BOYS BASKETBALL
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
PRESTON 73, CENTURY 64
At Preston, Indians slammed the door on a late Century run and prevailed 73-64 in a pivotal 4A Fifth District Tournament game on Thursday night at Preston Gym.
Preston is now one victory away from punching its ticket to the 4A State Championships and emerging from an extremely competitive district. The Indians will host the winner of the Century-Pocatello elimination game next Thursday night. Whoever reigns supreme in that contest must beat Preston twice to claim the district's only bid to the state tourney.
All three programs from the district have been ranked in the top five in both 4A polls throughout the lion's share of the season.
"We told (our players) there were two roads to get to Boise and this road was win tonight and you only have to win one more," PHS head coach Tyler Jones said. "If we would have lost, we would have to win three in a row next week, so this puts us in a good spot, but we still have work to do."
Preston got red hot from the perimeter in the third quarter as it buried five 3-pointers, including three by Hammons, who exploded for 14 points in the quarter. Freshman Druw Jones drained a contested 3-ball seconds before the buzzer sounded to give the hosts a commanding 52-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Preston went off for 24 points in the third stanza.
"When we get hot, I think it's kind of like a chain reaction," Hammons said. "We've got some good 3-point shooters. Treyger Shumway knocked them down. Druw Jones, coach Jones' (young son), he came in and made some big shots, and they all made a big difference, so it was really nice to get everyone involved."
Preston's advantage ballooned to 17 points on two occasions in the final quarter ‑‑‑ the first on a three-point play by Harris, and the second on a Brecker Knapp layup.
To their credit, the D-backs refused to fold as they went on a 10-0 spurt, capped off by a Bruin Fleischmann trey, to pull to within 60-53 with 3:50 remaining. However, that's as close as Century got, even though Preston missed six free throws during the final two minutes.
Not only were the Indians very sharp offensively, they received contributions from several athletes. Five Preston players finished with eight or more points and eight scored at least three points.
"Great atmosphere," Jones said. "The crowd was great, the students were great and they really gave us a boost again tonight. Every time we'd get (a comfortable) lead, they'd make a run, but I thought our kids kept their composure, kept fighting and we were able to hold on."
Hammons netted 16 of his team-best 18 points in the second half for Preston, which got 13 points from Knapp, 12 from Braden Hess, 11 from Treyger Shumway and eight from Jones. Preston's bench, led by Shumway and Jones, accounted for 22 points. Rhett Larson also played some valuable minutes off the pine for the Indians, especially when Hess got into foul trouble and eventually fouled out midway through the fourth quarter.
"Especially with Brecker in foul trouble, Braden in foul trouble, we needed something from a few guys coming in and I thought the bench gave us a boost," Jones said.
The Indians have now won seven consecutive games and three of those have come against the D-backs.
Titan Fleischmann, Century's powerful 6-foot-6 forward, poured in a game-high 24 points for Century, which got 12 points from Emmett Holt, 10 from Bruin Fleischmann and eight from Issac Panttaja.
Century 13 9 16 26 — 64
Preston 12 16 24 21 — 73
Century — T. Fleischmann 24, B. Fleischmann 14, I. Panttaja 10, Holt 9, Williams 5, Tormann 2.
Preston — Hammond 18, Knapp 13, Hess 12, Shumway 11, Jones 7, Harris 5, Larson 3, Roberts 3.
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
BLACKFOOT 59, SHELLEY 32
At Blackfoot, the Broncos kept their season alive by rolling Shelley, 59-32.
“We’ve been having a lot of trouble starting games well and playing a full game,” Blackfoot coach Clint Arave said. “We haven’t had a good four quarters often. Everyone was on the same page tonight. Everyone was on. Everyone was doing something — rebounding, passing, defense.”
The Broncos got off to a 10-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back. What was most impressive is the scoring distribution. Ten different Blackfoot players scored on Thursday and none had over a dozen points.
Though on the wrong side of the 4A District 6 bracket, Blackfoot is perhaps right where it wants to be.
“We’re on the losing side and we have to come from behind,” Arave said. “We’re the Comeback Kids and we embody that. They embrace. I don’t love that, but where we are right now in the district tournament, that may be a good thing.”
Blackfoot (11-11) plays Saturday at Bonneville.
Shelley 7 9 6 10 — 32
Blackfoot 17 21 14 7 — 59
Shelley — Lott 11, Vance 8, Austin 4, Miller 3, Jensen 3, Kidman 2, Miskin 1.
Blackfoot — Dahle 12, Layton 8, Ball 7, Harris 7, Peterson 7, J. Grimmett 7, King 4, Cannon 3, Toussaint 2, Bodkin 2.
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
WEST SIDE 70, BEAR LAKE 46
At West Side, the top-seeded Pirates sparkled at home as they outscored the second-seeded Bears 36-13 during the middle two quarters to turn Thursday's much-anticipated showdown into a blowout.
The two teams split during the regular season and Bear Lake limited West Side to 44 and 49 points, respectively. Why were the Pirates so effective against the Bears' vaunted matchup zone defense this time around?
