7-12, 1-6 2A District 5) plays at West Side on Thursday.
Malad — 20 20 12 17 — 69
Declo 11 11 16 19 — 57
Malad — Simpson 28, Ward 16, Richardson 7, Bastian 6, Cluff 6, Williams 4, Bean 2.
Declo — Nebelcer 20, Ka. Ramsey 18, Powell 5, Hailey 4, Heward 3, Kar. Ramsey 3, Silcock 2, Olson 2.
WEST SIDE 68, RICH COUNTY 41
At West Side, a big third quarter propelled the Pirates to a 68-41 victory over Rich County.
“We scored 23 points in the 3rd quarter. That was the difference,” Pirates’ coach Tyler Brown said. “It’s a good bounce-back win after losing to Bear Lake on Wednesday.”
Bryler Shurtliff scored a game-high 20 and Ryan Lemmon netted a dozen in West Side’s victory.
West Side (14-3, 5-0 2A District 5) plays at Aberdeen on Tuesday.
Rich County 8 15 9 9 — 41
West Side 17 18 23 10 — 68
Rich County — Muirbrook 17, Scott 14, Huefner 4, Taylor 4, Groll 2
West Side — Shurtliff 20, Lemmon 12, Love 11, Stewart 7, Noreen 6, P. Henderson 5, Brown 3, E. Henderson 2, Nance 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SODA SPRINGS 41, BEAR LAKE 35
At Soda Springs, the Cardinals advanced to the 2A District 5 Championship with a 41-35 win over Bear Lake.
“It was another hard-fought game,” said Soda Springs coach Wade Schvaneveldt. “We did not shoot the ball very good but we played great defense.”
The Cardinals held West Side set the tie early, holding Bear Lake to just a pair of first-period points. Zipaya Somsen led Soda Springs with 11 points. Bear Lake’s Hailey Humphreys had a game-high 15.
Soda Springs (11-11, 8-2 2A District 5) plays the winner of Bear Lake/Aberdeen on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Bear Lake (10-11, 5-6 2A District 5) travels to Aberdeen on Monday at 7 p.m.
Bear Lake 2 16 8 9 — 35
Soda Springs 9 14 9 9 — 41
Bear Lake — Humphreys 15, Johnson 9, Kelsey 7, Skinner 2, Crane 2.
Soda Springs — Somsen 11, Pelayo 10, Garbett 6, Ty. Thompson 5, A. Moldenhauer 2, K. Moldenhauer 2.
ABERDEEN 55, WEST SIDE 36
At Aberdeen, the Tigers kept their season alive with a 55-36 win over West Side.
Aberdeen rushed out to a 22-10 lead in the first period and never looked back. Ellie Watson led the Tigers with 18 points and West Side’s Kajsia Fuller led all scorers with 20.
Aberdeen (14-7, 7-2 2A District 5) hosts Bear Lake on Monday at 7 p.m.
The season concluded on Saturday for West Side (7-14, 4-6 2A District 5).
West Side 10 10 3 13 — 36
Aberdeen 22 15 12 6 — 55
West Side — K. Fuller 20, Lemmon 6, S. Fuller 4, J. Phillips 3, Telford 2, Aston 1.
Aberdeen — El. Watson 18, Y. Ortiz 11, Phillips 11, Driscoll 9, Serna 6.
WRESTLING
At the Dick Fleischmann Invitational, a number of local wrestlers went undefeated in six-match dual meet.
From Highland: Kael Cordingley (152), Briston Corrigan (170) and Ian Allen (285).
Additionally, Cordingley and Corrigan were named the outstanding wrestlers of the tournament.
From Century: Xander Thompson (145), Canyon Mansfield (160) and Easton Millward (170).
From Pocatello: Austin Benson (170).