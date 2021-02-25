3A REGIONAL PLAY-IN GAME
SNAKE RIVER 49, SUGAR-SALEM 42
At Shelley, Snake River scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to keep the hunt for a state-tournament spot alive.
The Panthers will play Filer at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pocatello, with the winner making it to state.
1A DII DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
NORTH GEM 77, MACKAY 57
At Hillcrest, North Gem clinched the district title, paying Mackay back for two years of blowout losses in the district championship.
"It was a big monkey off our back," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "That's the third straight championship game against Mackay that we'd been to, and we'd gotten waxed both times. I thought we matched up well against them, but until the horn sounds at the end of the game, you never know. It was a good feeling."
North Gem trailed 21-15 after the first quarter, but held Mackay to nine points in the second to take the lead and put the game away with a 25-point fourth frame.
Seniors Logan Corta and James Bodily carried the Cowboys with 24 and 21 points, respectively, with their classmate Garrett Leavitt pitching in 10.
"Our three guys in double figures were all seniors," Tracey Corta said. "It was meaningful to them to get this done, to finally get to call yourselves district champs. They did what senior leaders do, we leaned on them heavily and they came through."
North Gem plays Dietrich on Wednesday in the first round of the state tournament. That game will be 5 p.m. at Caldwell High School.
ROCKLAND 31, WATERSPRINGS 28
At Hillcrest, Rockland completed an unlikely comeback against Watersprings' stall-ball to move to within one win of the state tournament.
The Warriors are well-known for their slow-paced, disciplined offense, which should have made a comeback from a five-point deficit with just over a minute to play all but impossible.
But Brigham Permann hit a corner 3 to give Rockland life, and the Bulldogs were able to force enough turnovers in the final minute to get their chances and win the game.
"It came down to stops on defense, trying to get stops and then attacking their zone," Rockland coach Shae Neal said. "It was incredible to see, because it was back-and-forth all game and then Watersprings got up five, called a timeout. Every one of the players in the huddle, they just said hey, we're not losing this game. That's what you want to see as a coach."
Teague Matthews led Rockland with 10 points, Braden Permann added nine and Brigham Permann had seven.
Rockland will play Mackay at Hillcrest at 7 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to the state tournament. The Bulldogs have beaten Mackay in their two previous meetings this season.
NORTH GEM 77, MACKAY 57
North Gem 15 19 18 25
Mackay 21 9 18 9
North Gem — Corta 24, Bodily 21, Garrett Leavitt 10, Hatch 6, Setser 5, Cooper 5, Low 4, Freeman 2.
Mackay — Green 21, Warner 12, Peterson 9, Holt 8, Woodbury 5, Lynch 2.
ROCKLAND 31, WATERSPRINGS 28
Watersprings 4 7 6 11
Rockland 6 2 12 11
Watersprings — Plocher 8, Smith 8, R. Canfield 5, D. Canfield 3, Aldinger 4.
Rockland — T. Matthews 10, Bra. Permann 9, Bri. Permann 7, Farr 3, W. Matthews 2.