WRESTLING
HIGHLAND 60, IDAHO FALLS 23
Highland honored eight seniors on senior night, then handily beat Idaho Falls.
"It's been an interesting year, and I really feel like these guys have provided some leadership in an uncommon circumstance," Highland coach Kolby Cordingley said. "I'm happy with the way they've responded to the challenges."
On the mat, it was all pins for the Rams. Gunnar Anderson (113 pounds), Kellan Sagendorf (126), Rustan Cordingley (145), Kayl Corrigan (160), Bristin Corrigan (170), Luke Sidwell (182), Logan George (220) and Ian Allen (285) all pinned their opponents for Highland.
The Rams will be at Pocatello's Dick Fleischmann tournament this weekend before districts start the week after.
"We've got a tough dual tournament this weekend and then it's just time to prepare for district and state," Kolby Cordingley said. "You want to start working on individual things, watching more film, picking individual things to correct. We're feeling good about it, the kids are in better shape than they have been, we're healthier than we've been."
AMERICAN FALLS 42, MARSH VALLEY 34
At Marsh Valley, Kolter Burton (98 pounds), Grayson Williams (113), Ryker Permann (152) and Colby Permann (170) pinned their opponents to help the Beavers to a narrow win.
Brad Benson (160), Kole Morrison (195), Hunter McQuivey (220) and Skyler Benson (285) had pins for Marsh Valley.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 69, HIGHLAND 38
At Preston, the Indians jumped out to a quick lead over 5A Highland and never looked back en route to a 69-38 drubbing of the visiting Rams in a non-district boys basketball game.
“We haven’t had many of those (type of games),” Preston coach Tyler Jones said in a radio interview with 1340 KACH. “It was a good game. Most importantly, we came out healthy and we got a lot of guys some (playing) time, and we’ll be ready for Friday night up at Century.”
Preston (13-6) got another strong performance from Cole Harris, who has been on a tear as of late. The senior knocked down all nine of his 2-point field goal attempts and drained 4 of 6 free throws in his way to a game-best 22 points. Gabe Hammons buried five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for the Indians, who extended their winning streak to four.
Braden Hess and Brecker Knapp chipped in with seven points apiece for Preston, which went 23 of 38 from 2-point range. Additionally, 10 different players scored in the contest for the hosts.
“You want good shots and not bad shots, and I thought tonight Cole, he’s been really good at getting to the basket lately, and Gabe starting to get going again,” Jones said.
Preston (13-6, 2-1 4A District 5) plays at Century on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Highland (3-13, 1-5 5A District 5) travels to Rigby on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 54, SHELLEY 49
At Shelley, the Russets took an early lead but Blackfoot climbed out of the hole en route to a 54-47 conference win.
“They got up 27-12 midway through the second quarter and I was like, ‘We’re in the danger zone. We’re almost out of the game,’” Blackfoot coach Clint Arave said. “I called a timeout midway through the second quarter and I was like, ‘Hey, we have to calm down. We can’t get it all back at once.’”
Blackfoot went into halftime down four points, but it was the 23-point output in the fourth quarter that separated the Broncos. Carter Layton scored a game-high 20 while Ja’Vonte King and Jace Grimmett both notched 11.
“Really, it was just defensive intensity. We changed our position in the post and had our guys play in front,” Arave said. “We started denying the ball entry a little more, but we got some steals and run-outs to ignite our offense.
“I think our boys kind of overlooked it. But nobody in our conference is a rollaway game.”
Blackfoot (10-7, 4-2 4A District 6) hosts Bonneville on Friday.
MARSH VALLEY 62, SNAKE RIVER 59
At Snake River, Marsh Valley upset the Panthers 62-59, handing them their second loss of the season.
“The team took a step forward tonight,” Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell said. “They are understanding the power of teamwork and playing for each other. Great team effort!”
Marsh Valley guard Bracken Howell scored a game-high 24 points and had supplemental scoring from Michael Belnap, who netted 17. Noah Watt led Snake River with 17 points.
With the victory, the Eagles are now in the driver’s seat of the conference standings. Both teams have to play American Falls again before a rematch at Marsh Valley next Friday.
Snake River (15-2, 1-1 3A District 5) hosts American Falls on Friday.
Marsh Valley (14-5, 2-0 3A District 5) plays at American Falls on Wednesday.
MALAD 56, ABERDEEN 53
BEAR LAKE 55, WEST SIDE 49
At Bear Lake, the hosts jumped out to a 23-15 lead and held on from there to take the win in a matchup of top teams in 2A District 5.
"It was pretty up-tempo," Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said. "We shot pretty well. We just held on throughout the game, they made a couple runs and we hit a couple big shots. We made a couple foul shots at the end, just did enough to win."
Bryler Shurtliff led all scorers with 19 points for West Side, but no other Pirates scored more than six points. Meanwhile, Owen Teuscher (12 points) and Matthew Hammond (10) were both in double figures for Bear Lake.
