GIRLS BASKETBALL
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
HIGHLAND 47, IDAHO FALLS 42
At Highland, the Rams stayed alive in the district tournament with a strong first half.
Freshman Tambree Bell scored 15 points and Hallie Richards had 10 for Highland. The Rams led 26-15 at halftime but went down late after scoring just four points in the third quarter.
"We shot the ball well in the first half," Highland coach Gino Mariani said. "We were down 39-33 with 3:25 left in the fourth and had a great offensive and defensive run to finish. Roller-coaster game, to say the least, but a great win for this young team!"
Highland will play at the loser of Madison-Thunder Ridge on Tuesday.
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
BLACKFOOT 61, HILLCREST 40
At Blackfoot, the Broncos got their offense in gear after a slow first quarter.
Blackfoot led 7-4 after the first quarter but, led by Hadley Humpherys' 17 points, scored 18 in each of the final three stanzas to take a comfortable win.
Prairie Caldwell had 13 points and Esperanza Vergarra and Kianna Wright added 11 apiece for Blackfoot.
The Broncos will play at Skyline on Saturday.
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
MARSH VALLEY 49, SNAKE RIVER 44
At Snake River, the twisted tale of 3A District 5 took another turn as Zoie Armstrong's 16 points led Marsh Valley to a win over the hosts.
"(Armstrong) handles the ball, she sees things really well, and she can go in and drive," Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. "She did a real good job tonight."
The two teams split in the regular season, but Snake River had won four straight coming into the district tournament, including a 12-point win over the Eagles.
Marsh Valley outscored the Panthers 38-19 over the middle two quarters, allowing the Eagles to survive a two-point fourth quarter as Snake River tried to come back. Marsh Valley's press frustrated Snake River throughout the game.
"The press, the girls really hustled on it, put the pressure on," McQuivey said. "It worked really well for us tonight. The girls played good, they hustled. Snake River's a good squad, it's always good to play just a little bit better than those guys."
Josee Steadman scored a game-high 21 points for Snake River, but didn't have much help down the stretch as she was responsible for 15 of the Panthers' 19 second-half points.
Snake River will now host American Falls on Saturday in a loser-out game, with the winner playing at Marsh Valley on Monday for the district title.
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
BEAR LAKE 49, ABERDEEN 43
At Aberdeen, Bear Lake closed strong to upset the district's No. 1 seed.
Kalisha Parker scored 19 points and Hailey Humpherys added 11 for the Bears, who outscored Aberdeen 17-12 in the fourth quarter.
Yasmin Ortiz (19 points) and Ellie Watson (15) combined to score 34 of Aberdeen's 43 points.
Bear Lake will travel to Soda Springs on Saturday, while Aberdeen hosts West Side in a loser-out game.
SODA SPRINGS 49, WEST SIDE 47
At Soda Springs, the Cardinals held off West Side at the end to open the district tournament with a win.
Jinette Garbett scored 14 points for Soda Springs.
"A great game from a spectator standpoint," Soda Springs coach Wade Schvaneveldt said. "Both teams played hard and hit big shots numerous times. We were able to make two defensive stops to seal the win."
Natalie Lemmon scored 16 points and Kajsia Fuller added 14 for West Side.
Soda Springs now hosts Bear Lake in the winner's bracket of the district tournament, while West Side travels to Aberdeen for a loser-out game. Both those games will be on Saturday.
1A DI DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
GRACE 37, BUTTE COUNTY 27
At Butte County, Grace booked its place in the district championship game with tough defense and a strong fourth quarter.
"We had a long bus trip up there, it's a tough place to play, Butte's a sold team, and we were lucky to get the win tonight," Grace coach Kyle Christensen said. "It's huge to get that win and now have a week before the championship."
Jacie Christensen scored 13 points and Maniah Clegg had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds for Grace. The Grizzlies shut Butte County down all game, but didn't pull away until they put up a 17-point fourth quarter.
"Having Maniah as an anchor on defense is big," Kyle Christensen said. "We played some zone against them to keep Maniah at the rim. She alters a lot of shots, and our guards were able to contain their 3-point shooters. Butte has been scoring a lot of points, and I'm proud of the girls for working hard and staying together as a team on defense."
Grace now waits to play the winner of next week's Butte County-Challis game in the district title game at Butte County on Feb. 11. The team from the loser's bracket will have to beat the Grizzlies twice to win the district.
1A DII DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
MACKAY 62, NORTH GEM 28
North Gem will play Watersprings in a loser-out game Saturday at Hillcrest.
ROCKLAND 56, LEADORE 38
At Hillcrest, Ember Farr put up 20 points and 10 rebounds to move the Bulldogs into the district title game.
Angie Lee added 14 points as Rockland, up 26-21 at halftime, stretched the lead after the break.
The Bulldogs will play Mackay on Feb. 11 at Hillcrest for the district title, with the winner advancing to the state tournament. The loser will have to play another game to clinch their state spot.
BLACKFOOT 61, HILLCREST 40
Hillcrest 4 10 10 16 — 40
Blackfoot 7 18 18 18 — 61
Hillcrest — B. Cook 12, Larsen 11, A. Cook 8, Kesler 4, Fryar 3, Lugo 2.
Blackfoot — Humpherys 17, Caldwell 13, Vergarra 11, Wright 11, Arave 7, Dixey 2.
MARSH VALLEY 49, SNAKE RIVER 44
Marsh Valley 9 19 19 2 — 49
Snake River 15 10 9 10 — 44
Marsh Valley — Armstrong 16, Christensen 11, Hadley 8, Bennett 7, Lunt 5, Belnap 2.
Snake River — Jo. Steadman 21, Goff 8, Edlefsen 8, VanOrden 3, Ja. Steadman 2, Gilbert 2.
BEAR LAKE 49, ABERDEEN 43
Bear Lake 13 11 8 17 — 49
Aberdeen 7 12 12 12 — 43
Bear Lake — Parker 19, Humpherys 11, Sharp 8, Skinner 4, Kelsey 4, Hennick 2, Bassett 1.
Aberdeen — Ortiz 19, El. Watson 15, Driscoll 5, Serna 2, Em. Watson 2.
SODA SPRINGS 49, WEST SIDE 47
West Side 15 8 15 9 — 47
Soda Springs 15 10 18 6 — 49
West Side — Lemmon 16, Fuller 14, J. Phillips 7, L. Phillips 6, S. Fuller 3, M. Barzee 1.
Soda Springs — Garbett 14, Thompson 9, Billman 8, K. Moldenhauer 5, Pelayo 5, Somsen 4, Gaines 4.
GRACE 37, BUTTE COUNTY 27
Grace 5 9 6 17 — 37
Butte County 8 4 7 8 — 27
Grace — Christensen 13, Hulse 4, Me. Straatman 4, Ma. Straatman 2, Clegg 10, Smith 4.
Butte County — McAffee 8, Kniffen 2, Knight 7, Beard 4, Hansen 6.