"We executed pretty well," WS head coach Tyler Brown said. "Our offense, we got some wide open looks and we knocked them down tonight. At their place, I think we made two (3-pointers) and here we got 10 tonight, so the difference was we shot the ball pretty well and Bear Lake didn't. But I thought our kids played pretty good defensively after that first quarter. I think (Bear Lake) got to the basket anytime they wanted early on, but we buckled down and kind of played a little bit better, and in the second half especially played a little bit better defense."
It was another balanced effort offensively for the Pirates, who got points from 10 different players. Bryler Shurtliff led the way with 19 points, followed by Blaize Brown with 17 and Ryan Lemmon with eight. Brown drained four 3-balls for West Side, which had five different players knock down at least one trey.
Having homecourt advantage certainly aided West Side, which shared the regular season district title with Bear Lake. The Pirates have only lost once this season in Dayton and it was to Marsh Valley, a legitimate 3A state championship contender. West Side avenged that loss to the Eagles last month on Shurtliff's basket at the buzzer.
"We had a lot of people here tonight," coach Brown said. "It felt normal and it felt good. It was nice to be at home."
West Side (19-4) will return to action next Thursday at a neutral court. The Pirates will await the winner of next Tuesday's elimination game between Soda Springs and Bear Lake (13-9). That team must beat West Side twice to capture the district tourney championship.
Regardless of what happens, the Pirates have punched their ticket to the 2A State Championships and will be aiming for their second consecutive trip to the title game.
"It's a big relief and that's what I told the boys tonight, I said, 'whoever wins tonight gets to go to state, and if you lose the next game's going to be way tough,'" coach Brown said. "We've been in that game ... a few times and we've lost it, and being the better seed too. ... You don't want to ever go to that game."
Bear Lake 14 10 3 19 — 46
West Side 16 19 17 18 — 70
Bear Lake — Shaul 15, Tuescher 6, Beresford 4, Carlsen 4, Neal 3, Hillier 3, Gerbett 3, Hammond 3, Burbank 2, Schneider 2, Sparks 1.
West Side — Shurtliff 19, Brown 17, Lemmon 8, Noreen 6, E. Henderson 6, Stewart 5, Olsen 3, P. Henderson 2, England 2, Love 2.
SODA SPRINGS 59, MALAD 53
At Soda Springs, the Cardinals kept their season alive with a 59-53 win over Malad.
“It was a good team win,” said Soda Springs coach Greg Bergholm. “We hit some big free throws down the stretch. But Malad played well tonight. It was not easy.”
The Cardinals used a 20-point second quarter to pull away from the Dragons but still needed some late-game execution to get the job done.
Brittan Bergholm led Soda Springs with 18 points points, a total equaled by Malad's impressive senior guard, Tom Simpson.
Soda Springs (11-10) plays at Bear Lake on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The season concluded on Thursday for Malad (7-15).
Malad 12 11 9 21 — 53
Soda Springs 10 20 4 25 — 59
Malad — Simpson 18, Williams 14, Ward 11, Cluff 8, Richardson 2.
Soda Springs — Bergholm 18, McWilliams 15, Yamaguchi 7, Sims 6, Hansen 5, McCullough 4, Gambles 4.
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
IDAHO FALLS 57, HIGHLAND 51
At Idaho Falls, Highland couldn’t hold on to a two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and fell 57-51 to I.F.
After narrowly losing to Thunder Ridge on Tuesday in the 5A District 5-6 Tournament, Thursday’s loss to Idaho Falls ended Highland’s season. The Rams finished 4-17.
WRESTLING
At Snake River, American Falls won its second-straight district title in coach Nathan Gugelman’s third season.
“We had nine guys in the final. In one of the final matches, we had two guys wrestling each other,” Gugelman said. “Once my 182-pounder won it, I kind of knew it was locked up for us.”
Indeed, it was. The Beavers had seven winners on Thursday, but in 3A District 5, the top two in each weight class from each district makes state tournament plays a pair of wild-card wrestlers for each weight that will be announced on Sunday.
So, for now, Gugelman knows he has nine guys going to state. Doing the calculations late on Thursday night, he figured the Beavers will have 11 to 14 guys in Boise.
The seven American Falls champions, though, were: Kolter Burton (98 pounds), Grayson Williams (106), Cooper Evans (113), Tanner Hansen (138), Isac Avalos (145), Ryker Permann (152), Andrew Adkins (182).
“I think we have a good chance of having our core seven placing top three,” Gugelman said. “Those guys stand a good chance to have a good showing at state.”
Heading to state, the Beavers may be carried by their smallest wrestlers.
“Our three light weights are super tough,” Gugelman said. “One of them is a two-time state champion in Cooper Evans (113). The other one (Grayson Williams, 106) was a freshman last year and he got fourth last year at state.My 98-pounder, (freshman Kolter Burton), is the No. 1 3A 98-pounder in the state.”
The Herald-Journal’s Jason Turner contributed to this report.