"We've been playing better, we finally got healthy and we finally started shooting the ball well," Carlsen said. "We're starting to play with some confidence and that's a good thing at this time of year."
Bear Lake (10-8, 5-1 2A District 5) plays at Aberdeen on Friday. West Side (13-2, 5-1) hosts Rich (UT) on Saturday.
SODA SPRINGS 71, VALLEY 40
At Soda Springs, a balanced scoring effort and a strong second half gave the Cardinals a blowout win.
Carter McCullough led the Cardinals with 15 points, Hayden McWilliams had 14 and Craig Hansen added 12. Soda's leading scorer, Brittan Bergholm, was only the Cardinals' fourth-leading scorer on the night with nine points.
Soda Springs outscored Valley 37-13 in the second half.
The Cardinals (9-8) hosts Bear Lake on Tuesday.
ROCKLAND 63, CASTLEFORD 30
At Rockland, the Bulldogs overcame a rough defensive first half to grab a 63-30 win over Castleford in their regular-season finale.
“In the first half, they played us tough. Eric Taylor had all 15 of his points in the first half, then didn’t score again,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said. “We made some halftime adjustments. We finally started playing defense. The defensive intensity in the third quarter was awesome.”
After going into the locker room tied, the Bulldogs outscored Castleford 37-6 in the second half. Braden Permann scored a game-high 24 points for Rockland and his cousin, Brigham, had 11.
Rockland now has a 10-day break its district tournament begins.
“It’s more of a mental game,” Neal said. “Coming to practice knowing you have a week and a half off without a game. I think we’re physically there. Now we just need to mentally prepare and use this week and a half to get all the bumps and bruises behind.”
Rockland (15-5, 11-3 1A DII District 5-6) plays on Sat. Feb. 14 in the 1A DII District 5-6 Tournament.
Blackfoot 7 18 12 23 — 54
Shelley 18 11 10 10 — 49
Blackfoot — Layton 20, King 11, Grimmett 11, Dahle 5, Ball 3, Harris 2, Toussaint 2.
Shelley — Miskin 11, Austin 9, Hess 8, Thatcher 6, Bradshaw 5, Vance 5, Lott 3, Jensen 2.
Marsh Valley 11 17 18 16 — 62
Snake River 12 15 14 18 — 59
Marsh Valley — B. Howell 24, Belnap 17, Howe 7, Hansen 6, Roche 4, S. Howell 4.
Snake River — Watt 17, Lindsay 13, Poulter 12, Gilbert 9, Coombs 6, Higginson 2.
West Side 15 11 10 13 — 49
Bear Lake 23 10 10 12 — 55
West Side — Shurtliff 19, Noreen 6, Brown 6, E. Henderson 6, Lemmon 6, P. Henderson 2, England 2, Love 2.
Bear Lake — Teuscher 12, Hammond 10, Burbank 9, Beresford 6, Hillier 6, Carlsen 5, Schreiber 4, Shaul 3.
Valley 16 11 7 6 — 40
Soda Springs 24 10 20 17 — 71
Valley — Hernandez 12, Johnson 10, Christensen 9, Godfrey 7, Roseborough 2.
Soda Springs — McCullough 15, McWilliams 14, Hansen 12, Bergholm 9, Gambles 7, Yamauchi 5, Sims 5, Walker 4.
Castleford 14 10 2 4 — 30
Rockland 17 7 21 16 — 63
Castleford — Taylor 15, Roland 6, Alvarado 4, Ramos 3, Mahannah 2.
Rockland — Bra. Permann 24, Bri. Permann 11, Farr 8, W. Matthews 7, T. Matthews 6, Parrish 4, Hendrickson 2, G. Permann 1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IA DII DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
GRACE LUTHERAN 39, SHO-BAN 36
After five years, the Grace Lutheran girls got the first district tournament win in the history of the program, beating Sho-Ban 39-36 at Hillcrest.
"Tonight was a big deal," Grace Lutheran coach Ryan Strehlow said. "The players were nervous, because they knew that we should win tonight. I told them, just settle down, play the basketball we have all year."
Raquelle Trogden led all scorers with 15 points for Grace Lutheran, helping the Royals come back from a 20-14 halftime deficit and stay alive in the 1A DII District 5-6 tournament.
"We were down most of the first half, most of the third quarter, but we kept at it," Strehlow said. "They shut down one of our good shooters and Raquelle Trogden took over the game, really."
Vivica Nappo led Sho-Ban with 14 points.
Grace Lutheran plays either Leadore or Rockland on Saturday in a loser-out game. Sho-Ban's season is over.
Sho-Ban 13 7 12 4 — 36
Grace Lutheran 8 6 11 14 — 39
Sho-Ban — Nappo 14, Burnett 5, M. Diaz 4, Farmer 4, Loneman 3, L. Diaz 2, Zamora 2, Larkin 2.
Grace Lutheran — Trogden 15, Grayson 11, Austin 6, Hall 3, Knape 2, Phinney 2.
— The Standard Journal’s Jason Turner contributed to this report.