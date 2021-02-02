GIRLS BASKETBALL
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
MADISON 39, HIGHLAND 23
At Madison, Highland's offense failed the Rams in a first-round district tournament game.
Highland led 7-4 after the first quarter, but that was both the Rams' highest-scoring quarter and Madison's lowest.
"Our inexperience showed tonight," Highland coach Gino Mariani said. "Madison dominated the paint — rebounding, scoring and blocks. We were not ready to play, and that's on me."
Lydia Maughan led the Rams with six points.
Highland plays Idaho Falls on Thursday in a loser-out game.
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
PRESTON 63, POCATELLO 35
At Preston, the hosts pulled away in the third quarter to open the 4A District 5 tournament.
Preston led 13-2 after the first quarter, but Pocatello played the hosts evenly in the second before fading after halftime.
Riley Ward (13 points), Kylie Larsen (11) and Sydnee Marlow (10) all got into double figures for Preston.
Chloe Fullmer led Pocatello with nine points.
"I don't feel like the score indicates how hard we competed," Pocatello coach Sunny Evans said. "We got down early, made a nice little run, then a couple things didn't go our way and we weren't able to finish the run. I thought we did some good things against their press. I'm proud of our competitive spirit."
Preston plays at Century on Thursday in the second round of the district of the district tournament. Pocatello will play the loser of that game Feb. 9 in a loser-out game.
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
BEAR LAKE 64, MALAD 26
At Bear Lake, the Bears kept their season alive by knocking off Malad in the district play-in game.
Kalisha Parker (14 points), Lydia Johnson (12), Eliza Sharp (10) and Tylinn Hennick (10) all got into double figures for Bear Lake, which led 24-10 after the first quarter.
"We were able to move the ball around quite a bit," Bear Lake coach Brenda Messerly said. "We hit our bunnies, which we've struggled to make in the last couple games. They all fell tonight, which was huge."
The win moves the Bears into the district tournament proper, where they'll face No. 1 Aberdeen on Thursday.
"When you're facing an elimination game, there's always going to be some nerves there," Messerly said. "Now we're in the tournament, it gives us new life for the season and we're excited to be a part of it."
Malad's season is over. Oakley Hebdon led the Dragons with 11 points in the loss.
MADISON 39, HIGHLAND 23
Highland 7 6 5 5 — 23
Madison 4 12 16 7 — 39
Highland — Maughan 6, S. Bell 4, Thayne 4, Francis 3, Richards 2, Baldwin 2, Homer 1, T. Bell 1.
Madison — Parkinson 16, Dow 10, Parker 4, Gillette 4, Cook 3, Wasden 2.
PRESTON 63, POCATELLO 35
Pocatello 2 11 11 11 — 35
Preston 13 11 21 18 — 63
Pocatello — Fullmer 9, Pearson 8, Burt 6, Bunderson 4, Johnson 3, Wrigley 2, Tinno 2, Robinson 1.
Preston — Ward 13, Larsen 11, Marlow 10, Moser 8, Robertson 8, Knapp 6, Meek 4, Lords 3.
BEAR LAKE 64, MALAD 26
Malad 10 8 6 2
Bear Lake 24 16 21 3
Malad — Horsley 2, Brown 5, Hebdon 11, Hudnell 2, Green 4, Thomas 2.
Bear Lake — Humpherys 8, Skinner 3, E. Kelsey 4, Johnson 12, Sharp 10, Smith 3, K. Parker 14, Hennick 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NORTH GEM 65, GRACE LUTHERAN 17
At Grace Lutheran, James Bodily's 19 points and strong team defense led the Cowboys to a win in their district finale.
"Outside of the second quarter, our defense played really well," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "Offense was hit or miss, but our defense was pretty reliable the whole night."
Logan Corta added 10 points for the Cowboys, who led 18-3 after the first quarter.
Zach Horst led Grace Lutheran, which doesn't have any juniors or seniors on its roster, with five points.
North Gem (17-2, 12-2 1A DII District 5-6) plays at Grace on Jan. 10. Grace Lutheran (5-10, 3-9) plays at Richfield on Wednesday.
NORTH GEM 65, GRACE LUTHERAN 17
North Gem 18 17 13 17 — 65
Grace Lutheran 3 9 3 2 — 17
North Gem — Bodily 19, Corta 10, Low 8, Setser 8, Freeman 6, Leavitt 4, Hatch 4, Cooper 4, Cook 2.
Grace Lutheran — Horst 5, Hess 4, Samuelson 3, Argail 3, Thiros 2.