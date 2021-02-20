GIRLS BASKETBALL
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
MARSH VALLEY 51, SNAKE RIVER 48
At Middleton, Marsh Valley beat Snake River in the team’s sixth meeting of the season, earning the 3A state tournament consolation championship.
“It’s great to come out of state with some hardware,” Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. “I told the girls after the first loss, ‘OK ladies, we can still come out of here with hardware.’ Apparently they wanted it bad enough.”
Indeed. Marsh Valley was actually down three heading to the final quarter but pulled out a win to earn a fourth-place trophy.
“I told the girls before the fourth quarter like, ‘You have to come out with some heart and show how bad you want it,’” McQuivey said. “They came out with hustle and put more pressure on them.”
The win ends an impressive season for the Eagles. The season was rocky at times and many counted them out when they went into the 3A District 5 Tournament as the third seed.
“It’s been real satisfying,” McQuivey said. “We went on a roller coaster up and down then the girls started peaking at the end of the season when we needed.”
Marsh Valley concluded the season with a 17-11 record while Snake River finished 22-8.
MARSH VALLEY 51, SNAKE RIVER 48
Snake River 7 21 11 9 — 48
Marsh Valley 14 11 11 15 — 51
Snake River — Jo. Steadman 16, Edlefsen 11, Ja. Steadman 9, Goff 4, Gilbert 4, VanOrden 4.
Marsh Valley — Bennett 12, Lunt 9, An. Marshall 8, Belnap 6, Armstrong 6, Sutton 5, Christensen 3, Ab. Marshall 2.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
SODA SPRINGS 35, RIRIE 32
At Bishop Kelly, Soda Springs ended its season with a 35-32 win over Ririe and placed fourth in the 2A State Tournament.
“It was an important game to win,” Soda Springs coach Wade Schvaneveldt said. “If you have to play in it, you may as well win it.”
All season long, the Cardinals showed grit and determination. They needed it to finish the season on a high note.
“We were down 5 with like 3:49 left. We were able to get defensive stops then Taylor Billman made a contested layup,” Schvaneveldt said. “Zippy (Somsen) made a 12-footer on an in-bounds play. Then we made free throws and went on an 8-0 run.”
After winning the state title a year ago, Soda Springs returned very few upperclassmen and were forced to rely on a heap of newcomers, which provides hope for a bright future.
“I thought the best thing about this was that a lot of people doubted we could get there this year,” Schvaneveldt said. “It was nice, under the circumstances, getting that far.”
Soda Springs finished the season with a 14-12 record.
SODA SPRINGS 35, RIRIE 32
Soda Springs 14 4 5 12 — 35
Ririe 7 8 7 10 — 32
Soda Springs — Ta. Thompson 14, Somsen 10, Pelayo 6, Garbett 3, Billman 2.
Ririe — Sutton 10, Boone 9, Ball 4, Newman 3, Nelson 2, Guthrie 2, Coles 1, Scott 1.
BOYS BASKETBALL
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
BONNEVILLE 48, BLACKFOOT 46 (OT)
At Bonneville, Blackfoot’s season ended with a 48-46 to Bonneville in the 4A District 6 Tournament.
“Our defense was really good tonight. We were down four at halftime but took a lot of good shots,” Broncos’ coach Clint Arave said. “It was a really low-scoring game, though, and our defense worked better tonight.”
Senior Carter Layton, who scored a team-high dozen points, hit a layup with six seconds to send the game into overtime. But there, Blackfoot just couldn’t convert.
“We just didn’t hit shots that we have hit. We had a lot of extra shots and extra chances,” Arave said. “We had to get everything from inside and from the free-throw line.”
Saturday was the final game for a big part of Blackfoot’s core including Layton, Jaxon Ball, Canyon Dahle, Jace Grimmett and Jaden Harris.
Despite those losses, the Broncos have impressive pieces already in their program, namely sophomore Ja’Vonte King — who was one of Blackfoot’s leading scorers this season.
“I have a good sophomore group,” I think the future is still right for Blackfoot but those seniors will leave a big hole.”
Blackfoot ended the season with an 11-12 record.
BONNEVILLE 48, BLACKFOOT 46 (OT)
Bonneville 8 14 10 11 5 — 48
Blackfoot 8 10 9 16 3 — 46
Bonneville — Johnson 20, C. Judy 15, Gummow 5, Stoddard 4, M. Judy 2, McDonald 2.
Blackfoot — Layton 12, King 9, Dahle 9, Ball 6, Cannon 5, Harris 3, Peterson 2.