BOYS BASKETBALL
1A DI DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
GRACE 61, BUTTE COUNTY 49
At Snake River, Grace kept its season alive with a 61-49 over Butte County, setting up the 1A DI District 5-6 Championship between the Grizzlies and Pirates on Thursday. Winner will earn a bid to state.
“I told them to stay focused,” Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. “It’s a championship game tomorrow. We’re playing for the opportunity to play in the state tournament.”
Grace jumped on Butte County early and probably would have won by 20-plus points but threw its reserves in late. Guard Gage Stoddard led the way with 32 points. Grey Gibbs added 11 points and 14 rebounds.
“We lost there a week ago at their place,” Lloyd said. “We had some turnovers and missed shots but our defense tonight was great. They didn’t handle pressure well and we were able to capitalize.
“We never should have lost that one over there. I think it just added some fuel to the fire. We’re defiantly excited to get back tomorrow and play for a title.”
Originally, much to the chagrin of Lloyd, the entire 1A DI District 5-6 Tournament was scheduled to be played at Butte County despite Grace being the No. 1 seed. Because of an incident in the stands during the last game between the Grizzlies and Pirates, the final two games got moved to Snake River.
And that sets up well for Grace as it looks to repeat as district champs.
Last year, the Grizzlies advanced all the way the state title game but suffered a 22-point loss to Ambrose. Heading into this 2020-21 season, four seniors off last year’s team graduated, which explained Grace’s start this season.
“It’s taken a lot of effort all year long to get these guys playing together,” Lloyd said. “They are motivated. They’re excited about getting back tomorrow and playing for it. I feel good about it.”
Grace (9-12) plays Butte County on Thursday at 7 p.m at Snake River HS. Winner earns a spot in the 1A DI State Tournament.
GRACE 61, BUTTE COUNTY 49
Butte County 13 7 11 18 — 49
Grace 19 11 18 13 — 61
Butte County — T. Wanstrom 14, Lambson 13, J. Wanstrom 6, Taylor 6, B. Gamett 4, L. Gamett 4, Westerguard 2.
Grace — Stoddard 32, G. Gibbs 11, T. Draper 9, Gilbert 4, D. Draper 2, Mickelson 1, P. Anderson 1, T. Anderson 1.