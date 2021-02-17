BOYS BASKETBALL:
1A DII DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
NORTH GEM 69, ROCKLAND 63
At Hillcrest, North Gem needed a late push to earn a 69-63 win over ROckland to advance to the 1A DII District 5-6 Tournament Championship.
“It was close. They tied it up midway through the fourth quarter,” said North Gem coach Tracey Corta. “It was back-and-forth, but my guys responded really well. They tied it up and we hit two-straight baskets to get out back to four. It was a battle.”
Logan Corta led the Cowboys with 21 points, followed by 18 from North Gem’s leading scorer, James Bodily. But the game’s leading scorer was Rockland star Braden Permann, who dropped 35 points on Wednesday.
“We didn’t have an answer for Braden tonight,” Tracey Corta said. “Their game plan was to have him carry the load, because it seemed like, at times, the other four guys he was playing with were setting picks for him.”
But on Wednesday, Logan Corta and Bodily were enough for the Cowboys.
“(Logan) did a great job of taking the ball to the hole,” Tracey Corta said. “I think their game plan was to take James (Bodily) out of the game and Logan was able to get slashes. It helps to have those two seniors leading us.”
North Gem (20-2) plays the winner of WaterSprings/Mackay at Hillcrest High on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Rockland (16-6) plays Leadore at Hillcrest High on Friday at 6 p.m.
Rockland 16 12 12 23 — 63
North Gem 17 13 13 26 — 69
Rockland — Bra. Permann 35, Bri. Permann 12, T. Matthews 8, W. Matthews 4, Parish 2, Farr 2.
North Gem — Corta 21, Bodily 18, Low 8, Leavitt 7, Cooper 6, Hatch 4, Setser 3, Freeman 2.
1A DI DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
BUTTE COUNTY 70, GRACE 66 (OT)
At Butte County, Grace dropped its fifth overtime game of the season in its 70-66 loss to Butte County.
“We were up by 10 at halftime. We missed a lot of layups. We missed a lot of shots near the basket,” Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. “(Gage Stoddard) hit a shot with about six seconds to go to send it into overtime. I don’t know if we got tired or complacent and they hit shots.”
Lloyd called from a rest stop on the Grizzlies drive back to Grace, frustrated that they had to play Butte County on its home floor despite being the higher seed. The entire tournament is being played at Butte County, a supposed “neutral-site” tournament.
“You know they’re going to play a better game on their home floor,” Lloyd said. “We never should have been there.”
A loss doesn’t cool the anger, especially another heartbreaker in overtime. Despite the disappointment, though, Lloyd knows his team will be ready to climb back into the championship hunt.
“We’ll be ready,” he said. “It might be a long road but I think will be alright.”
Grace (7-12) play Challis at Butte County on Monday.