BOYS BASKETBALL
POCATELLO 50, SHELLEY 39
RIGBY 68, HIGHLAND 68
BONNEVILLE 73, BLACKFOOT 67
At Blackfoot, the Broncos started slow for the seance-straight game but it cost them on Friday as they fell 73-67 to Bonneville.
“We’re coming out a little bit asleep. We’re taking quick shots and not hitting those shots,” Blackfoot coach Clint Arave said. “Other teams are working the ball and making his play hard defense. It just comes down to discipline.
In the second half, our intensity improved and we decided to not settle for jump shots.”
Carter Layton netted 19 and Ja’Vonte King scored 15 in Blackfoot’s loss. With just one conference game remaining, the Broncos hopes of earning a bye in the 4A District 6 Tournament are dashed.
“We’re not going to get to where we want. We’ll be probably the 3 or 4 seed and will probably have to play a first-round game,” Arave said. “But it’s a still an attainable goal to win the district tournament, but we’re not getting anywhere if we play like we did tonight.”
Blackfoot (10-8, 4-3 4A District 6) plays at Poky Wednesday.
Bonneville 15 27 10 22 — 73
Blackfoot 12 10 21 23 — 67
Bonneville — McDonald 23, Johnson 16, Gummow 11, C. Judy 10, Stoddard 6, Perez 3, Scoresby 3, M. Judy 2.
Blackfoot — Layton 19, King 15, Grimmett 9, Dahle 7, Harris 6, Ball 5, Cannon 5, Toussaint 1.
SNAKE RIVER 73, AMERICAN FALLS 37
BEAR LAKE 65, ABERDEEN 41
At Aberdeen, Bear Lake out-executed the Tigers in its 65-41 road win.
“We came out and we played well," Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said. "I had four guys in double-figures. We’re continuing to get better -- and it’s the right time to do it.”
“It wasn’t like a mystery. We knew what they were trying to do and we let them do it,” said Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll. They had to trouble driving to the rim and then kicking it out for a 3. On top of that, they out rebounded us.”
Brody Beck scored 14 points for Aberdeen, a total matched by Bear Lake’s Beres Ford.
Bear Lake (11-8, 3-1 2A District 5) travels to Soda Springs on Tuesday.
Aberdeen (5-12, 1-4 2A District 5) hosts West Side on Tuesday.
Bear Lake 19 19 10 17 — 65
Aberdeen 11 6 12 12 — 41
Bear Lake — Ford 14, Teuscher 12, Hammond 11, Shall 8, Burbank 7, Shiver 5, Neal 2, Garbett 2, Carlsen 2, Sparks 2.
Aberdeen — Beck 14, Bright 9, Rowbury 8, Hall 4, Elliott 4, Potts 2.
GRACE 54, BUTTE COUNTY 48
At Butte County, Grace had trouble shooting free throws late but still came away with a 54-48 road win.
“We made some plays but we shot 21 of our 28 free throws in the fourth quarter,” Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. “Had we made our free throws, we would have walked away with this one. We went 10-21 in the fourth quarter form the line.”
The Grizzlies were tied with Butte County at halftime, almost a win in it of itself after Grace’s slow start.
“They jumped out to a 10-0 lead on us. They shot the ball well in the first half,” Lloyd said. “It took us a minute but we got rolling.”
In the win, Gage Stoddard led Grace with 14 points.
Grace (6-10, 3-0) 1A DI District 5) hosts North Gem on Wednesday.
Grace 15 12 8 19 — 54
Butte County 13 14 9 12 — 48
Grace — Stoddard 14, Draper 9, Judd 5, Taggert 3, Gilbert 10, T. Anderson 2, P. Anderson 8. Gibbs 3.
MACKAY 89, SHO-BAN 34
At Sho-Ban, the Chiefs had a promising start but ultimately fell 89-34 to Mackay.
“It was a tough night for us. We competed in the first quarter and then they kind of ran away with it,” Sho-Ban coach Daren Merzlock said. “It was a good first-quarter effort, but we just stopped hitting shots there in the second quarter. We juts have to do a better job and finish possessions.”
Braden Burnett led the Chiefs with 11 points and Adrian Honena was just behind him, scoring 7.
Sho-Ban (2-11, 2-11 1A DII District 5-6) hosts Grace Lutheran on Tuesday.
Mackay 26 28 27 8 — 89
Sho-Ban 13 6 9 6 — 34
Sho-Ban — Burnett 11, Honena 7, Tarness 6, Dixey 4, Friday 3, Bear 2, Navo 1.